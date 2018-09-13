2,224 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

7 people were injured when a man began stabbing people in Paris on Monday. According to the BBC, people playing pétanque — a game similar to bowling — threw metal balls at the attacker, who was overpowered by onlookers.

5 people were hurt when a bomb exploded near a playground on Monday in Baghdad. According to Reuters, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

4 people were killed and 10 others injured when 2 gunmen attacked the headquarters of the Libyan National Oil Corp. in Tripoli, setting off explosions and exchanging gunfire with security guards on Monday, Reuters reported.