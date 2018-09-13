JAZZ IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Music series comes to local church

Performances à la Carte presents Jazz ‘n Paz at 5 p.m. Saturday at Neighborhood Church, 301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena.

The three-concert series kicks off with 2+1, featuring vocalist Jamie Perez and bassist Lyman Medeiros joined by trumpeter Nolan Shaheed.

Rounding out the ensemble will be familiar sax and piano favorites, with Martin Mathews on saxophone and flute and pianist Chad Edwards.

Lolly Allen & Friends will perform at 5 p.m. on Oct. 7. Award-winning vibraphonist and composer Allen will be joined by Rickey Woodard on saxophone, Mike Alvidrez on bass and Gary Fukushima on piano. In 2016, Allen was the first woman to be awarded the L.A Jazz Society’s Vibe Summit XXIII Honoree Award.

The series wraps up on Nov. 4, with an evening of Latin/world jazz with Will Brahm & Homenaje.

Advance online purchase of Jazz ‘n Paz tickets include subscription series tickets with reserved seating at $60 for all three concerts or $25 for individual concerts (no reserved seating).

Tickets for individual concerts are $28 at the door (cash only and based on availability). For tickets and more information, visit jazznpaz.com, email jazznpaz@performancesalacarte.com or call (626) 296-9843.

WATCHING EVERYBODY

Police on the lookout for car, bike and pedestrian violations

Pasadena police will conduct a bike and pedestrian enforcement operation on Friday.

The event will focus on factors that increase the risk of collisions between motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. Officers will be looking for drivers who are speeding, making illegal turns and failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

Police will also be on the lookout for jaywalkers. Bike riders will be stopped if they fail to follow the same laws as motorists.

Violations could lead to a citation.

In 2016, 867 pedestrians were killed on California’s roads, a 33 percent increase from 2012. Fatal accidents involving bicyclists is also trending in the wrong direction. In 2016, 138 bicyclists were killed, a 25 percent increase over the previous years.

BY THE BOOK

Pasadena Public Library to reveal One Book, One City selection

Mayor Terry Tornek will be on hand at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Pasadena Central Library’s Fountain Courtyard, 285 E. Walnut St., when the city’s 17th One City, One Story selection is announced.

Tornek will also unveil a poster-sized version of the book’s cover.

Pasadena’s annual community reading celebration, One City, One Story is designed to broaden and deepen an appreciation of reading and literature in the city, engage participants in dialogue and bring Pasadenans together by promoting greater understanding of differing points of view.

Every year thousands of people read the same book and participate in related events including a conversation with the author, book discussion groups, exhibitions, lectures and other activities.

Last year the committee chose “Rise of the Rocket Girls,” by Nathalia Holt.

One City, One Story events will be scheduled throughout March. The events include a discussion with the author.

Versions of the One Book, One City program exist in more than 400 cities across the nation.

The first program, If All of Seattle Read the Same Book, started in 1998 at Seattle Public Library’s Washington Center.

Other cities began copying the idea, and the Library of Congress listed 404 programs occurring in 2007.

A 14-member community committee chose the novel.

For more information, visit http://cityofpasadena.libguides.com/onecityonestory or call (626) 744-7076.