Famous writer Tom Wolfe notoriously called the 1970s “The Me Decade,” as people poofed their hair out or put on gold chains before heading out for a night on the town. But our Best of Pasadena Service winners stand out because they help others become the best they can be.
People go to movies to find characters and situations to aspire to, looking for the world to have a little more magic on the big screen. So we’re using some of the greatest movies of the ‘70s to point out several of our most notable winners.
If you have a case of “Saturday Night Fever,” or any other medical malady, Best Hospital winner Huntington Hospital is the place to be for all manner of premium care. If you are worried about your own jaws more than the shark in the 1976 cinema classic “Jaws,” Best Dentistry winner Dr. Michael Yung and Associates are there to help you make your smile shine.
Want to unleash your inner “Rocky”? Then head over to Best Gym winner Title Boxing Club for a full array of solo and group training in boxing, kickboxing and MMA, or Best Workout winner MC2 Fitness. Or master your inner Bruce Lee with Best Martial Arts winner American Kenpo Karate.
Looking for a safe place to keep your money? Best Bank winner Chase Bank and Best Credit Union winner Wescom will keep you from ever suffering through a “Dog Day Afternoon.”
Looking for a good cut and “Shampoo”? Best Hair Salon winner Tangles Salon and Best Barber Shop winner Floyd’s 99 will give you plenty of options with their stylish staffs. “….And Justice for All” can surely be found by hiring Best Attorney/Law Firm winner Molly B. Girardi, attorney at law.
Or if you’re looking to make your car look its best, down to “The Last Detail,” drive on over to the Best Car Wash winner Pasadena Auto Wash or Best Auto Repair/Body Shop winner Pasadena Automotive Repair.
“The Eyes of Laura Mars” would be even more beautiful if they were treated by the fine folks at Best Eye Care winner Linden Optometry. If watching “Grease” makes you want to get up and dance, Best Dance Studio winner Lineage Performing Arts Center can teach you how to shake your groove thing in several different styles.
Hoping to create a wedding that would make “The Godfather” approve? Then go to Best Event Planner winner Peggy Kelley Timeless Celebrations or Best Party Rentals winner Dolphin Event Services for all your needs on the big day or any other major celebration, while Best Golf Course winner Brookside Golf Course provides a great setting for special events as well.
Speaking of the great outdoors, parents can send their kids to Best Summer Camp winner Tom Sawyer Camp without fear of them winding up like the wild and woolly kids in “Meatballs.”
Put it all together, and you’ll find that our Best Of winners will never let you down and will always come through for you, just like the best friends you’ve had throughout your life.
And the Winners are….
BEST ACCOUNTANT
Mark Harris, Accounting Management Inc.
1605 E. Elizabeth St., Pasadena
accountingman.com
For the past 15 years, Mark Harris and his ace staff have handled all bookkeeping, financial reporting, management reporting and controller services including accounts receivable and payable, inventory, payroll and adjusting entries. They’ll also partner with CPA firms to expedite tax and audit preparation, provide part-time oversight of your accounting company, and design spreadsheet and database applications for information needs that are not effectively met using accounting software, giving you one-stop accountability.
Reader Recommended (Tie)
John Hornick, CPA
709 E. Colorado Blvd., Suite 150, Pasadena
(626) 449-6861 | hornickcpa.com
Martin Truitt
Truitt & Company
80 N. Euclid Ave., No. 503, Pasadena
(626) 449-6264
BEST ACUPUNCTURE
Brenda B. Smith
Pasadena Women’s Wellness Center
99 S. Chester Ave., Pasadena
(626) 356-3220
pasadenabreastwellness.com
Smith is a licensed acupuncturist and esthetician, as well as a massage therapist specializing in stress management and women’s health. Her clients praise her ability to help with everything from neck pain to regulating menstrual cycles. Her use of cutting-edge SureTouch breast exams promises “no pain, no squoosh, no radiation” and enables all areas of the breast to be examined while offering immediate results for clients and their primary doctors.
Reader Recommended
Dr. Ya Wen Cheng Acupuncture & Chiropractic
51 N. Fifth Ave., No. 305, Arcadia
(626) 292-6899 | drcheng.net
Tao of Wellness
171 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena
(626) 397-1000 | taoofwellness.com
BEST ARCHITECT
Dahl Architects
1134 El Centro St., South Pasadena
(626) 564-0011 | dahlarchitects.com
Whether you’re seeking commercial projects covering interior office spaces through designs for entire mall complexes, or residential work ranging from simple one-room remodels to ground-up builds, Dahl Architects has the skilled staff for all your needs. By featuring diversified services in residential, commercial and restaurant projects, they have built a strong base of satisfied clients extending from large chain restaurants and dinner theaters to small mom and pop joints.
Reader Recommended
Alan Zorthian Architects
3990 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena
(626) 797-3359
Alexander Varga, Architect/Realtor
(626) 696-1434 | alexandervarga.com
BEST ATTORNEY/
LAW FIRM
Molly B. Girardi,
Attorney at Law
2425 Mission St., Suite 1, San Marino
(626) 799-9748
Sooner or later we all need a good attorney so it’s no wonder our readers voted Molly Girardi best attorney this year. Molly specializes in civil litigation, personal injury and product liability. If you need to exercise your rights, give Molly a call.
Reader Recommended
Law Offices of James F. Miller
1275 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 792-2910 | jfmillerlaw.com
Law Office of Keith Rouse
600 S. Lake Ave., Suite 507, Pasadena
(626) 449-4211 | keithrouselawoffice.com
Law Offices of William Paparian
272 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena
(626) 795-1750
criminalattorneyinpasadena.com
BEST AUTO REPAIR/BODY SHOP
Pasadena Automotive Repair
2364 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-1800
pasadenaautomotive.com
The third time’s the charm indeed, as Pasadena Automotive has won this honor for three years in a row. Their staff is ASE Master Technician Certified and the shop is a member of the Bureau of Automotive Repair. Covering everything from the big jobs of fixing transmissions and programming updates for vehicle control module software to basic tasks including oil changes and tune-ups, they have been handling the needs of thousands of drivers since opening in 1990.
Reader Recommended
Hrant Auto Service
1477 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 798-4064 | cartalk.com/ca/pasadena/128749 /hrant-auto-service
Independent Volvo Service
2244 E. Walnut St., Pasadena
(626) 796-5460 | independentvolvo.com
McCurdy Bodyworks
583 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 796-7763
mccurdybodyworks.com
BEST BANK
Chase
860 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 795-5177 | chase.com
Best Of Pasadena voters chased their financial goals the most at Chase Bank, which offers the full array of services from basic accounts to car buying and loans, mortgages, home equity and investing services. All told, it’s the favorite local place to help manage their financial life both on the homestead and in their commercial, investment and retirement, insurance and loan and credit needs.
Reader Recommended
Bank of America
880 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 304-3120
Wells Fargo Bank
350 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 449-3661
BEST BARBER SHOP
Floyd’s 99
888 Cordova St, Pasadena
(626) 784-9648
floydsbarbershop.com/pasadena
Floyd’s brings a fun rock’ n’ roll vibe to its wide array of clipping and waxing services, ranging from their patented Floyd’s Cut that includes a hot lather neck shave to full service cuts with massage shampooing and blow drying and waxes on everything from noses to eyebrows. They’re also one-stop shopping for those seeking head shaves with hot lather and steamed towels, high-quality hair coloring and even custom design work on beards and mustaches.
Reader Recommended
Luke Walker’s Barber & Beauty Care
627 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 793-6534
Ron’s Barber Shop
1920 N. Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 319-3329
BEST CAR WASH
Pasadena Auto Wash
164 W. Del Mar Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 449-9944
pasadenaautowash.powersites.net
This perennial winner offers far more than a simple wash, as readers also enjoy their quality work both inside and out with oil change service, auto detailing, car detailing and lube jobs. The terrific staff also pampers car owners by enabling them to kick back and relax by enjoying coffee, pretzels and cookies while reading the daily paper and watching TV in the air-conditioned lounge area.
Reader Recommended
Lucky Car Wash
3698 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 796-4888 | luckycarwash.com
Walnut-Hill Hand Car Wash
1465 E. Walnut St., Pasadena
(626) 449-6217
BEST CHIROPRACTOR
Premier Wellness Chiropractic
2750 E. Washington Blvd., No. 140, Pasadena
(626) 797-5800
pwcpasadena.com
A lifelong Pasadena resident, Dr. Raffi Iknadossian is not only a member of the American Academy of Spine Physicians and the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association, but also the team doctor for Marshall High School sports. He serves the needs of the Pasadena community by providing chiropractic care, corrective exercises, lifestyle advice, nutritional counseling, massage therapy and spinal and postural screenings— all guaranteed to keep you moving and grooving for years to come.
Reader Recommended
Dr. Gustavo A. Nino, Nicali Sports Medicine
709 E. Colorado Blvd.
nicalisportsmed.com
Innate Family Chiropractic
33 S. Catalina Ave., No. 104,
Pasadena
(626) 792-9600
innatefamily.com
BEST COSMETIC
SURGEON
Dr. Gordon Sasaki
800 Fairmount Ave., No. 319, Pasadena
(626) 796-3373 | drsasaki.com
Whether you’re seeking scar revisions or special care for men or the more common array of breast, face and body procedures for women, Dr. Sasaki provides it all in an elegant setting that will soothe your nerves. He has been the go-to physician for cosmetic surgery since opening the Sasaki Advanced Aesthetic Medical Center in the Huntington Medical Plaza Building in 1985, growing his practice to encompass its current 6,500-square-foot facility.
Reader Recommended
Dr. Michael Schwartz
Skin Deep Laser Med Spa
425 S. Fair Oaks Ave., No.110, Pasadena
(626) 449-8873
drmichaelschwartz.com
Dr. Shankar Lakshman, Pasadena Surgeons
10 Congress St., No. 360, Pasadena
(626) 688-9080
pasadenasurgeons.com
Dr. Warren Stout
800 E. Colorado Blvd. No. 260, Pasadena
(626) 449-6494 | stoutlaser.com
BEST CO-WORKING SPACE
We Work Pasadena
177 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(310) 570-2041
wework.com
Want to start a company without the pressure of managing all the office space yourself? Or are you an individual freelancer just looking to get away from the distractions of home? We Work Pasadena offers plenty of options from shared workspaces for individuals to entire private floors of offices that provide full amenities for teams of up to 50 people, helping you work it with less hassles than traditional office settings.
Reader Recommended
Cross Campus
87 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 298-8420
crosscamp.us/locations/pasadena
CTRL Collective
45 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
(626) 395-7693 | ctrlcollective.com
BEST CREDIT UNION
Wescom Credit Union
123 S. Marengo Ave., Pasadena
(626) 535-1000 | wescom.org
Wescom Credit Union is a perennial winner here and clearly the most trusted choice in Pasadena, having been launched in 1934 by 13 Pacific Telephone workers who pooled their money to create a financial institution that would offer themselves loans. The union has grown to manage more than $2 billion in assets at 22 branches for nearly 200,000 members across Southern California. Their employee-run charitable foundation WeCare also helps improve the lives of people across the Southland.
Reader Recommended
Caltech Employees Federal Credit Union
515 S. Wilson Ave., Pasadena
(626) 395-6300 | (800) 592-3328
caltechefcu.org
Pasadena Service Federal Credit Union
670 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 351-9651 | mypsfcu.org
BEST DANCE STUDIO
Lineage Performing Arts Center
500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 844-7008 | lineagepac.org
Lineage has developed a strong rapport with the community by extending its artistry beyond dance performances and into hosting all types of artistic endeavors including plays and stand-up comedy shows. But as they transition into a bigger and bolder new space, they are also beloved for their extensive outreach to helping those with neurological disorders use dance as therapy to keep themselves healthy for a long time to come.
Reader Recommended
Dance Street
780 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
(626) 791-7746 | dancestreetca.com
Lumina Academy of Dance
1052 Allen Ave., Pasadena
(626) 296-2812
BEST DAY CARE
Kids Klub Pasadena
Child Development Center & Preschool
380 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 795-2501 | kidsklubcdc.com
Kids Klub uses a unique and innovative approach to childcare, with a “Back to Basics” philosophy that teaches children self-esteem, respect and responsibility in a safe, clean and stimulating environment that focuses on hands-on, interactive “Discovery Areas.” They provide infant care, pre-school, after-school care, evening and weekend drop-off care and extra-curricular classes in addition to summer camps. They also have additional locations in South Pasadena and San Gabriel/Rosemead, providing plenty of options for parents who need a little help.
Reader Recommended
Arakelyan Family Child Care
1245 N. Sierra Bonita Ave., Pasadena
(626) 487-7226
arekelyanchildcare.com
Goodman Family Daycare & Preschool
1090 El Campo Drive, Pasadena
(626) 578-1815 | goodmandaycare.com
BEST DAY SPA/
MASSAGE
Burke Williams Day Spa
39 Mills Place, Pasadena
(626) 440-1222
burkewilliamsspa.com
The ace staff at Burke Williams can help you feel groovy by providing massage therapy, Ayurvedic treatments, chiropractic care and even spa baths. That’s just for starters, though those seeking an even more amazing experience can sign up for “Transformative Journey” packages with themes like “Revitalize,” “Balance,” “Defy” and “Escape.” It’s no wonder that the 10-location California chain has been rewarded with an ever-growing roster of delighted clients since 1984.
Reader Recommended
Massage Envy
345 S. Lake Ave. No. 205, Pasadena
(626) 240-1060 | massageenvy.com
3707 E. Foothill Blvd. Pasadena
(626) 351-9100
1136 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena
(626) 403-6000
659 Foothill Blvd. La Cañada
Flintridge
(818) 952-3689
333 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale
(818) 246-3689
Salt Studio
1380 E. Walnut St., Pasadena
(626) 765-6180 l saltstudiopasadena.com
BEST DENTISTRY
Dr. Michael Yung and
Associates
696 E. Colorado Blvd., No. 224, Pasadena
(626) 449-5420 | michaelyungdds.com
Dr. Yung established his Pasadena practice in 2003 after a lifetime in the area, as the San Marino native has built a shining reputation by specializing in fillings, porcelain veneers, implants and teeth whitening, while using digital X-rays to minimize radiation. In fact, he’s pleased his customers so completely they’ve named him the winner here for a dozen years in a row. And since it’s never too early to start caring for your pearly whites, Dr. Yung provides dental services for patients as young as 1.
Reader Recommended
Leslie Carpenter, DDS
200 S. Oak Knoll Ave. No.102,
Pasadena
(626) 795-4369 l esliecarpenterdds.com
Dr. Gregory Ohanian
225 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena
(626) 509-0626 l goorthopasadena.com
BEST DERMATOLOGIST
Comprehensive
Dermatology Center of Pasadena
625 S. Fair Oaks Ave., No. 200, Pasadena
(626) 793-7790
compdermcenter.com
The CDC’s ace three-physician staff — Dr. Sara Gaspard, along with Dr. Heather Butler and Dr. Han Lee — and an in-house aesthetician provide great guidance in solving any dermatological crisis. Thanks to having an in-house acne treatment center for all ages and stages of acne, cutting-edge dermatological lasers and a full line of skin care products, they are sure to make their patients’ skin glow.
Reader Recommended
Dr. David Denenholz
960 E. Green St., No. 330, Pasadena
(626) 449-4207
pasadenapremierdermatology.com
Dr. Marilyn Mehlmauer
10 Congress St., No. 320, Pasadena
(626) 585-9474
mehlmauer.com
BEST DOCTOR
Dr. Irina Jasper
960 E. Green St., No. 286, Pasadena
(626) 356-0340 | doctorjasper.com
Dr. Jasper is popular for many reasons, including allowing same-day appointments, having a pharmacy and lab on premises at her office, and speaking English, Spanish and Russian. She also specializes in Well-Woman Care, covering all aspects of OB-Gyn health issues from birth control and pregnancy tests to breast and cervical cancer screenings, and was even awarded the title of “Resident of the Year” while training in Internal Medicine at Chicago’s University of Illinois Christ Hospital.
Reader Recommended
Dr. Garry Kim, Healthy For Life
950 S. Arroyo Pkwy., 3rd Fl.,
Pasadena
(626) 795-0415 | drgarrykim.com
Stephen Henry, MD
2319 E. Washington Blvd. #2,
Pasadena
(626) 797-8800
BEST DRY CLEANER/LAUNDRY
Magic Cleaners &
Laundry
111 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 796-1975 | magiccleanersinc.com
It’s a lucky seven for Magic, as it takes this award for the seventh year in a row— and they’ve been serving the San Gabriel Valley for the past three decades. Their six-point inspection process guarantees no mistakes, since they offer to correct any issue found in-house and within the same day. They even offer fresh popcorn and coffee to waiting customers, while their sophisticated barcode system ensures nothing gets lost by scanning every item.
Reader Recommended
Jack’s Cleaners
2465 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 797-7323 | jackscleaners.com
Tip Top Cleaners
565 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 796-6777
tiptopcleanerspasadena.com
BEST EVENT PLANNER
Peggy Kelley Timeless Celebrations
(626) 222-1808
timelesscelebrations.com
Kelley treats every event like it’s your wedding, giving it the kind of total love and attention that will make any celebration magical and memorable. From designing and printing the invitations to providing entertainment ranging from deejay’s to dancers, catering with 28 years of food experience to handling the portraits and videography, Peggy Kelley and her staff have helped Pasadenans since 2006. By handling all those needs, Timeless Celebrations allows clients to feel like guests at their biggest events.
Reader Recommended
Joie de Vivre & Co.
(818) 502-0333 | joieweddings.com
Miller Hawkins Productions
61 S. Baldwin Ave., No. 1658, Sierra Madre
(626) 791-1225 | mhpevents.com
BEST EYE CARE
Linden Optometry
477 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 796-1191
lindenvision.info
With more than 10,000 types of sunglasses, glasses and contact lenses to choose from, as well as over 30 optometrists ready to provide customers individualized care, Linden has been a favorite for decades. Yet they’re not stuck in the past, as they offer cutting-edge products such as the ECO (Earth-Conscious Optics) line of green eyewear, composed of 95 percent recycled metal and plastics, and FreshLook contact lenses that can make all kinds of colors look natural.
Reader Recommended
Diamond Vision Optometry
350 S. Lake Ave., Suite 111, Pasadena
(626) 683-6868
diamondvisionoptometry.com
Dr. Charles Korth
1 W. California Blvd., No. 513, Pasadena
(626) 793-9987 | korthvision.com
Pasadena Optometry Center
960 E. Green St. #1000, Pasadena
(626) 793-1483
pasadenaoptometrycenter.com
BEST EYEBROWS/
WAXING
Integrity Lash
350 S. Lake Ave., Suite 290, Pasadena
(626) 437-4000 | integritylash.com
Performing more than 200 lash extensions weekly, with a total history of more than 40,000 successful procedures, Integrity’s reputation is hard-won. They also offer services on brows and brow tweezing, upper lips and on noses. With an inventory of more than 3.5 million lashes applied with medical-grade equipment using a unique approach that ensures the lashes won’t become painful in a week, this is a longtime favorite that’s sure to stay that way.
Reader Recommended
Pretty is Contagious
810 Meridian Ave., South Pasadena
(626) 818-1734
prettyiscontagious.com
Zoey Van Jones Brow Studio
455 S. Lake Ave., Studio 7, Pasadena
(626) 683-3308 | zoeyvanjones.com
BEST FACIAL
Burke Williams Day Spa
39 Mills Place, Pasadena
(626) 440-1222 | burkewilliamsspa.com
Burke-Williams’ client base may be primarily women, but they also have special facials designed for men and teens, with an anti-aging facial that will help repair damage while brightening your skin. They also offer four-layer resurfacing, radiant, resurfacing, spa style and rescue facials in addition to professional peel exfoliation, advanced eye lift and stem cell sprays, making this a one-stop spot for all you need to put your best face forward.
Reader Recommended
Sasaki Innovessence Medical Skincare Center
800 Fairmount Ave. S. No. 319, Pasadena
(626) 796-3373 | drsasaki.com
The Salt Studio
1380 E. Walnut St., Pasadena
(626) 765-6180 | saltstudiopasadena.com
BEST FUNERAL HOME
Cabot & Sons Funeral Home
27 Chestnut St., Pasadena
(626) 793-7159 | cabotcare.com
Cabot & Sons has been helping Pasadenans through their toughest times since 1921, providing everything from cremation to burial options with a free planning book to assist you through the process. There are lots of options available, from graveside services and complete funerals to complete cremation services. Being family-owned means they have provided a personal touch through four generations, even including the lovingly crafted obituaries that help keep your loved ones’ memories alive on the web forever.
Reader Recommended
Forest Lawn
1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale
(888) 204-3131 | forestlawn.com
Woods-Valentine Mortuary
1455 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 798-8941 | woodsvalentinemortuary.com
BEST GOLF COURSE
Brookside Golf Course
1133 Rosemont Ave., Pasadena
(626) 585-3594 | brooksidegc.com
Nestled amid the beauty of the Arroyo Seco, Brookside is not just a great place to play golf, but also to learn the game, raise funds with a classy tournament or even stage weddings. Their delicious restaurant offers hearty breakfasts and power lunches as well as post-match snacks, but also simply offers great views of beautiful outdoor settings aside from that. It’s a great place to host celebrations for up to 300 people.
Reader Recommended
Altadena Town and Country Club
1456 E. Mendocino St., Altadena
(626) 797-3821 | parks.lacounty.gov/wps/portal/dpr/ThingsToDo/Golf/Altadena_Golf_Course
Annandale Golf Club
1 N. San Rafael Ave., Pasadena
(626) 796-6125
annandalegolf.com/html/
BEST GYM
Title Boxing Club
87 Fraser Alley, Pasadena
(626) 340-2500
oldpasadena.titleboxingclub.com
If you want to learn how to fight without losing any teeth, Title Boxing Club is the place for you, with an array of no-hit boxing and kickboxing classes. As part of a nearly 200-location chain that believes lifting yourself, not just weights, Title offers individual or group training in MMA fighting as well. But even if you’re not out to fight, it’s great training for your arms, legs, back and core.
Reader Recommended
Basecamp Fitness
38 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena
(626) 714-7600 | basecampfitness.co
MC2 Fit
460 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
(626) 665-3900 | mc2.fit
Pure Barre Pasadena
107 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 765-9400 | purebarre.com
BEST HAIR SALON
Tangles Salon
145 W. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 792-2948 | tanglespasadena.com
Tangles continues its amazing run of Best of Pasadena success, having won the category four years in a row and placed as a Reader Recommended the four years before that. They specialize in all manner of techniques, with the Japanese Yuko Straightening system, Brazilian Blowouts and Keratin treatments all available to handle unruly hair and dry cutting and Deva curly cuts in addition to traditional cutting all available for less troublesome locks. From Deva Curly hair and Japanese straightening to hair extensions, weaves and even some discrete nonsurgical hair replacement, this Green Street salon has your mane matters covered.
Reader Recommended
Lock & Crown Salon
1088 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena
(626) 639-3697 | lockandcrown.com
Scizzor Group 91
91 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 836-6733 | scizzorgroupltd.com
BEST HEARING
SPECIALIST
HEAR Center
301 E. Del Mar Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 796- 2016 | hearcenter.org
Specializing in audiology, hearing aids and speech and language pathology, HEAR Center has proven to be the place to go for all hearing issues. Founded by Ciwa Griffith in 1954, they have helped countless people improve their life experience by offering free pediatric and senior screenings that can improve their hearing, while offering other means to protect hearing for those who already have it. Their site’s patient testimonials are a powerful read as well.
Reader Recommended
Furuya Hearing
960 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 795-0579
Love Hearing
2623 E. Foothill Blvd., No. 101, Pasadena
(626) 796-4535
lovehearingservices.com
BEST HOME
REMODELING
Navarro Construction, Inc.
3579 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 398-1777
navarroconstruction.com
Navarro Construction is so in demand that they work only on referral, with 26 years worth of satisfied customers providing plenty of clients since Alfred Navarro launched the firm. From new build construction, remodeling services and custom fabrication to project management and permit/planning expedition they live up to their motto of “Cover all of the details, right from the start,” with a reputation based upon integrity, accountability and communication.
Reader Recommended
Cynthia Bennett & Associates
501 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena
(626) 799-9701 | cynthiabennett.com
HartmanBaldwin Design Build
300 S. Raymond Ave.,
South Pasadena
(626) 486-0510 | hartmanbaldwin.com
BEST HOSPITAL
Huntington Hospital
100 W. California Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 421-7733 | huntingtonhospital.org
Get real about your health and take advantage of the more than 70 top-notch services at Huntington Hospital. It was Henry Edwards Huntington’s estate that donated $2 million to Pasadena Hospital in the 1930s, which became the 625-bed Huntington Hospital. From babies in the neonatal intensive care unit to adults with various health concerns at different stages of life, Huntington Hospital is where Pasadenans turn for the best in medical service.
Reader Recommended
City of Hope
1500 E. Duarte Road, Duarte
209 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena
(626) 256-4673 | cityofhope.org
Methodist Hospital of Southern California
300 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
(626) 898-8000
methodisthospital.org
BEST HOTEL
The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa
1401 S. Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena
(626) 568-3900 | langhamhotels.com/en/the-langham/pasadena
The Langham Huntington Hotel is the kind of place where incognito Hollywood types and wintering East Coasters come to get away. But one really doesn’t need to be making major bread to hang out. The Langham is the perfect place for a wedding stay or a splurge stay-cation or a mellow out mental health weekend. If that’s still too pricey, then visit the hotel for its fine dining — from the Royce Wood-Fired Steakhouse, to tea with Wedgewood or California casual at The Terrace. The Huntington has something for everyone.
Reader Recommended
Hotel Constance
928 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 898-7900 | dusit.com/dusitd2/
The Westin Pasadena
191 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena
(626) 792-2727
thewestinpasadena.reservations.com
BEST HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE
True Blue Maid Service
2104 E. Walnut St., Pasadena
(626) 466-8488 | truebluemaids.com
If your work keeps you trucking or your play time means late boogie nights, then a good maid service can keep your pad chill. Family-owned True Blue Maids brings a personalized touch of sparkling cleanliness to one–time clean ups and regular weekly gigs, True Blue Maids won’t cost you major cash either.
Reader Recommended
Granny’s Spic ’n Span
(626) 765-7250
grannysspicnspan.com
Maid Brigade
(323) 254-6240 | maidbrigade.com
BEST INTERIOR DESIGN
Robyn Navarro, Upstage Design
964A Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge
(818) 790-0300 | upstagedesign.com
When the world is your stage, sometimes you want your house to be more than a home. Or maybe you want to chill out in your own oasis. Robyn Navarro can create an environment for estate agents, investors and homeowners. Her love of auctions and estate sales leads her to unique finds that can add character to anyone’s castle.
Reader Recommended
Peltier Interiors
1011-A Mission St., South Pasadena
(626) 799-2265 | peltierinteriors.com
Samantha Williams Interior Design
1142 Allen Ave., Unit 100, Pasadena
(626) 773-8560
williamsinteriordesign.com
BEST LAUNDRY
French Hand Laundry
606 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 792-3881
frenchhandlaundry.com
Your clothes don’t have to be grody for you to take them to French Hand Laundry and Dry Cleaner. If you need to preserve your image, your clothes need to be just right. It’d be a total bummer if your best threads were thrashed on your best boogie night. So get real about styling and give your threads the royal treatment.
Reader Recommended
Bryan’s Cleaners
544 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
(626) 796-4335 | bryanscleaners.com
Magic Cleaners and Laundry
111 N Lake Ave, Pasadena
(626) 796-1975
magiccleanersinc.com
Pasadena Laundry
2585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 744-2948
pasadenalaundry.com
BEST LIBRARY
Pasadena Central
Library
285 E. Walnut St. Pasadena
(626) 744-4066
cityofpasadena.net/library/
The firm of Myron Hunt and H.C. Chambers, the same architects who built Huntington Library and Occidental College, designed Pasadena’s Mediterranean-style Central Library which opened in 1927. During the 1960s, a Children’s Story Room and two reference wings were added. In the mid-1980s, private donations funded the renovation and restoration of the Donald R. Wright Auditorium, a climate-controlled Pasadena Centennial Room, the Ria C. Lee Humanities Wing, the Community Bank Business Room, the Ida Lloyd Crotty Genealogy Room, and the Ernestine C. Avery Children’s Wing, with a fully functional and expanded story room.
Reader Recommended
Altadena Library
600 E. Mariposa St., Altadena
(626) 798-0833 | altadenalibrary.org
South Pasadena Library
1100 Oxley Street, South Pasadena
(626) 403-7340 | southpasadenaca.gov/government/departments/library
BEST LOCAL
PHARMACY
Webster’s Community Pharmacy
2450 N. Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 797-1163 | altadenarx.com
Webster’s Community Pharmacy in Altadena has been serving Pasadena and Altadena residents since 1926. Currently owned by Meredith and Michael Miller, this full-service pharmacy fills prescriptions with a smile, as well as provides medical equipment, like wheelchairs and walkers. You don’t have to be sick to check out Webster’s, which also offers some great boutique gifts and greeting cards.
Reader Recommended
Cal Oaks Pharmacy
55 E. California Blvd., Pasadena,
(626) 795-5956
stores.healthmart.com/caloakspharmacy2/stores.aspx
Fair Oaks Pharmacy
526 Mission St, South Pasadena
(626) 799-1414
BEST MARTIAL ARTS
American Kenpo Karate
36 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena
(626) 793-8575
americankenpokarate.net
With a focus on discipline, respect and confidence, students learn lessons that will stay with them for life. They also pick up self-defense strategies. Each class has at least two certified martial arts instructors trained by Kenpo Master Rick Jeffcoat.
Reader Recommended
Two Dragons Martial Arts
2490 Lake Ave, Altadena
(626) 398-8853
twodragonsma.com
Fight Academy
36 W. Colorado Blvd., B1, Pasadena
(626) 737-0442
fightacademypasadena.com
BEST MASSAGE
Burke Williams
39 Mills Place, Pasadena
(626) 440-1222 | burkewilliamsspa.com
When it’s time to chill, you don’t have to travel far for an awesome mini-staycation. Burke Williams Spa evokes the peace and tranquility of a British Colonial garden without the post-colonial guilt. This hidden oasis in Old Pas has 16 massage rooms, six rooms for facials, four nail care chairs, whirlpools, a sauna and a cool mist room.
Reader Recommended
Pasadena Massage
Company
232 N. Lake Ave., Suite 213, Pasadena
(626) 585-1964
pasadenamassagecompany.com
Massage Envy
345 S. Lake Ave., No. 205, Pasadena
(626) 240-1060 | massageenvy.com
3707 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 351-9100
1136 S. Fair Oaks Ave.,
South Pasadena
(626) 403-6000
BEST MED SPA
OH! U Beauty Medical Spa
130 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale
(818) 551-1682 | oubeauty.com
If you need some needling, plucking or laser treatments to renew your good looks, head over to OH! U Beauty Medical Spa in Glendale. Their anti-aging Botox injections, laser hair removal for extra smooth skin and/or chemical peels and micro-dermabrasions can delay your silver fox days or make you foxier in your golden years.
Reader Recommended
Sasaki Innovessence Medical Skincare Center
800 S. Fairmount Ave., No. 319, Pasadena
(626) 796-3373 | drsasaki.com/innovessence-medical-skincare-center.html
Skin Deep Laser Med Spa
425 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 449-8873
BEST MORTGAGE
BROKER
Franklin Loan Center
101 E. Green St., Suite 11, Pasadena
(626) 219-7196
franklinlc.com/pasadena
Franklin Loan Center has a strong reputation for being an outstanding mortgage banking firm, serving real estate professionals, builders and individual homebuyers in Pasadena. So when you’re looking for a place and need cash to make it happen, turn to this full-service mortgage broker.
Reader Recommended
HomeStreet Bank
Pasadena Home Loan Center
251 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 765-8200 | homestreet.com
Sierra Capital Mortgage Co.
12 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 449-8545 | sierracapital.us
BEST NAIL SALON
Olive & June
146 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 440-9700 | olivejune.com
If your fingers and toes need to go from gross to groovy, Olive & June have packages that take cuticle care to another level. It doesn’t have to be summer for you to take the June, a package that includes nail-shaping, cuticle care and a massage along with a choice of 350 polish options. Pregnant mothers indulge in the all-natural Emma that includes a massage for the soon-to-be mommy’s swollen and tired feet. Men can groove to The Vern — a hot soak, exfoliation and heavy-duty hydration. Want something super rad? Nail art starts at $5 per nail.
Harmony Nails
54 S. Pasadena Ave., Pasadena
(626) 578-1807
Nail Lounge
700 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena
(626) 799-3667
nailloungepasadena.com
Tinzee Nail Salon
436 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena
(626) 403-3311 | tinzeenailsalon.com
BEST PARTY RENTALS
Dolphin Event Services
1901 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 795-5131 | dolphinevents.biz
Dolphin Rentals has been helping party hearty in Pasadena and Greater Los Angeles for decades. Carl and Mary Ellen Dolphin started a private ambulance service and medical equipment rental service in for Pasadena in 1941, but since the 1970s they’ve been handling special event rentals. Got a wedding or a graduation in June? It’s not too early to start picking out stylish seating, lighting, linen, dinnerware and tents.
Reader Recommended
Arcadia Party Rentals
124 Wheeler Ave., Arcadia
(626) 445-7166
arcadiapartyrentals.net
JD Audio Visual
77 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena
(626)792-6682 | jdav.com
Town & Country Event Rentals
523 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
(626) 795-7700 | tacer.biz
BEST PET SERVICE
I Dig My Dog
2160 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 844-7877 | idigmydog.com
I Dig My Dog is designed to provide top care for picky doggy parents. That means cage-free boarding and daycare. They also provide grooming and have a training facility. Cool canines can stay here for a few hours to a few months in the 32,000-square-foot facility. Training options include private and group classes in obedience, pool party time and agility training.
Reader Recommended
K9 Loft
495 S. Arroyo Parkway
(626) 795-6060 | k9loft.com
My Dog Spot
47 Eloise Ave., Pasadena
(626) 399-1951 | walkmydogspot.com
My Pet Garden
2245 E. Colorado Blvd., Suite 106, Pasadena
(626) 449-1600 | mypetgarden.com
BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Jerry Camarillo
Photography
(626) 375-6684 | fotoaztecstudio.com
If you want to immortalize your rcurrent look or show off your groovy boogie moves, Jerry Camarillo is your man. From Hollywood head shots and more personalized high school senior snaps to dancers kicking up their heels, Camarillo can uncover your personal magic.
Reader Recommended
JKB Photography
(626) 841-0860 | jkbphotography.com
Lyd & Mo Photography Studio & Gallery
27 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena
(626) 652-8302 | lydandmo.com
BEST PHYSICAL THERAPY
Pasadena Physical
Therapy Associates
95 W. California Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 304-0565 | pasadenapt.com
When you spend your spare time taking it to the max, you might need to chill after some wicked cool moves leave you feeling the pain. Boogie down to the Pasadena Physical Therapy Associates for help with healing from founder Dr. Locatelli Rao and his associates Dr. Charles Benandi and Dr. Joshua Schwartz.
Reader Recommended
Catz Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
801 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 356-0599 | catzpride.com
Landswick Physical Therapy, Inc.
959 E. Walnut St., Ste. 240, Pasadena
(626) 795.2390 | landswickpt.com
Nicali Sports Medicine
709 E. Colorado Blvd., No. 140, Pasadena
(626) 578-0618 | nicalisportsmed.com
330 N. Garfield Ave., No. 1
(626) 458-2339
BEST PILATES
Pilates of Pasadena
990 S. Arroyo Parkway, Unit 2,
Pasadena
(626) 765-6500 | pilatesofpasadena.com
Feel the Force in this friendly facility where you can improve your core at any stage of life. The trainers will help you find your inner Jedi peace and core strength. Their wide variety of special equipment doesn’t include light sabers or a funny green guy named Yoda, but Pilates of Pasadena is still the obvious choice to bring together your body and mind.
Reader Recommended
Studio Metamorphosis
676 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 219-7000
studiometamorphosis.com
Wundabar
860 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 304-2600 | wundabar.com
BEST REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE
Podley Properties
897 Granite Drive, Pasadena
(626) 795-6262 | podley.com
When you hit on a real estate brokerage, go with the solid people at Podley Properties. Independently owned, Podley Properties will take you from start to sold with a highly personal approach and a top-notch collaborative team.
Reader Recommended
John Alle Company
600 S. Lake Ave., No. 510, Pasadena
(626) 795-1511
johnallecompany.com
Partners Trust
594 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 696-4800 | thepartnerstrust.com
Sotheby’s International Realty
800 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 229-0909
sothebysrealty.com/eng
BEST REALTOR
Barbara Richardson King
Coldwell Banker
388 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 319-0315 | barbara-king.com
Barbara Richardson King is the out-of-sight Realtor who can make your dreams come true while staying true to your bottom line. With over 20 years of experience, she’s Caldwell Banker’s top listing and production agent and can help whether you’re buying or selling in Greater Los Angeles or the San Gabriel Valley.
Reader Recommended
Ann Marie Villicana, Dilbeck Estates
Christie’s International Real Estate
225 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena,
(626) 319-0585 | dilbeck.com
DHARI THEIN
Podley Properties
897 Granite Drive, Pasadena
(626) 437.7414 | dhari.com
Roland Wilhelm
Pacific Union
594 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 533-8001 | rolandandcandace.thepartnerstrust.com
BEST SELF STORAGE
Arroyo Parkway Self Storage
411 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
(626) 768-7780 | arroyoparkwayselfstorage.com
You want to keep your pad uncluttered just in case some stone fox drops by. Arroyo Parkway Self Storage is the place to store precious records, valuables and other geek collectibles. Arroyo Parkway Self Storage has a dedicated staff and low prices that guarantee customer satisfaction.
Reader Recommended
Public Storage
171 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
(626) 765-4675 | publicstorage.com
(six other locations)
Storbox
2233 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 407-3439 | storbox.com
BEST SENIOR LIVING FACILITY
Regency Park Fair Oaks
951 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 799-9906
regencyparkfairoaks.com
Maybe your late boogie nights have turned into restful late afternoons. No matter. You still want to chill with groovy company while making the scene at Regency Park Fair Oaks, Pasadena’s most modern and luxurious independent and assisted-living community.
MonteCedro
2212 El Molino Ave., Altadena
(877) 357-8521 | montecedro.org
Villa Gardens
842 E. Villa St., Pasadena
(800) 958-4552 | villagardens.org
BEST SPEECH THERAPY
Justine Sherman &
Associates
Monrovia Clinic
147 E. Olive Ave., Monrovia
(626) 355-1729
justineshermanslp.com
Pasadena Clinic
960 E. Green St., Suite L3, Pasadena
(626) 817-9460
Claremont Clinic
1490 N. Claremont Blvd., Suite 101, Claremont
(909) 626-0900
Family is everything, and Justine Sherman & Associates believe in a totally holistic family-centered approach to speech therapy. Families confab to learn how to support and manage behavior based on individual beliefs and values, according to culture, background and personal preferences.
Reader Recommended
Expressive Connections
980 S. Arroyo Parkway, Suite 100, Pasadena
(626) 799-7955
expressiveconnections.org
BEST SUMMER CAMP
Tom Sawyer Camps
707 W. Woodbury Road, Altadena
(626) 794-1156 | tomsawyercamps.com
Summer is over, but it isn’t too early to begin thinking about next year. In the meantime, Tom Sawyer Camps has weekend ranch camps for your horse-loving youngster, as well as after-school and holiday camps.
Reader Recommended
Anderson Adventure Camp H2O
360 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 564-0330
andersonadventurecamp.com/
Goodman Family Daycare & Preschool
1090 El Campo Drive, Pasadena
(626) 578-1815
goodmandaycare.com
Summerkids
3697 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena
(626) 577-9979 | summerkids.net
BEST TATTOO/PIERCING
Shogun Tattoo
2480 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 578-1330 | shoguntattoo.com
Today you don’t have to be a member of the local yakuza or biker gang to sport a chill tattoo. Let Shogun Tattoo color your friends with envy as they apply their artistry to your skin. The shop has an $80 minimum charge and a rate of $150 an hour for large scale, multiple session work.
Prix Body Piercing and Tattoo
56 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 405-9253 | prixbodypiercing.com
BEST TRAVEL AGENCY
AAA of Pasadena
801 E. Union St., Pasadena
(626) 795-0601 | aaa.com
Most of us use Triple-A to keep us safe on the road, but what about the roads less traveled? You can chill out at home, but wouldn’t it be so much better at a Disney resort or on a groovy European travel cruise? From high style honeymoon destinations to commune-with-nature campgrounds, AAA can help you get where you want to go for an awesome time.
Reader Recommended
Distant Lands
20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 449-3220 | distantlands.com
Montrose Travel
2349 Honolulu Ave., La Crescenta-Montrose
(818) 553-3200 | montrosetravel.com
BEST URGENT CARE
HealthCare Partners Urgent Care
797 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 795-2244 | healthcarepartners.com
When things go wrong and you need some quick attention, truck over to Healthcare Partners Urgent Care. Since 1992, HealthCare Partners has been dedicated to developing innovative models for health care and the improvement of patient quality of life at the lowest possible cost. HealthCare Partners strives to provide coordinated care for a community of diverse cultures, socioeconomic groups and ages.
Reader Recommended
Exer More Than Urgent Care
3160 E. Del Mar Blvd., Suite 110, Pasadena
(626) 270-2400
exerurgentcare.com/pasadena/
Kaiser Permanente Urgent Care
3280 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(800) 954-8000 | kaiserpermanente.org
Pasadena Urgent Care
600 S. Lake Ave., Suite 105,
Pasadena
(626) 817-6479
urgentmednetwork.com/pasadenaurgentcare/
BEST VETERINARIAN
VCA Foothill Veterinary Hospital
2204 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 792-1187 | vcahospitals.com
The VCA Foothill Veterinary Hospital is a place your dog will dig and your cat will find copacetic. You can count on them for an integrated approach to critter care. Compassion and respect are the key words for quality care at this hospital.
Reader Recommended
Animal Medical Hospital of Pasadena
2116 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 796-3019
amhpasadena.com
Pasadena Pets Veterinary Hospital
2850 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 568-1115
pasadenapetshospital.com
Vanderhoof Veterinary
Hospital
2235 N. Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 798-5901
vanderhoofvet.com
BEST WAXING
European Wax Center
569 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 449-5000 | waxcenter.com
259 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 466-9070
You work hard for you money and sometimes need a little help to be your best. European Wax Center can smooth the way to a more beautiful you with a long list of waxing services — eyebrow for everyday meaningful looks, bikini wax for beach and poolside readiness, and legs for that day with some groovy new acquaintance. Your first wax is free, and you can earn credit by referring a friend.
Reader Recommended
Wax Candy
271 Shoppers Lane, No. 202,
Pasadena
(626) 372-0989 | waxcandy.com
Zoey Van Jones Brow Studio
455 S. Lake Ave., Studio 7, Pasadena
(626) 683-3308
zoeyvanjones.com
BEST WEIGHT LOSS PROGRAM
Weight Watchers
305 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena
(800) 651-6000
weightwatchers.com
When you want to get rid of a little jiggle for your boogie nights, turn to Weight Watchers for an array of meetings, online help and personal coaching to guide you toward finding your food and fitness groove. Weight Watchers has gone modern with its SmartPoints system with apps for your smartphone.
Reader Recommended
MC2 Fit
460 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
(626) 665-3900 | mc2.fit
PASADENA WEIGHT LOSS CENTER
774 N Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 844-4686
pasadenaweightlosscenter.com
Pure Barre
107 S. Fair Oaks Ave., No. 109, Pasadena
(626) 765-9400 | purebarre.com
BEST WORKOUT
MC2 Fit
460 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
(626) 665-3900 | mc2.fit
Founder Maggie Chen knows what it’s like to be overweight. She once topped out at 165 pounds, then lost 60 pounds before becoming a master trainer and group fitness instructor. She put her passion into a BA degree in physical education and exercise science from Cal State, LA. Now she’s bringing her knowledge to clients for some cool results.
Reader Recommended
Basecamp Fitness
38 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena
(626) 714-7600 | basecampfitness.co/
Crossfit Pendulum
2041 E. Villa St., Pasadena
(626) 817-3130 | crossfitpendulum.com
Pure Barre
107 S. Fair Oaks Ave., No. 109, Pasadena
(626) 765-9400 | purebarre.com
Title Boxing Club
87 Fraser Alley, Pasadena
(626) 340-2500
oldpasadena.titleboxingclub.com
BEST YOGA
Hot Yoga
2089 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 304-9642
hotyogapasadena.com
Hot Yoga could be just the thing you need to reduce arthritic pain or tone your body while relieving stress. Devoted to the original Bikram Method, the studio opened in 1998 with a major update in 2013 so it can provide a five-star experience. Make some time and head on over to Hot Yoga for some cool results.
Reader Recommended
Core Power Yoga
68 W. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 200-4594 | corepoweryoga.com
Yoga Madre
16 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre
(626) 355-2010 | yogamadre.com
Yoga House
11 W. State St., Pasadena
(626) 403-3961 | yogahouse.com
