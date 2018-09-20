2,214 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

10 airstrikes were carried out in Syria on Tuesday to defeat the last remnant of ISIS in Syria. According to CNN, more than 1,000 extremists remain.

98 percent of the regions in Syria and Iraq once ruled by ISIS have been reclaimed by a military coalition, including the US and other nations, CNN reported.

300,000 members of ISIS remain in that region. CNN cited an unnamed Pentagon source who said the terrorist group is “well positioned” to rebuild.