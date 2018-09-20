According to the results of a poll, Chamber of Commerce members overwhelmingly oppose a proposed city sales tax increase on the November ballot.

All told, 77.91 percent of respondents oppose the three-quarter cent sales tax increase, while just 22.09 percent are in favor of it.

The poll, which included the ballot language, was sent to all Pasadena Chamber of Commerce members, who were asked if they supported or opposed it.

The tax measure would generate about $21 million a year. According to Mayor Terry Tornek, $7 million of those funds would be used to help the financially strapped Pasadena Unified School District which is in danger of being taken over the Los Angeles County Office of Education.

Chamber members also strongly opposed using money from the tax increase to help the Pasadena Unified School District.

According to the results of the poll, 62.8 percent of the members were against allocating the money to the district, while 36.2 percent of respondents favored the idea.

At a recent meeting, the chamber’s board of directors voted to oppose the measure after hearing presentations from Mayor Terry Tornek and Pasadena Unified School District Superintendent Brian McDonald.

“We put the ballot language in front of our members and asked simply if they support the increase,” said Pasadena Chamber CEO Paul Little. “We had one of the highest responses we have ever had to a poll and resoundingly our members do not support it and are looking to the Pasadena Chamber to take a leadership role in opposing the initiative.”

The poll also allowed members to comment on their answers.

Members who opposed the measure fell into three categories:

Those who feel the city should be more responsible in its spending and budgeting, those who felt the city has not been open and transparent about its spending and budgeting, and those who felt Pasadena businesses will be less competitive than those in neighboring communities.

But that may not be the case, as nearby communities have also placed tax initiatives on the ballot.

In August, the Glendale City Council voted to put a proposed three-quarter percent sales tax increase on the Nov. 6 ballot, which would increase the city’s sales tax from 9.5 percent to 10.25 percent, the same as Pasadena’s. Burbank, which currently has no sales tax, has also put a sales tax of 0.75 percent on the November ballot.

Members who supported the increase felt that the city should act before another sales tax increase is enacted by the state or county and those who felt the city has made meaningful efforts to cut its budget.

“The chamber board represents a constituency that clearly and strongly opposes this measure,” said Little.