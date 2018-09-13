For some foot-stomping rockabilly and flat-out roots rock, check out The Mixx Friday night as the Brian Hogan Band stops in for a show.

Hogan is known as a high-voltage performer, a true showman who takes control of the room wherever he plays. The guitarist, singer and Burbank native blends retro-rock with theatrical flair. His rhythm-driven, untamed big-beat sound is infused with a honky-tonk sensibility and passionate balladry.

Hogan has been known to bound off the stage while playing, turning up the heat in the room and engaging the crowd, guitar in hand. There are no halfway measures with this guy when it comes to putting on a show. He plays his own original music, plus re-invents cover songs in a wailing way, putting his unique stamp on the sound.

Visit brianhoganmusic.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Friday at The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 500-0021 or visit themixxpasadena.com.