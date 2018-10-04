Jeni Hankins stops in at a Pasadena Folk Music Society show at Caltech Saturday night with her special brand of Americana music.

Hankins has played here before as one half of the folk act Jeni and Billy, with Billy Kemp. Now flying solo, she has recently released her first CD, “The Oxygen Girl.”

Her endearing directness as an Appalachian woman from Jewell Ridge, Virginia shines through, while she’s expanded her horizons to range from England, where she now resides, to Las Vegas and points in between. Besides an expanded geographical perspective, her music also reflects emotions and insights resulting from her father’s passing in 2016.

Fans can expect to hear the guitar and banjo-playing, multi-instrumental singer-songwriter playing some of her old songs and her new material as well. The show will also include a little of her signature style of dancing.

Visit jenihankins.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Caltech’s Beckman Institute Auditorium, 400 S. Wilson Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $20 general admission, $5 for Caltech students and children. Call (626) 395-4652 or visit pasadenafolkmusicsociety.org.