BEST OF PASADENA 2018

All awardees were determined by tabulating verified readers’ ballots. People, places and businesses within Pasadena Weekly’s circulation area were eligible. Ballots for Best of Pasadena were available for download at PW’s home page from Aug. 2 through August 22, 2018. Registered users of pasadenaweekly.com were also able to vote online. All ballots submitted were validated for authenticity. Each category has the potential of one Winner and two Reader Recommended awards. Ties were not broken and appear as additional entries where appropriate. There is a limit of three awards per year per entity.

PASADENA WAY

Time in a Bottle (Jim Croce — 1973)

The Pasadena Way mirrors the pace of change in American culture

since ‘The Me Decade”

By Kevin Uhrich

SERVICES

You’ve Got a Friend (James Taylor — 1971)

Best of Pasadena Service winners offer plenty of hope and help to PW readers

By Carl Kozlowski and Jana J. Monji

SHOPPING

Rock Steady (Aretha Franklin — 1972)

Pasadena has the clothes, cars and goods to help shoppers look and feel their best By André Coleman and Sheila Mendes Coleman

DINING

Cheeseburger in Paradise

Home of the cheeseburger presently offers some of the best cuisine

from around the world

By Evelyn Garcia and Kevin Uhrich

NIGHTLIFE

Night Fever (The Bee Gees — 1978)

Shared values are the ties that bind Best of Pasadena Night Life winners

By Bliss Bowen