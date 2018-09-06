BRANDON COLEMAN, Resistance (Brainfeeder): ***

Love and aspiration are the primary forces at play throughout this sleek R&B-framed set from the Kamasi Washington keyboardist, from the jaunty disco of “Live for Today” and “All Around the World” through the shuddering funk of “Sexy” and cosmic jazz of “Reach for the Stars” and “Giant Feelings” (featuring Washington and singer Patrice Quinn). It’s a diverse showcase for Coleman’s deep musicality. But his vocals, though padded by layered harmonies and electronic fills and effects, are so heavily processed that he often sounds like he’s crooning from inside a distant machine. At the Lodge Room in Highland Park Thursday, Sept. 13. Brainfeedersite.com

MIKE FARRIS, Silver & Stone (Compass): ***½

Farris won a Best Roots Gospel Album Grammy Award for his previous album, 2014’s “Shine for All the People.” Here, he keeps one foot and his robustly soulful baritone in gospel while celebrating secular joys — primarily family and a 23-year marriage that’s weathered addiction and professional upheavals. “Every road has been followed, every mistake’s been made,” he reckons with knowing insight on the country-rocking, Elvis-referencing anthem “Breathless.” Elsewhere, he imbues Bill Withers’ “Hope She’ll Be Happier” with searing self-reproach; nods to Marvin Gaye with “Can I Get a Witness?”; and pays exultant tribute to his musical inspirations with “When Mavis Sings.” He learned their lessons well. mikefarrismusic.com

BOKANTÉ + METROPOLE ORKEST, What Heat (Real World): ***

Drawing on West African and Delta blues, jazz and rock, Bokanté — “exchange” in Caribbean Creole — is a transcontinental collaboration between Canadian Snarky Puppy leader Michael League, Guadeloupe-raised vocalist/lyricist Malika Tirolien, and Netherlands-based Metropole Orkest conductor Jules Buckley. Frame drums abound, alongside bendir, slide guitar, oud and stacked harmonies, and Buckley’s striking arrangements and the rhythmic urgency of tracks like “All the Way Home,” “Fanm,” and “Bòd Lanmè Pa Lwen” make for uniquely satisfying music. RIYL Robert Plant and Juldeh Camara. Bokanté perform on Santa Monica Pier Sept. 19. realworldrecords.com/artists/bokante

AMOS LEE, My New Moon (Dualtone): ***

Recording in LA with producer Tony Berg and A players (keyboardists Benmont Tench and Patrick Warren, string wizards Greg Leisz and Blake Mills), the Philly soul-folk troubadour reaches for uplift throughout his seventh album. Although it was reportedly inspired by crushing loss, stirring tracks like “No More Darkness, No More Light,” the sweet “Little Light,” “Whiskey On Ice,” and especially “Hang On, Hang On” (“You’ve already come so far alone”) deliver a welcome sense of cathartic release that transcends the specifics of personal pain. Amoslee.com