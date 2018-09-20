THURSDAY 9/20/18

Acoustic performer, singer and songwriter Peter Harper launches his Thursday residency at Noor, performing once a month until December, starting at 7:30 p.m. at 300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Tickets are $8. Visit noorevents.com.

FRIDAY 9/21/18

IAMA Theatre Company presents “American Hero” by Bess Wohl, with regular performances starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday and continuing through Oct. 21 at the Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. “American Hero” is the story of three sandwich makers at a sub franchise whose quest to attain the American dream is interrupted by a series of strange events. Tickets are $40 for Friday’s opening, $30 thereafter. Call (323) 380-8843 or visit iamatheatre.com.

SATURDAY 9/22/18

The Star Party Gala at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, 188 Campus Drive, Arcadia, features Grammy Award winner, jazz vocalist Steve Tyrell. Tickets are $20 general admission to $300 VIP admission. VIP admission starts at 5 p.m. Doors open for general admission at 7:30 p.m. The concert starts at 8 p.m. Visit arcadiapaf.org.

SUNDAY 9/23/18

A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, presents “A Picture of Dorian Gray,” based on a novella by Oscar Wilde about a man who sells his soul to preserve his youth and pays a price, descending into debauchery as those around him are drawn to their own ruin. It opens at 2 p.m. Sunday and continues through Nov. 16. Tickets are $25 and up. Call (626) 356-3121 or visit anoisewithin.org.

MONDAY 9/24/18

The Arcadia Chamber of Commerce Taste of Arcadia runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. The event features a wide variety of food from local vendors, fine wines and distilled liquors. Individual tickets are $50 and VIP tickets for tables of 10 are $800. Call (626) 447-2159 or visit arcadiachamber.org.

TUESDAY 9/25/18

The Pasadena Senior Center Masters Series starts Tuesday and continues from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 13 (no session Oct. 2), at 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Tuesday’s session features Randy Schulman, vice president for advancement at the Huntington Library, with a photo tour of its many gardens. Cost for the series is $105, or $15 for each session. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

WEDNESDAY 9/26/18

Catch a performance of “Native Gardens” at 8 p.m. at the Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena before it closes Sept. 30. Tickets are $25 and up. Call (626) 356-7529 or visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.

THURSDAY 9/27/18

The Professional Woman Speaker Series by Zeutzius, Hutchinson and Sosa Wealth Management Group offers advice for any woman wondering how to navigate life following a career. The five-week series runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 27 at the Shakespeare Club, 171 S. Grand Ave., Pasadena. Free, but RSVP to katrina.soelter@wfadvisors.com. Visit zhswealthmanagementgroup.com/event.8.htm.