If swing is your thing you might want to visit The Mixx Saturday night when the Jimmy McConnell Big Band plays, joined by jazz and blues star Barbara Morrison.

McConnell relocated here to the LA area a few years back from his home state of Louisiana, the home of jazz. The band leader has worked with the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Band, Jack McDuff, B.B. King, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Martha & the Vandellas, Isaac Hayes, Nancy Wilson, and served briefly as musical director for the Jackson 5 on a tour. He also leads the United Jazz Quintet, among other projects.

McConnell’s trumpet is featured in the Clint Eastwood film “Bird,” as well as in “Harlem Nights” and “Lame Duck,” among others.

Visit facebook.com/pg/jimmymcconnellbigband.

Morrison is well known for her awesome voice, interpreting jazz and blues classics in a unique way, and performing her own original tunes. Her original songs are featured in the film, “I Wanna Be Loved,” the musical theater production about Dinah Washington, the Queen of the Blues.

Visit barbaramorrison.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Tickets are $15. Call (626) 500-0021 or visit themixxpasadena.com for reservations.