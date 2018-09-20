Search PW
Sep
21
Fri
1:00 pm Free Film at Pasadena Senior Center @ Pasadena Senior Center
Sep 21 @ 1:00 pm
Free films screen at 1 p.m. on select Fridays. Friday’s film is “Book Club” (2018).
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Sep 21 @ 7:00 pm
Luis Reyes discusses and signs “Made in Mexico: Hollywood South of the Border” at 7 p.m.
8:00 pm Altadena Hootenanny @ Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 719
Sep 21 @ 8:00 pm
The concert features Americana band Morrison and Company, with special guests Double E and Bad Business, starting at 8 p.m. KROQ radio personality Jed the Fish is master of ceremonies. Admission is free.
8:00 pm Faktura Piano Trio at Boston Court @ Boston Court Performing Arts Center
Sep 21 @ 8:00 pm
A concert features the Faktura Piano Trio performing contemporary and classical works at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and $35.
Sep
22
Sat
8:00 am TEDxPasadena @ The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens
Sep 22 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
TEDxPasadena brings together thought leaders with the theme “TRANSFORM” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The theme celebrates the ability to transform, from subtle internal shifts to earth-shaking, quantifiable ones. The program will include a[...]
