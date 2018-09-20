Despite the egalitarian creeds enshrined in our Constitution, we are a nation that cherishes our myths and even royalty — as long as we get to choose said royals, usually in the form of champion athletes and “America’s sweetheart” actresses. Sally Field has long counted as one of the latter, initially as the bubbly “Gidget” of 1960s TV sitcoms and then as a widely beloved dramatic actress, with two Oscars and three Emmy Awards testifying to the respect she has earned for her fierce talent.

But as she details in her sensitively written memoir, “In Pieces,” more complicated truths co-existed with the myths perpetuated by her celebrity status. What she reveals in its pages is not that she wasn’t who the public assumed she was, but that the reality she lived was far more complex than her pert, smiling image. That duality will likely feel familiar to many women reading Field’s story, in or out of Hollywood. (“#MeToo,” indeed.) Field, who will be discussing the book with LA Times columnist Patt Morrison next Thursday, Sept. 27, at Pasadena Presbyterian Church, comes across as an emotionally eloquent yet somewhat reluctant memoirist. But with “In Pieces” she once again upends industry and audience preconceptions, not only by writing it herself but also by taking back her own myth — similar to how she reclaimed her public persona after “The Flying Nun” via her nuanced portrait of a woman with multiple personalities in the landmark miniseries “Sybil,” and later transformed her career with her angry portrayal of labor activist “Norma Rae.”

The first misconception to get exploded is that of a vapid innocence Field had little chance to possess. She recounts a pre-“Gidget” abortion furtively obtained in Tijuana — the result of a youthful fling while temporarily separated from the kind childhood sweetheart who eventually became her directionless first husband. That procedure was arranged by stepfather Jock Mahoney, a macho stuntman and actor whose mercurial charisma she compares to the Pied Piper’s. Mahoney was understanding then, but his sexual abuse of Field until she turned 14 established self-defeating psychological and relationship reflexes she spent decades trying to overcome.

That included her five-year romance with “Smokey and the Bandit” co-star Burt Reynolds — another myth Field gently but firmly dismantles. A “dream figure” to the world, inside, Field writes, Reynolds was “just a good-looking, ordinary person, frantically trying to fulfill everyone’s expectations and always waiting for the Big Burts of the world to smack the daylights out of him if he failed. He tried to hide everything about himself that he saw as being imperfect … We were a perfect match of flaws.” Her caring but clear-eyed view of their “instantaneous and intense” connection is not the stuff of worshipful Hollywood lore: “Blindly I fell into a rut that had long ago formed in my road, a preprogrammed behavior as if in some past life I had pledged a soul-binding commitment to this man.” From the beginning, he wanted Field “to be who he thought I was, and not who I truly was. Immediately, I started clamping down on myself.”

Again, those revelations, which have grabbed headlines in the wake of Reynolds’ recent death, will resonate with women who have coped with similarly paternalistic partners. Field’s book is essentially her declaration of refusal to continue “clamping down,” and to finally speak up. She mostly expresses sad regret rather than bitterness about past relationships. (The notable exception is Mahoney, whose abuse seeded a volcanic rage she later tapped into while acting.) After describing what amounts to date rape by “MacArthur Park” songwriter Jimmy Webb, she chalks it up to the hash they were smoking and a consequence of her own choices, not deviousness on his part. She’s less forgiving of “Stay Hungry” director Bob Rafaelson, who demands she bare her breasts and kiss him before hiring her — requests she grants, she writes, at the expense of the very dignity she was fighting for. (Rafaelson has disputed her account.) Later, in the spirit of her sensual character, she acquiesces to letting the older man “into my room and my body.” Now 71, she writes that she could “bash him over the head” but that she was not “anyone’s victim”:

“I was a twenty-eight-year-old grown-up, and in ’75 it seemed like acceptable behavior on his part. We’re all locked into the drumbeat of our history, but eventually you have to drown out that tune with your own voice. I couldn’t hear my voice.”

That striking theme of not being able to hear her own voice recurs throughout Mahoney’s abuse, and later while navigating oppressive relationships with lovers and producers. Acting is salvation because then, finally, she can hear her own voice. Actors Studio guru Lee Strasberg and “Norma Rae” director Martin Ritt in particular appear like earthbound angels as they stubbornly encourage her to protect that inner guide.

Some passages involving Reynolds feel patchy in comparison to more gracefully unfolded explorations of family, but then the book’s narrative backbone is Field’s close yet frustrating relationship with her Jennifer Jones-lookalike mother, Margaret, whom Field called “Baa.” The meaning of “In Pieces” gradually emerges as Field traces inherent contradictions within herself — an enduring restlessness versus a desire for a stable home life, a self-protective drive for solitude versus a yearning to connect — in a drive to understand why the two women could not directly address Baa’s alcoholism, Field’s breadwinner status or her stepfather’s abuse until shortly before Baa’s death in 2011.

Born at Huntington Memorial Hospital, Field spent her earliest years in her parents’ Pasadena home alongside her older brother, Richard (who grew up to become a successful physicist, working alongside Richard Feynman at Caltech). Her warmest memories revolve around her grandmother Joy’s two-bedroom bungalow in Altadena and the empowering circle of women rooted there. Field’s depictions of the foothill region in the post-World War II years are as lovely as her recollections of thrifty relatives are revealing:

“When I look for that house in my mind, I have a blurry vision of my great-aunt Gladys standing in the dining room cutting flat rubber padding into tiny circles to paste onto her sore feet. … There’s a rocking chair beside the mesh-curtained fireplace where my seventy-six-year-old great-grandmother sits under a halo of white hair, her hands dancing around two thin knitting needles with a steady stream of twine-like yarn flowing from the paisley bag resting on the floor. I remember that chair, how it chirped like a cricket when my great-grandmother would rock me, quietly patting my back the whole time. … It was a kind of no-man’s-land. A world filled with women who would straighten up if a man walked in, who would set aside the triviality of their own work and quickly move everything out of the way. But the men, whoever they were, never stayed long, and when the door slammed behind them, the house seemed to breathe a sigh of relief.”

As Field recalls her undemonstrative yet caring elders, it’s hard not to notice similarities to dominant female characters in her 1989 film “Steel Magnolias.” Other than an admiring caption beneath a cast photo — “The stupendous women” — the book makes no mention of that film, which seems an odd omission given how their onscreen bond echoes the dynamic in the most formative relationships in Field’s life. Many viewers related to the rage unbottled by her character in that film. Many readers of “In Pieces” will likely be grateful Field found her voice to tell her own myth-busting story, in her own words. n

