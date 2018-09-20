Cowboy troubadour Dave Stamey, who performs Saturday at Coffee Gallery Backstage in Altadena, is one of the country’s most popular Western entertainers.

Stamey’s been named the Western Music Association’s Male Performer of the Year and has received the Will Rogers Award for Male Vocalist of the Year from the Academy of Western Artists.

Stamey boasts a huge repertoire of classic and original Western folk music, providing a link to the great cowboy balladeers of the past. The singing, guitar-playing entertainer delivers a fun show, with songs, stories and a sense of humor that drive the performance.

