Famous writer Tom Wolfe notoriously called the 1970s “The Me Decade,” as people poofed their hair out or put on gold chains before heading out for a night on the town. But our Best of Pasadena Service winners stand out because they help others become the best they can be.

People go to movies to find characters and situations to aspire to, looking for the world to have a little more magic on the big screen. So we’re using some of the greatest movies of the ‘70s to point out several of our most notable winners.

If you have a case of “Saturday Night Fever,” or any other medical malady, Best Hospital winner Huntington Hospital is the place to be for all manner of premium care. If you are worried about your own jaws more than the shark in the 1976 cinema classic “Jaws,” Best Dentistry winner Dr. Michael Yung and Associates are there to help you make your smile shine.

Want to unleash your inner “Rocky”? Then head over to Best Gym winner Title Boxing Club for a full array of solo and group training in boxing, kickboxing and MMA, or Best Workout winner MC2 Fitness. Or master your inner Bruce Lee with Best Martial Arts winner American Kenpo Karate.

Looking for a safe place to keep your money? Best Bank winner Chase Bank and Best Credit Union winner Wescom will keep you from ever suffering through a “Dog Day Afternoon.”

Looking for a good cut and “Shampoo”? Best Hair Salon winner Tangles Salon and Best Barber Shop winner Floyd’s 99 will give you plenty of options with their stylish staffs. “….And Justice for All” can surely be found by hiring Best Attorney/Law Firm winner Molly B. Girardi, attorney at law.

Or if you’re looking to make your car look its best, down to “The Last Detail,” drive on over to the Best Car Wash winner Pasadena Auto Wash or Best Auto Repair/Body Shop winner Pasadena Automotive Repair.

“The Eyes of Laura Mars” would be even more beautiful if they were treated by the fine folks at Best Eye Care winner Linden Optometry. If watching “Grease” makes you want to get up and dance, Best Dance Studio winner Lineage Performing Arts Center can teach you how to shake your groove thing in several different styles.

Hoping to create a wedding that would make “The Godfather” approve? Then go to Best Event Planner winner Peggy Kelley Timeless Celebrations or Best Party Rentals winner Dolphin Event Services for all your needs on the big day or any other major celebration, while Best Golf Course winner Brookside Golf Course provides a great setting for special events as well.

Speaking of the great outdoors, parents can send their kids to Best Summer Camp winner Tom Sawyer Camp without fear of them winding up like the wild and woolly kids in “Meatballs.”

Put it all together, and you’ll find that our Best Of winners will never let you down and will always come through for you, just like the best friends you’ve had throughout your life.

And the Winners are….

BEST ACCOUNTANT

Mark Harris, Accounting Management Inc.

1605 E. Elizabeth St., Pasadena

accountingman.com

For the past 15 years, Mark Harris and his ace staff have handled all bookkeeping, financial reporting, management reporting and controller services including accounts receivable and payable, inventory, payroll and adjusting entries. They’ll also partner with CPA firms to expedite tax and audit preparation, provide part-time oversight of your accounting company, and design spreadsheet and database applications for information needs that are not effectively met using accounting software, giving you one-stop accountability.

Reader Recommended (Tie)

John Hornick, CPA

709 E. Colorado Blvd., Suite 150, Pasadena

(626) 449-6861 | hornickcpa.com

Martin Truitt

Truitt & Company

80 N. Euclid Ave., No. 503, Pasadena

(626) 449-6264

BEST ACUPUNCTURE

Brenda B. Smith

Pasadena Women’s Wellness Center

99 S. Chester Ave., Pasadena

(626) 356-3220

pasadenabreastwellness.com

Smith is a licensed acupuncturist and esthetician, as well as a massage therapist specializing in stress management and women’s health. Her clients praise her ability to help with everything from neck pain to regulating menstrual cycles. Her use of cutting-edge SureTouch breast exams promises “no pain, no squoosh, no radiation” and enables all areas of the breast to be examined while offering immediate results for clients and their primary doctors.

Reader Recommended

Dr. Ya Wen Cheng Acupuncture & Chiropractic

51 N. Fifth Ave., No. 305, Arcadia

(626) 292-6899 | drcheng.net

Tao of Wellness

171 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena

(626) 397-1000 | taoofwellness.com

BEST ARCHITECT

Dahl Architects

1134 El Centro St., South Pasadena

(626) 564-0011 | dahlarchitects.com

Whether you’re seeking commercial projects covering interior office spaces through designs for entire mall complexes, or residential work ranging from simple one-room remodels to ground-up builds, Dahl Architects has the skilled staff for all your needs. By featuring diversified services in residential, commercial and restaurant projects, they have built a strong base of satisfied clients extending from large chain restaurants and dinner theaters to small mom and pop joints.

Reader Recommended

Alan Zorthian Architects

3990 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena

(626) 797-3359

Alexander Varga, Architect/Realtor

(626) 696-1434 | alexandervarga.com

BEST ATTORNEY/

LAW FIRM

Molly B. Girardi,

Attorney at Law

2425 Mission St., Suite 1, San Marino

(626) 799-9748

Sooner or later we all need a good attorney so it’s no wonder our readers voted Molly Girardi best attorney this year. Molly specializes in civil litigation, personal injury and product liability. If you need to exercise your rights, give Molly a call.

Reader Recommended

Law Offices of James F. Miller

1275 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 792-2910 | jfmillerlaw.com

Law Office of Keith Rouse

600 S. Lake Ave., Suite 507, Pasadena

(626) 449-4211 | keithrouselawoffice.com

Law Offices of William Paparian

272 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena

(626) 795-1750

criminalattorneyinpasadena.com

BEST AUTO REPAIR/BODY SHOP

Pasadena Automotive Repair

2364 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-1800

pasadenaautomotive.com

The third time’s the charm indeed, as Pasadena Automotive has won this honor for three years in a row. Their staff is ASE Master Technician Certified and the shop is a member of the Bureau of Automotive Repair. Covering everything from the big jobs of fixing transmissions and programming updates for vehicle control module software to basic tasks including oil changes and tune-ups, they have been handling the needs of thousands of drivers since opening in 1990.

Reader Recommended

Hrant Auto Service

1477 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 798-4064 | cartalk.com/ca/pasadena/128749 /hrant-auto-service

Independent Volvo Service

2244 E. Walnut St., Pasadena

(626) 796-5460 | independentvolvo.com

McCurdy Bodyworks

583 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 796-7763

mccurdybodyworks.com

BEST BANK

Chase

860 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 795-5177 | chase.com

Best Of Pasadena voters chased their financial goals the most at Chase Bank, which offers the full array of services from basic accounts to car buying and loans, mortgages, home equity and investing services. All told, it’s the favorite local place to help manage their financial life both on the homestead and in their commercial, investment and retirement, insurance and loan and credit needs.

Reader Recommended

Bank of America

880 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 304-3120

Wells Fargo Bank

350 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 449-3661

BEST BARBER SHOP

Floyd’s 99

888 Cordova St, Pasadena

(626) 784-9648

floydsbarbershop.com/pasadena

Floyd’s brings a fun rock’ n’ roll vibe to its wide array of clipping and waxing services, ranging from their patented Floyd’s Cut that includes a hot lather neck shave to full service cuts with massage shampooing and blow drying and waxes on everything from noses to eyebrows. They’re also one-stop shopping for those seeking head shaves with hot lather and steamed towels, high-quality hair coloring and even custom design work on beards and mustaches.

Reader Recommended

Luke Walker’s Barber & Beauty Care

627 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 793-6534

Ron’s Barber Shop

1920 N. Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 319-3329

BEST CAR WASH

Pasadena Auto Wash

164 W. Del Mar Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 449-9944

pasadenaautowash.powersites.net

This perennial winner offers far more than a simple wash, as readers also enjoy their quality work both inside and out with oil change service, auto detailing, car detailing and lube jobs. The terrific staff also pampers car owners by enabling them to kick back and relax by enjoying coffee, pretzels and cookies while reading the daily paper and watching TV in the air-conditioned lounge area.

Reader Recommended

Lucky Car Wash

3698 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 796-4888 | luckycarwash.com

Walnut-Hill Hand Car Wash

1465 E. Walnut St., Pasadena

(626) 449-6217

BEST CHIROPRACTOR

Premier Wellness Chiropractic

2750 E. Washington Blvd., No. 140, Pasadena

(626) 797-5800

pwcpasadena.com

A lifelong Pasadena resident, Dr. Raffi Iknadossian is not only a member of the American Academy of Spine Physicians and the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association, but also the team doctor for Marshall High School sports. He serves the needs of the Pasadena community by providing chiropractic care, corrective exercises, lifestyle advice, nutritional counseling, massage therapy and spinal and postural screenings— all guaranteed to keep you moving and grooving for years to come.

Reader Recommended

Dr. Gustavo A. Nino, Nicali Sports Medicine

709 E. Colorado Blvd.

nicalisportsmed.com

Innate Family Chiropractic

33 S. Catalina Ave., No. 104,

Pasadena

(626) 792-9600

innatefamily.com

BEST COSMETIC

SURGEON

Dr. Gordon Sasaki

800 Fairmount Ave., No. 319, Pasadena

(626) 796-3373 | drsasaki.com

Whether you’re seeking scar revisions or special care for men or the more common array of breast, face and body procedures for women, Dr. Sasaki provides it all in an elegant setting that will soothe your nerves. He has been the go-to physician for cosmetic surgery since opening the Sasaki Advanced Aesthetic Medical Center in the Huntington Medical Plaza Building in 1985, growing his practice to encompass its current 6,500-square-foot facility.

Reader Recommended

Dr. Michael Schwartz

Skin Deep Laser Med Spa

425 S. Fair Oaks Ave., No.110, Pasadena

(626) 449-8873

drmichaelschwartz.com

Dr. Shankar Lakshman, Pasadena Surgeons

10 Congress St., No. 360, Pasadena

(626) 688-9080

pasadenasurgeons.com

Dr. Warren Stout

800 E. Colorado Blvd. No. 260, Pasadena

(626) 449-6494 | stoutlaser.com

BEST CO-WORKING SPACE

We Work Pasadena

177 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(310) 570-2041

wework.com

Want to start a company without the pressure of managing all the office space yourself? Or are you an individual freelancer just looking to get away from the distractions of home? We Work Pasadena offers plenty of options from shared workspaces for individuals to entire private floors of offices that provide full amenities for teams of up to 50 people, helping you work it with less hassles than traditional office settings.

Reader Recommended

Cross Campus

87 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

(626) 298-8420

crosscamp.us/locations/pasadena

CTRL Collective

45 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena

(626) 395-7693 | ctrlcollective.com

BEST CREDIT UNION

Wescom Credit Union

123 S. Marengo Ave., Pasadena

(626) 535-1000 | wescom.org

Wescom Credit Union is a perennial winner here and clearly the most trusted choice in Pasadena, having been launched in 1934 by 13 Pacific Telephone workers who pooled their money to create a financial institution that would offer themselves loans. The union has grown to manage more than $2 billion in assets at 22 branches for nearly 200,000 members across Southern California. Their employee-run charitable foundation WeCare also helps improve the lives of people across the Southland.

Reader Recommended

Caltech Employees Federal Credit Union

515 S. Wilson Ave., Pasadena

(626) 395-6300 | (800) 592-3328

caltechefcu.org

Pasadena Service Federal Credit Union

670 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 351-9651 | mypsfcu.org

BEST DANCE STUDIO

Lineage Performing Arts Center

500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 844-7008 | lineagepac.org

Lineage has developed a strong rapport with the community by extending its artistry beyond dance performances and into hosting all types of artistic endeavors including plays and stand-up comedy shows. But as they transition into a bigger and bolder new space, they are also beloved for their extensive outreach to helping those with neurological disorders use dance as therapy to keep themselves healthy for a long time to come.

Reader Recommended

Dance Street

780 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena

(626) 791-7746 | dancestreetca.com

Lumina Academy of Dance

1052 Allen Ave., Pasadena

(626) 296-2812

BEST DAY CARE

Kids Klub Pasadena

Child Development Center & Preschool

380 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

(626) 795-2501 | kidsklubcdc.com

Kids Klub uses a unique and innovative approach to childcare, with a “Back to Basics” philosophy that teaches children self-esteem, respect and responsibility in a safe, clean and stimulating environment that focuses on hands-on, interactive “Discovery Areas.” They provide infant care, pre-school, after-school care, evening and weekend drop-off care and extra-curricular classes in addition to summer camps. They also have additional locations in South Pasadena and San Gabriel/Rosemead, providing plenty of options for parents who need a little help.

Reader Recommended

Arakelyan Family Child Care

1245 N. Sierra Bonita Ave., Pasadena

(626) 487-7226

arekelyanchildcare.com

Goodman Family Daycare & Preschool

1090 El Campo Drive, Pasadena

(626) 578-1815 | goodmandaycare.com

BEST DAY SPA/

MASSAGE

Burke Williams Day Spa

39 Mills Place, Pasadena

(626) 440-1222

burkewilliamsspa.com

The ace staff at Burke Williams can help you feel groovy by providing massage therapy, Ayurvedic treatments, chiropractic care and even spa baths. That’s just for starters, though those seeking an even more amazing experience can sign up for “Transformative Journey” packages with themes like “Revitalize,” “Balance,” “Defy” and “Escape.” It’s no wonder that the 10-location California chain has been rewarded with an ever-growing roster of delighted clients since 1984.

Reader Recommended

Massage Envy

345 S. Lake Ave. No. 205, Pasadena

(626) 240-1060 | massageenvy.com

3707 E. Foothill Blvd. Pasadena

(626) 351-9100

1136 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena

(626) 403-6000

659 Foothill Blvd. La Cañada

Flintridge

(818) 952-3689

333 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale

(818) 246-3689

Salt Studio

1380 E. Walnut St., Pasadena

(626) 765-6180 l saltstudiopasadena.com

BEST DENTISTRY

Dr. Michael Yung and

Associates

696 E. Colorado Blvd., No. 224, Pasadena

(626) 449-5420 | michaelyungdds.com

Dr. Yung established his Pasadena practice in 2003 after a lifetime in the area, as the San Marino native has built a shining reputation by specializing in fillings, porcelain veneers, implants and teeth whitening, while using digital X-rays to minimize radiation. In fact, he’s pleased his customers so completely they’ve named him the winner here for a dozen years in a row. And since it’s never too early to start caring for your pearly whites, Dr. Yung provides dental services for patients as young as 1.

Reader Recommended

Leslie Carpenter, DDS

200 S. Oak Knoll Ave. No.102,

Pasadena

(626) 795-4369 l esliecarpenterdds.com

Dr. Gregory Ohanian

225 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena

(626) 509-0626 l goorthopasadena.com

BEST DERMATOLOGIST

Comprehensive

Dermatology Center of Pasadena

625 S. Fair Oaks Ave., No. 200, Pasadena

(626) 793-7790

compdermcenter.com

The CDC’s ace three-physician staff — Dr. Sara Gaspard, along with Dr. Heather Butler and Dr. Han Lee — and an in-house aesthetician provide great guidance in solving any dermatological crisis. Thanks to having an in-house acne treatment center for all ages and stages of acne, cutting-edge dermatological lasers and a full line of skin care products, they are sure to make their patients’ skin glow.

Reader Recommended

Dr. David Denenholz

960 E. Green St., No. 330, Pasadena

(626) 449-4207

pasadenapremierdermatology.com

Dr. Marilyn Mehlmauer

10 Congress St., No. 320, Pasadena

(626) 585-9474

mehlmauer.com

BEST DOCTOR

Dr. Irina Jasper

960 E. Green St., No. 286, Pasadena

(626) 356-0340 | doctorjasper.com

Dr. Jasper is popular for many reasons, including allowing same-day appointments, having a pharmacy and lab on premises at her office, and speaking English, Spanish and Russian. She also specializes in Well-Woman Care, covering all aspects of OB-Gyn health issues from birth control and pregnancy tests to breast and cervical cancer screenings, and was even awarded the title of “Resident of the Year” while training in Internal Medicine at Chicago’s University of Illinois Christ Hospital.

Reader Recommended

Dr. Garry Kim, Healthy For Life

950 S. Arroyo Pkwy., 3rd Fl.,

Pasadena

(626) 795-0415 | drgarrykim.com

Stephen Henry, MD

2319 E. Washington Blvd. #2,

Pasadena

(626) 797-8800

BEST DRY CLEANER/LAUNDRY

Magic Cleaners &

Laundry

111 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 796-1975 | magiccleanersinc.com

It’s a lucky seven for Magic, as it takes this award for the seventh year in a row— and they’ve been serving the San Gabriel Valley for the past three decades. Their six-point inspection process guarantees no mistakes, since they offer to correct any issue found in-house and within the same day. They even offer fresh popcorn and coffee to waiting customers, while their sophisticated barcode system ensures nothing gets lost by scanning every item.

Reader Recommended

Jack’s Cleaners

2465 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 797-7323 | jackscleaners.com

Tip Top Cleaners

565 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 796-6777

tiptopcleanerspasadena.com

BEST EVENT PLANNER

Peggy Kelley Timeless Celebrations

(626) 222-1808

timelesscelebrations.com

Kelley treats every event like it’s your wedding, giving it the kind of total love and attention that will make any celebration magical and memorable. From designing and printing the invitations to providing entertainment ranging from deejay’s to dancers, catering with 28 years of food experience to handling the portraits and videography, Peggy Kelley and her staff have helped Pasadenans since 2006. By handling all those needs, Timeless Celebrations allows clients to feel like guests at their biggest events.

Reader Recommended

Joie de Vivre & Co.

(818) 502-0333 | joieweddings.com

Miller Hawkins Productions

61 S. Baldwin Ave., No. 1658, Sierra Madre

(626) 791-1225 | mhpevents.com

BEST EYE CARE

Linden Optometry

477 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 796-1191

lindenvision.info

With more than 10,000 types of sunglasses, glasses and contact lenses to choose from, as well as over 30 optometrists ready to provide customers individualized care, Linden has been a favorite for decades. Yet they’re not stuck in the past, as they offer cutting-edge products such as the ECO (Earth-Conscious Optics) line of green eyewear, composed of 95 percent recycled metal and plastics, and FreshLook contact lenses that can make all kinds of colors look natural.

Reader Recommended

Diamond Vision Optometry

350 S. Lake Ave., Suite 111, Pasadena

(626) 683-6868

diamondvisionoptometry.com

Dr. Charles Korth

1 W. California Blvd., No. 513, Pasadena

(626) 793-9987 | korthvision.com

Pasadena Optometry Center

960 E. Green St. #1000, Pasadena

(626) 793-1483

pasadenaoptometrycenter.com

BEST EYEBROWS/

WAXING

Integrity Lash

350 S. Lake Ave., Suite 290, Pasadena

(626) 437-4000 | integritylash.com

Performing more than 200 lash extensions weekly, with a total history of more than 40,000 successful procedures, Integrity’s reputation is hard-won. They also offer services on brows and brow tweezing, upper lips and on noses. With an inventory of more than 3.5 million lashes applied with medical-grade equipment using a unique approach that ensures the lashes won’t become painful in a week, this is a longtime favorite that’s sure to stay that way.

Reader Recommended

Pretty is Contagious

810 Meridian Ave., South Pasadena

(626) 818-1734

prettyiscontagious.com

Zoey Van Jones Brow Studio

455 S. Lake Ave., Studio 7, Pasadena

(626) 683-3308 | zoeyvanjones.com

BEST FACIAL

Burke Williams Day Spa

39 Mills Place, Pasadena

(626) 440-1222 | burkewilliamsspa.com

Burke-Williams’ client base may be primarily women, but they also have special facials designed for men and teens, with an anti-aging facial that will help repair damage while brightening your skin. They also offer four-layer resurfacing, radiant, resurfacing, spa style and rescue facials in addition to professional peel exfoliation, advanced eye lift and stem cell sprays, making this a one-stop spot for all you need to put your best face forward.

Reader Recommended

Sasaki Innovessence Medical Skincare Center

800 Fairmount Ave. S. No. 319, Pasadena

(626) 796-3373 | drsasaki.com

The Salt Studio

1380 E. Walnut St., Pasadena

(626) 765-6180 | saltstudiopasadena.com

BEST FUNERAL HOME

Cabot & Sons Funeral Home

27 Chestnut St., Pasadena

(626) 793-7159 | cabotcare.com

Cabot & Sons has been helping Pasadenans through their toughest times since 1921, providing everything from cremation to burial options with a free planning book to assist you through the process. There are lots of options available, from graveside services and complete funerals to complete cremation services. Being family-owned means they have provided a personal touch through four generations, even including the lovingly crafted obituaries that help keep your loved ones’ memories alive on the web forever.

Reader Recommended

Forest Lawn

1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale

(888) 204-3131 | forestlawn.com

Woods-Valentine Mortuary

1455 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 798-8941 | woodsvalentinemortuary.com

BEST GOLF COURSE

Brookside Golf Course

1133 Rosemont Ave., Pasadena

(626) 585-3594 | brooksidegc.com

Nestled amid the beauty of the Arroyo Seco, Brookside is not just a great place to play golf, but also to learn the game, raise funds with a classy tournament or even stage weddings. Their delicious restaurant offers hearty breakfasts and power lunches as well as post-match snacks, but also simply offers great views of beautiful outdoor settings aside from that. It’s a great place to host celebrations for up to 300 people.

Reader Recommended

Altadena Town and Country Club

1456 E. Mendocino St., Altadena

(626) 797-3821 | parks.lacounty.gov/wps/portal/dpr/ThingsToDo/Golf/Altadena_Golf_Course

Annandale Golf Club

1 N. San Rafael Ave., Pasadena

(626) 796-6125

annandalegolf.com/html/

BEST GYM

Title Boxing Club

87 Fraser Alley, Pasadena

(626) 340-2500

oldpasadena.titleboxingclub.com

If you want to learn how to fight without losing any teeth, Title Boxing Club is the place for you, with an array of no-hit boxing and kickboxing classes. As part of a nearly 200-location chain that believes lifting yourself, not just weights, Title offers individual or group training in MMA fighting as well. But even if you’re not out to fight, it’s great training for your arms, legs, back and core.

Reader Recommended

Basecamp Fitness

38 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena

(626) 714-7600 | basecampfitness.co

MC2 Fit

460 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena

(626) 665-3900 | mc2.fit

Pure Barre Pasadena

107 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 765-9400 | purebarre.com

BEST HAIR SALON

Tangles Salon

145 W. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 792-2948 | tanglespasadena.com

Tangles continues its amazing run of Best of Pasadena success, having won the category four years in a row and placed as a Reader Recommended the four years before that. They specialize in all manner of techniques, with the Japanese Yuko Straightening system, Brazilian Blowouts and Keratin treatments all available to handle unruly hair and dry cutting and Deva curly cuts in addition to traditional cutting all available for less troublesome locks. From Deva Curly hair and Japanese straightening to hair extensions, weaves and even some discrete nonsurgical hair replacement, this Green Street salon has your mane matters covered.

Reader Recommended

Lock & Crown Salon

1088 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena

(626) 639-3697 | lockandcrown.com

Scizzor Group 91

91 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 836-6733 | scizzorgroupltd.com

BEST HEARING

SPECIALIST

HEAR Center

301 E. Del Mar Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 796- 2016 | hearcenter.org

Specializing in audiology, hearing aids and speech and language pathology, HEAR Center has proven to be the place to go for all hearing issues. Founded by Ciwa Griffith in 1954, they have helped countless people improve their life experience by offering free pediatric and senior screenings that can improve their hearing, while offering other means to protect hearing for those who already have it. Their site’s patient testimonials are a powerful read as well.

Reader Recommended

Furuya Hearing

960 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 795-0579

Love Hearing

2623 E. Foothill Blvd., No. 101, Pasadena

(626) 796-4535

lovehearingservices.com

BEST HOME

REMODELING

Navarro Construction, Inc.

3579 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 398-1777

navarroconstruction.com

Navarro Construction is so in demand that they work only on referral, with 26 years worth of satisfied customers providing plenty of clients since Alfred Navarro launched the firm. From new build construction, remodeling services and custom fabrication to project management and permit/planning expedition they live up to their motto of “Cover all of the details, right from the start,” with a reputation based upon integrity, accountability and communication.

Reader Recommended

Cynthia Bennett & Associates

501 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena

(626) 799-9701 | cynthiabennett.com

HartmanBaldwin Design Build

300 S. Raymond Ave.,

South Pasadena

(626) 486-0510 | hartmanbaldwin.com

BEST HOSPITAL

Huntington Hospital

100 W. California Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 421-7733 | huntingtonhospital.org

Get real about your health and take advantage of the more than 70 top-notch services at Huntington Hospital. It was Henry Edwards Huntington’s estate that donated $2 million to Pasadena Hospital in the 1930s, which became the 625-bed Huntington Hospital. From babies in the neonatal intensive care unit to adults with various health concerns at different stages of life, Huntington Hospital is where Pasadenans turn for the best in medical service.

Reader Recommended

City of Hope

1500 E. Duarte Road, Duarte

209 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena

(626) 256-4673 | cityofhope.org

Methodist Hospital of Southern California

300 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 898-8000

methodisthospital.org

BEST HOTEL

The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa

1401 S. Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena

(626) 568-3900 | langhamhotels.com/en/the-langham/pasadena

The Langham Huntington Hotel is the kind of place where incognito Hollywood types and wintering East Coasters come to get away. But one really doesn’t need to be making major bread to hang out. The Langham is the perfect place for a wedding stay or a splurge stay-cation or a mellow out mental health weekend. If that’s still too pricey, then visit the hotel for its fine dining — from the Royce Wood-Fired Steakhouse, to tea with Wedgewood or California casual at The Terrace. The Huntington has something for everyone.

Reader Recommended

Hotel Constance

928 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 898-7900 | dusit.com/dusitd2/

The Westin Pasadena

191 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena

(626) 792-2727

thewestinpasadena.reservations.com

BEST HOUSE CLEANING SERVICE

True Blue Maid Service

2104 E. Walnut St., Pasadena

(626) 466-8488 | truebluemaids.com

If your work keeps you trucking or your play time means late boogie nights, then a good maid service can keep your pad chill. Family-owned True Blue Maids brings a personalized touch of sparkling cleanliness to one–time clean ups and regular weekly gigs, True Blue Maids won’t cost you major cash either.

Reader Recommended

Granny’s Spic ’n Span

(626) 765-7250

grannysspicnspan.com

Maid Brigade

(323) 254-6240 | maidbrigade.com

BEST INTERIOR DESIGN

Robyn Navarro, Upstage Design

964A Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge

(818) 790-0300 | upstagedesign.com

When the world is your stage, sometimes you want your house to be more than a home. Or maybe you want to chill out in your own oasis. Robyn Navarro can create an environment for estate agents, investors and homeowners. Her love of auctions and estate sales leads her to unique finds that can add character to anyone’s castle.

Reader Recommended

Peltier Interiors

1011-A Mission St., South Pasadena

(626) 799-2265 | peltierinteriors.com

Samantha Williams Interior Design

1142 Allen Ave., Unit 100, Pasadena

(626) 773-8560

williamsinteriordesign.com

BEST LAUNDRY

French Hand Laundry

606 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 792-3881

frenchhandlaundry.com

Your clothes don’t have to be grody for you to take them to French Hand Laundry and Dry Cleaner. If you need to preserve your image, your clothes need to be just right. It’d be a total bummer if your best threads were thrashed on your best boogie night. So get real about styling and give your threads the royal treatment.

Reader Recommended

Bryan’s Cleaners

544 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena

(626) 796-4335 | bryanscleaners.com

Magic Cleaners and Laundry

111 N Lake Ave, Pasadena

(626) 796-1975

magiccleanersinc.com

Pasadena Laundry

2585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 744-2948

pasadenalaundry.com

BEST LIBRARY

Pasadena Central

Library

285 E. Walnut St. Pasadena

(626) 744-4066

cityofpasadena.net/library/

The firm of Myron Hunt and H.C. Chambers, the same architects who built Huntington Library and Occidental College, designed Pasadena’s Mediterranean-style Central Library which opened in 1927. During the 1960s, a Children’s Story Room and two reference wings were added. In the mid-1980s, private donations funded the renovation and restoration of the Donald R. Wright Auditorium, a climate-controlled Pasadena Centennial Room, the Ria C. Lee Humanities Wing, the Community Bank Business Room, the Ida Lloyd Crotty Genealogy Room, and the Ernestine C. Avery Children’s Wing, with a fully functional and expanded story room.

Reader Recommended

Altadena Library

600 E. Mariposa St., Altadena

(626) 798-0833 | altadenalibrary.org

South Pasadena Library

1100 Oxley Street, South Pasadena

(626) 403-7340 | southpasadenaca.gov/government/departments/library

BEST LOCAL

PHARMACY

Webster’s Community Pharmacy

2450 N. Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 797-1163 | altadenarx.com

Webster’s Community Pharmacy in Altadena has been serving Pasadena and Altadena residents since 1926. Currently owned by Meredith and Michael Miller, this full-service pharmacy fills prescriptions with a smile, as well as provides medical equipment, like wheelchairs and walkers. You don’t have to be sick to check out Webster’s, which also offers some great boutique gifts and greeting cards.

Reader Recommended

Cal Oaks Pharmacy

55 E. California Blvd., Pasadena,

(626) 795-5956

stores.healthmart.com/caloakspharmacy2/stores.aspx

Fair Oaks Pharmacy

526 Mission St, South Pasadena

(626) 799-1414

BEST MARTIAL ARTS

American Kenpo Karate

36 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena

(626) 793-8575

americankenpokarate.net

With a focus on discipline, respect and confidence, students learn lessons that will stay with them for life. They also pick up self-defense strategies. Each class has at least two certified martial arts instructors trained by Kenpo Master Rick Jeffcoat.

Reader Recommended

Two Dragons Martial Arts

2490 Lake Ave, Altadena

(626) 398-8853

twodragonsma.com

Fight Academy

36 W. Colorado Blvd., B1, Pasadena

(626) 737-0442

fightacademypasadena.com

BEST MASSAGE

Burke Williams

39 Mills Place, Pasadena

(626) 440-1222 | burkewilliamsspa.com

When it’s time to chill, you don’t have to travel far for an awesome mini-staycation. Burke Williams Spa evokes the peace and tranquility of a British Colonial garden without the post-colonial guilt. This hidden oasis in Old Pas has 16 massage rooms, six rooms for facials, four nail care chairs, whirlpools, a sauna and a cool mist room.

Reader Recommended

Pasadena Massage

Company

232 N. Lake Ave., Suite 213, Pasadena

(626) 585-1964

pasadenamassagecompany.com

Massage Envy

345 S. Lake Ave., No. 205, Pasadena

(626) 240-1060 | massageenvy.com

3707 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 351-9100

1136 S. Fair Oaks Ave.,

South Pasadena

(626) 403-6000

BEST MED SPA

OH! U Beauty Medical Spa

130 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale

(818) 551-1682 | oubeauty.com

If you need some needling, plucking or laser treatments to renew your good looks, head over to OH! U Beauty Medical Spa in Glendale. Their anti-aging Botox injections, laser hair removal for extra smooth skin and/or chemical peels and micro-dermabrasions can delay your silver fox days or make you foxier in your golden years.

Reader Recommended

Sasaki Innovessence Medical Skincare Center

800 S. Fairmount Ave., No. 319, Pasadena

(626) 796-3373 | drsasaki.com/innovessence-medical-skincare-center.html

Skin Deep Laser Med Spa

425 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 449-8873

BEST MORTGAGE

BROKER

Franklin Loan Center

101 E. Green St., Suite 11, Pasadena

(626) 219-7196

franklinlc.com/pasadena

Franklin Loan Center has a strong reputation for being an outstanding mortgage banking firm, serving real estate professionals, builders and individual homebuyers in Pasadena. So when you’re looking for a place and need cash to make it happen, turn to this full-service mortgage broker.

Reader Recommended

HomeStreet Bank

Pasadena Home Loan Center

251 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 765-8200 | homestreet.com

Sierra Capital Mortgage Co.

12 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

(626) 449-8545 | sierracapital.us

BEST NAIL SALON

Olive & June

146 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 440-9700 | olivejune.com

If your fingers and toes need to go from gross to groovy, Olive & June have packages that take cuticle care to another level. It doesn’t have to be summer for you to take the June, a package that includes nail-shaping, cuticle care and a massage along with a choice of 350 polish options. Pregnant mothers indulge in the all-natural Emma that includes a massage for the soon-to-be mommy’s swollen and tired feet. Men can groove to The Vern — a hot soak, exfoliation and heavy-duty hydration. Want something super rad? Nail art starts at $5 per nail.

Harmony Nails

54 S. Pasadena Ave., Pasadena

(626) 578-1807

Nail Lounge

700 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena

(626) 799-3667

nailloungepasadena.com

Tinzee Nail Salon

436 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena

(626) 403-3311 | tinzeenailsalon.com

BEST PARTY RENTALS

Dolphin Event Services

1901 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 795-5131 | dolphinevents.biz

Dolphin Rentals has been helping party hearty in Pasadena and Greater Los Angeles for decades. Carl and Mary Ellen Dolphin started a private ambulance service and medical equipment rental service in for Pasadena in 1941, but since the 1970s they’ve been handling special event rentals. Got a wedding or a graduation in June? It’s not too early to start picking out stylish seating, lighting, linen, dinnerware and tents.

Reader Recommended

Arcadia Party Rentals

124 Wheeler Ave., Arcadia

(626) 445-7166

arcadiapartyrentals.net

JD Audio Visual

77 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena

(626)792-6682 | jdav.com

Town & Country Event Rentals

523 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena

(626) 795-7700 | tacer.biz

BEST PET SERVICE

I Dig My Dog



2160 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 844-7877 | idigmydog.com

I Dig My Dog is designed to provide top care for picky doggy parents. That means cage-free boarding and daycare. They also provide grooming and have a training facility. Cool canines can stay here for a few hours to a few months in the 32,000-square-foot facility. Training options include private and group classes in obedience, pool party time and agility training.

Reader Recommended

K9 Loft

495 S. Arroyo Parkway

(626) 795-6060 | k9loft.com

My Dog Spot

47 Eloise Ave., Pasadena

(626) 399-1951 | walkmydogspot.com

My Pet Garden

2245 E. Colorado Blvd., Suite 106, Pasadena

(626) 449-1600 | mypetgarden.com

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER

Jerry Camarillo

Photography

(626) 375-6684 | fotoaztecstudio.com

If you want to immortalize your rcurrent look or show off your groovy boogie moves, Jerry Camarillo is your man. From Hollywood head shots and more personalized high school senior snaps to dancers kicking up their heels, Camarillo can uncover your personal magic.

Reader Recommended

JKB Photography

(626) 841-0860 | jkbphotography.com

Lyd & Mo Photography Studio & Gallery

27 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena

(626) 652-8302 | lydandmo.com

BEST PHYSICAL THERAPY

Pasadena Physical

Therapy Associates

95 W. California Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 304-0565 | pasadenapt.com

When you spend your spare time taking it to the max, you might need to chill after some wicked cool moves leave you feeling the pain. Boogie down to the Pasadena Physical Therapy Associates for help with healing from founder Dr. Locatelli Rao and his associates Dr. Charles Benandi and Dr. Joshua Schwartz.

Reader Recommended

Catz Physical Therapy & Sports Performance

801 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

(626) 356-0599 | catzpride.com

Landswick Physical Therapy, Inc.

959 E. Walnut St., Ste. 240, Pasadena

(626) 795.2390 | landswickpt.com

Nicali Sports Medicine

709 E. Colorado Blvd., No. 140, Pasadena

(626) 578-0618 | nicalisportsmed.com

330 N. Garfield Ave., No. 1

(626) 458-2339

BEST PILATES

Pilates of Pasadena

990 S. Arroyo Parkway, Unit 2,

Pasadena

(626) 765-6500 | pilatesofpasadena.com

Feel the Force in this friendly facility where you can improve your core at any stage of life. The trainers will help you find your inner Jedi peace and core strength. Their wide variety of special equipment doesn’t include light sabers or a funny green guy named Yoda, but Pilates of Pasadena is still the obvious choice to bring together your body and mind.

Reader Recommended

Studio Metamorphosis

676 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 219-7000

studiometamorphosis.com

Wundabar

860 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 304-2600 | wundabar.com

BEST REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE

Podley Properties

897 Granite Drive, Pasadena

(626) 795-6262 | podley.com

When you hit on a real estate brokerage, go with the solid people at Podley Properties. Independently owned, Podley Properties will take you from start to sold with a highly personal approach and a top-notch collaborative team.

Reader Recommended

John Alle Company

600 S. Lake Ave., No. 510, Pasadena

(626) 795-1511

johnallecompany.com

Partners Trust

594 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 696-4800 | thepartnerstrust.com

Sotheby’s International Realty

800 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 229-0909

sothebysrealty.com/eng

BEST REALTOR

Barbara Richardson King

Coldwell Banker

388 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 319-0315 | barbara-king.com

Barbara Richardson King is the out-of-sight Realtor who can make your dreams come true while staying true to your bottom line. With over 20 years of experience, she’s Caldwell Banker’s top listing and production agent and can help whether you’re buying or selling in Greater Los Angeles or the San Gabriel Valley.

Reader Recommended

Ann Marie Villicana, Dilbeck Estates

Christie’s International Real Estate

225 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena,

(626) 319-0585 | dilbeck.com

DHARI THEIN

Podley Properties

897 Granite Drive, Pasadena

(626) 437.7414 | dhari.com

Roland Wilhelm

Pacific Union

594 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 533-8001 | rolandandcandace.thepartnerstrust.com

BEST SELF STORAGE

Arroyo Parkway Self Storage

411 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena

(626) 768-7780 | arroyoparkwayselfstorage.com

You want to keep your pad uncluttered just in case some stone fox drops by. Arroyo Parkway Self Storage is the place to store precious records, valuables and other geek collectibles. Arroyo Parkway Self Storage has a dedicated staff and low prices that guarantee customer satisfaction.

Reader Recommended

Public Storage

171 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena

(626) 765-4675 | publicstorage.com

(six other locations)

Storbox

2233 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 407-3439 | storbox.com

BEST SENIOR LIVING FACILITY

Regency Park Fair Oaks

951 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 799-9906

regencyparkfairoaks.com

Maybe your late boogie nights have turned into restful late afternoons. No matter. You still want to chill with groovy company while making the scene at Regency Park Fair Oaks, Pasadena’s most modern and luxurious independent and assisted-living community.

MonteCedro

2212 El Molino Ave., Altadena

(877) 357-8521 | montecedro.org

Villa Gardens

842 E. Villa St., Pasadena

(800) 958-4552 | villagardens.org

BEST SPEECH THERAPY

Justine Sherman &

Associates

Monrovia Clinic

147 E. Olive Ave., Monrovia

(626) 355-1729

justineshermanslp.com

Pasadena Clinic

960 E. Green St., Suite L3, Pasadena

(626) 817-9460

Claremont Clinic

1490 N. Claremont Blvd., Suite 101, Claremont

(909) 626-0900

Family is everything, and Justine Sherman & Associates believe in a totally holistic family-centered approach to speech therapy. Families confab to learn how to support and manage behavior based on individual beliefs and values, according to culture, background and personal preferences.

Reader Recommended

Expressive Connections

980 S. Arroyo Parkway, Suite 100, Pasadena

(626) 799-7955

expressiveconnections.org

BEST SUMMER CAMP

Tom Sawyer Camps

707 W. Woodbury Road, Altadena

(626) 794-1156 | tomsawyercamps.com

Summer is over, but it isn’t too early to begin thinking about next year. In the meantime, Tom Sawyer Camps has weekend ranch camps for your horse-loving youngster, as well as after-school and holiday camps.

Reader Recommended

Anderson Adventure Camp H2O

360 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 564-0330

andersonadventurecamp.com/

Goodman Family Daycare & Preschool

1090 El Campo Drive, Pasadena

(626) 578-1815

goodmandaycare.com

Summerkids

3697 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena

(626) 577-9979 | summerkids.net

BEST TATTOO/PIERCING

Shogun Tattoo

2480 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 578-1330 | shoguntattoo.com

Today you don’t have to be a member of the local yakuza or biker gang to sport a chill tattoo. Let Shogun Tattoo color your friends with envy as they apply their artistry to your skin. The shop has an $80 minimum charge and a rate of $150 an hour for large scale, multiple session work.

Prix Body Piercing and Tattoo

56 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 405-9253 | prixbodypiercing.com

BEST TRAVEL AGENCY

AAA of Pasadena

801 E. Union St., Pasadena

(626) 795-0601 | aaa.com

Most of us use Triple-A to keep us safe on the road, but what about the roads less traveled? You can chill out at home, but wouldn’t it be so much better at a Disney resort or on a groovy European travel cruise? From high style honeymoon destinations to commune-with-nature campgrounds, AAA can help you get where you want to go for an awesome time.

Reader Recommended

Distant Lands

20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

(626) 449-3220 | distantlands.com

Montrose Travel

2349 Honolulu Ave., La Crescenta-Montrose

(818) 553-3200 | montrosetravel.com

BEST URGENT CARE

HealthCare Partners Urgent Care

797 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 795-2244 | healthcarepartners.com

When things go wrong and you need some quick attention, truck over to Healthcare Partners Urgent Care. Since 1992, HealthCare Partners has been dedicated to developing innovative models for health care and the improvement of patient quality of life at the lowest possible cost. HealthCare Partners strives to provide coordinated care for a community of diverse cultures, socioeconomic groups and ages.

Reader Recommended

Exer More Than Urgent Care

3160 E. Del Mar Blvd., Suite 110, Pasadena

(626) 270-2400

exerurgentcare.com/pasadena/

Kaiser Permanente Urgent Care

3280 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(800) 954-8000 | kaiserpermanente.org

Pasadena Urgent Care

600 S. Lake Ave., Suite 105,

Pasadena

(626) 817-6479

urgentmednetwork.com/pasadenaurgentcare/

BEST VETERINARIAN

VCA Foothill Veterinary Hospital

2204 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 792-1187 | vcahospitals.com

The VCA Foothill Veterinary Hospital is a place your dog will dig and your cat will find copacetic. You can count on them for an integrated approach to critter care. Compassion and respect are the key words for quality care at this hospital.

Reader Recommended

Animal Medical Hospital of Pasadena

2116 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 796-3019

amhpasadena.com

Pasadena Pets Veterinary Hospital

2850 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 568-1115

pasadenapetshospital.com

Vanderhoof Veterinary

Hospital

2235 N. Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 798-5901

vanderhoofvet.com

BEST WAXING

European Wax Center

569 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 449-5000 | waxcenter.com

259 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 466-9070

You work hard for you money and sometimes need a little help to be your best. European Wax Center can smooth the way to a more beautiful you with a long list of waxing services — eyebrow for everyday meaningful looks, bikini wax for beach and poolside readiness, and legs for that day with some groovy new acquaintance. Your first wax is free, and you can earn credit by referring a friend.

Reader Recommended

Wax Candy

271 Shoppers Lane, No. 202,

Pasadena

(626) 372-0989 | waxcandy.com

Zoey Van Jones Brow Studio

455 S. Lake Ave., Studio 7, Pasadena

(626) 683-3308

zoeyvanjones.com

BEST WEIGHT LOSS PROGRAM

Weight Watchers

305 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena

(800) 651-6000

weightwatchers.com

When you want to get rid of a little jiggle for your boogie nights, turn to Weight Watchers for an array of meetings, online help and personal coaching to guide you toward finding your food and fitness groove. Weight Watchers has gone modern with its SmartPoints system with apps for your smartphone.

Reader Recommended

MC2 Fit

460 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena

(626) 665-3900 | mc2.fit

PASADENA WEIGHT LOSS CENTER

774 N Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 844-4686

pasadenaweightlosscenter.com

Pure Barre

107 S. Fair Oaks Ave., No. 109, Pasadena

(626) 765-9400 | purebarre.com

BEST WORKOUT

MC2 Fit

460 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena

(626) 665-3900 | mc2.fit

Founder Maggie Chen knows what it’s like to be overweight. She once topped out at 165 pounds, then lost 60 pounds before becoming a master trainer and group fitness instructor. She put her passion into a BA degree in physical education and exercise science from Cal State, LA. Now she’s bringing her knowledge to clients for some cool results.

Reader Recommended

Basecamp Fitness

38 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena

(626) 714-7600 | basecampfitness.co/

Crossfit Pendulum

2041 E. Villa St., Pasadena

(626) 817-3130 | crossfitpendulum.com

Pure Barre

107 S. Fair Oaks Ave., No. 109, Pasadena

(626) 765-9400 | purebarre.com

Title Boxing Club

87 Fraser Alley, Pasadena

(626) 340-2500

oldpasadena.titleboxingclub.com

BEST YOGA

Hot Yoga

2089 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 304-9642

hotyogapasadena.com

Hot Yoga could be just the thing you need to reduce arthritic pain or tone your body while relieving stress. Devoted to the original Bikram Method, the studio opened in 1998 with a major update in 2013 so it can provide a five-star experience. Make some time and head on over to Hot Yoga for some cool results.

Reader Recommended

Core Power Yoga

68 W. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 200-4594 | corepoweryoga.com

Yoga Madre

16 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre

(626) 355-2010 | yogamadre.com

Yoga House

11 W. State St., Pasadena

(626) 403-3961 | yogahouse.com