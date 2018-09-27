2,224

American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

3

people were wounded in Baghdad Tuesday when a car bomb exploded. According to CNN, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

90

Iraqi civilians were killed and 117 were injured due to acts of violence and terrorism in August, according to the monthly count by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq.

24

people were killed and 53 were injured in Baghdad, making it the region that suffered the most civilian casualties in August. In Nineveh, 29 people were killed and 10 were injured, according to the UN Assistance Mission.

— Compiled by

André Coleman