THURSDAY 9/27/18

Previews of the play “Everything that Never Happened” begin at 8 p.m. at Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. The story, by Sarah B. Mantell is based on Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice,” exposing the realities of Jewish history and drawing three-dimensional characters from the stereotypes depicted in the original piece. Tickets are $15 and $20 for previews, which run through Oct. 5. Regular performances begin at 2 p.m. Oct. 7. Tickets are $20 to $39. The play continues through Nov. 4. Call (626) 683-6801 or visit bostoncourtpasadena.org

FRIDAY 9/28/18

Clazzical Notes presents “Women of Influence in Song and Dance,” an homage to the female icons of jazz, blues, folk and dance in the 1960s, curated by Dr. Mary Sue Price, Director Emeritus of the Newark Museum of Art, featuring vocalist/pianist Yve Evans, vocalist/songwriter Emily James and actor/spoken word artist Christina Carlisi, starting at 7 p.m. at the Pasadena Museum of History, 470 W. Walnut St., Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 529-5133 or visit clazzicalnotes.org.

SATURDAY 9/29/18

The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra season begins with “Hilary Hahn Plays Bach” at 8 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Gemma New, formerly a Los Angeles Philharmonic Dudamel Conducting Fellow conducts, featuring Grammy-winning harpist Hilary Hahn and LACO Concertmaster Margaret Batjer. Tickets are $28 and up. Call (213) 622-7001 or visit laco.org.

SUNDAY 9/30/18

The annual LA Chocolate Salon features chocolate tastings, chef and author talks, wine tastings and interviews by TasteTV’s Chocolate Television from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the door. Visit lachocolatesalon.com.

MONDAY 10/1/18

The Eric Ekstrand Trio performs at 7 p.m. at Colombo’s Restaurant, 1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock. No cover. Call (323) 254-9138 or visit colombosrestaurant.com.

TUESDAY 10/2/18

Guitarist Eliot Fisk joins the Camerata Pacifica ensemble to perform works by Frescobaldi and Albéniz at 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tickets are $58. Call (805) 884-8410 or visit cameratapacifica.org.

WEDNESDAY 10/3/18

Crooner Douglas Roegiers (douglasroegiers.com) performs a tribute to the Rat Pack, featuring songs by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, Michael Buble and others starting at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Villa Sorriso, 46 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 405-1000 or visit sorrisopasadena.com.

THURSDAY 10/4/18

Unbound Productions presents its Wicked Lit series of plays at the Mountain View Mausoleum, 2300 N. Marengo Ave., Altadena, opening Oct. 4 and continuing through Nov. 10. This year’s series is titled “The Chimes and the Corpse,” and each night features performances of two adapted works. One is “The Chimes: A Goblin Story,” adapted from a novella by the same name by Charles Dickens. The other is “Teig O’Kane and the Corpse” by Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, adapted from the short story by Ernest Rhys. Each evening features performances at 7:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 and up. Call (323) 332-2065 or visit wickedlit.org.