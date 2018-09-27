Search PW
Upcoming Events
Sep
27
Thu
3:30 pm Youth Interviewing Workshop at L... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
Youth Interviewing Workshop at L... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
Sep 27 @ 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm
Youth Moving On presents an interviewing workshop for those 16 to 25, including common interview questions and how to follow up afterward, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
4:30 pm Children’s Programming at One Co... @ One Colorado
Children’s Programming at One Co... @ One Colorado
Sep 27 @ 4:30 pm
One Colorado offers free children’s programming Thursdays in September. Today’s performer is Peanut at 4:30 p.m.
6:00 pm Teen Writers Meet Up at Central ... @ Pasadena Public Library, Central Branch
Teen Writers Meet Up at Central ... @ Pasadena Public Library, Central Branch
Sep 27 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
The Teen Writers Meetup invites kids to attend, meet other teens, perform writing exercises, discuss writing, share ideas and their work from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
6:30 pm Professional Woman Speaker Series @ The Shakespeare Club
Professional Woman Speaker Series @ The Shakespeare Club
Sep 27 @ 6:30 pm – Oct 25 @ 8:30 pm
The Professional Woman Speaker Series by Zeutzius, Hutchinson and Sosa Wealth Management Group offers advice for any woman wondering how to navigate life following a career. Topics include life after 9 to 5, wellness, intergenerational[...]
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Sep 27 @ 7:00 pm
Daniel Acosta discusses and signs “Iron River” at 7 p.m.
Register or Log In to pasadenaweekly.com
Join the PW Mailing List!
Recent Comments