DIGITAL INSIGHT

Conscientious Projector presents the documentary “Digital Disconnect: How Capitalism is Turning the Internet against Democracy,” based on the book by Robert McChesney, exploring threat that telecom and tech monopolies pose to Internet freedom and American democracy, screening at 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Sept. 13 at Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Free. Call (818) 517-8878 or visit conscientiousprojector.wordpress.com.

PHOTO 411

Crowell Public Library offers a free digital photography class by commercial photographer George Simian from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino. Free. Call (626) 300-0777 or visit crowellpubliclibrary.org.

CLASSIC FLICK

Descanso Gardens screens the film “Chinatown” (1974), starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway, at 7 p.m. Sunday at 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. Free, but visit descansogardens.org to register. Call (818) 949-4200.

STORIES IN DRAG

Vroman’s Bookstore presents Drag Queen Story Hour featuring LA’s most glittering, magical drag queens reading quirky, progressive children’s books at 3 p.m. Sunday at 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.