Pasadena offers a wide array of places to shop for people who are looking to dress for success or just keep on trucking.
If you’re heading out to boogie down on a Saturday night, you might do well to visit some of Pasadena’s best shops and boutiques before hitting the local disco scene or roller rink.
The first thing a hipster is going to need is some threads, and Pasadena has all the places to shop that would have impressed even the coolest cats in the 1970s.
John Travolta seemed to have it all together when it came to wearing the right threads in “Saturday Night Fever.” Steve McQueen also loved looking pretty cool sitting in his bitchin’ cars while cruising in search of adventure.
For all the people looking to make their mark like these two mega-stars did, this year’s Best of Pasadena winners can dig where you’re coming from.
For starters, once again Old Pasadena has been voted the Best Shopping Destination, according to our readers. The trendy area has come a long way since “The Me Generation” and today is one of the coolest spots in the region, attracting shoppers and diners from miles around.
Strolling Colorado Boulevard you just have to look good, and there are a number of local spots that can help you make that scene.
One is PM Jacoby — voted this year as the Best Local Men’s Clothing Store. They can help anyone look like a star from Studio 54 with their selection of groovy male threads, including sports coats, pants and shirts.
If you need to get decked out in something a little more formal, check out La Soie Bridal, which tied with The Lovely Bride for the Best Bridal/Best Tux Shop award.
Run With Us has once again been voted Pasadena’s Best Shoe Store, and if anyone can help you get into something comfortable and stylish, it’s them.
If you aren’t into running and want to put the pedal to the metal in a cool ride that will turn heads, check out Rusnak Auto Group. The dealership specializes in the high-end brands including Porsche, Audi, Mercedes and Jaguar. You can’t go wrong at Rusnak.
Looking for some stuff for the pad? Pasadena Antique Mall has once again been voted Best Antiques by our readers.
Casual or cool, having the right glasses are a must. Linden Optometry — once again voted Best Eyewear by Pasadena Weekly readers — sells thousands of prescription glasses and shades.
For intellectuals, find something deep to read at Vroman’s Bookstore, once again voted Best Local Bookstore/Newsstand.
Samy’s Camera returns as the Best Local Camera Shop as they continue to expand with more video and lighting equipment and now offer classes for beginners and novice photographers.
If vinyl records are your thing, then pay a visit to Canterbury Records which has been voted as Best Local Record Store.
Everyone can find something they love in Pasadena.
Can you dig it?
And the winners are……
BEST ANTIQUES
Pasadena Antique Mall
300 E. Colorado Blvd., #125, Pasadena
(626) 304-9886 | thepasadenaantiquemall.com
Vintage collectible lovers rejoice! There is a one-stop shop for all your nostalgic yearnings. The Pasadena Antique Mall has everything your heart desires, including furniture, home décor, textiles and more. Conveniently located and brimming with unique items, this remarkable place is a great way to spend the day.
Reader Recommended
McGinty’s Gallery
869 E. Mariposa St., Altadena
(626) 794-4477
The Huntington Collection
766 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 535-2468 | huntingtonhospital.org
BEST APPLIANCES
Snyder Diamond
432 S Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
(626) 795-8080 | snyderdiamond.com
Founded way back in 1949, Snyder Diamond has locations in Santa Monica, Pasadena and North Hollywood. The self-described progressive, design-forward kitchen and bath showroom steeped in knowledge and customer service and is an authorized dealer of such brands as Hansgrohe, Sub Zero Wolf, Miele, Rohl, Fantini, Dornbracht, Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, Victoria + Albert, TopBrewer and Viking.
Reader Recommended
Ferguson Bath, Kitchen &
Lighting Gallery
340 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena,
(626) 463-4180|Fergusonshowrooms.com
Ultra Bath & Kitchen
318 Huntington Drive, Arcadia
(626) 521-9938|ultrabathroomandkitchen.com
BEST ART/FRAMING STORE
Mission Framing
1501 Mission St., South Pasadena
(626) 799-3445
“Best framers in the area by far!” That’s how one customer described Mission Framing in South Pasadena on Yelp. “They take time with customers and make wonderful suggestions resulting in an end result way better than you had ever imagined!” Other praise was no less effusive. “A lost art, but one that can still be found here. Lovely couple takes genuine interest in the memory, the content, and the product,” wrote another satisfied customer. “Best framers ever,” another exclaimed.
Reader Recommended
Aarnun Gallery
603 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 793-4805 | aarnungallery.com
Blick Art Materials
44 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 795-4985 | dickblick.com
Nova Picture Framing & Gallery
1003 1/2 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 577-5875 | novaframela.com
BEST AUTO DEALER
RUSNAK AUTO GROUP
337 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 449-0770 | rusnakonline.com
The Rusnak Auto Group approach to customer satisfaction is simple: provide exceptional service, quality automobiles and a no-pressure experience. Their winning formula has garnered repeat and new customers for many years, so let their outstanding team of sales associates steer you towards the vehicle that works best for you and your family.
Reader Recommended
Honda of Pasadena
1965 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 773-8774 | hondaofpasadena.com
Toyota Pasadena
3600 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 795-9787 | toyotapasadena.com
BEST BATH & BODY
Lush Cosmetics
24 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 792-0901|lushusa.com
As the name implies, Lush is in the business of beauty, in all its forms, but takes it a compassionate step further. Lush Cosmetics and skin-care products are cruelty-free and made with vegetarian ingredients that enhance, beautify, cleanse and restore – all with minimal packaging and preservatives.
Reader Recommended
Lather
17 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 396-9636 | lather.com
The Soap Kitchen
25 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 396-9996 | thesoapkitchen.com
BEST BICYCLE SHOP
Pasadena Cyclery
1670 E. Walnut St., Pasadena
(626) 795-2866 | pasadenacyclery.com
Let Pasadena Cyclery get you moving – and keep you going with their dedicated team of cycling experts that will help you find the right bicycle for your needs. This award-winning shop also has first-rate service and accessories centers for cycling enthusiasts.
Reader Recommended
InCycle
175 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 577-0440 | incycle.com
Steve’s Bike Shop
843 E. Mariposa St., Altadena
(626) 798-8703
Velo Pasadena
2562 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 304-0064|velopasadena.com
BEST BRIDAL/TUX SHOP (TIE)
La Soie Bridal
650 E. Colorado Blvd,, Pasadena
(626) 356-9889 | lasoiebridal.com
The modern bride is a savvy bride, and La Soie Bridal understands their special needs, concerns and desires. La Soie’s attentive team of stylists will guide the betrothed through the joyous but often arduous process of choosing and altering bridal gowns and accessories, as well as provide options on designs for the entire bridal party.
The Lovely Bride
87 E. Green St., No. 206, Pasadena
(626) 345-5828 | lovelybride.com
Billing themselves as an “OG Indie Bridal Shop,” Lovely’s approach to bridal fashions is cutting-edge, distinctive and daring. Here, you’ll find bridal designs with an edge, and enjoy a warm, relaxed atmosphere, as well as stylists eager to make your unique bridal dreams come true.
Reader Recommended
Connie Tao Designs
23 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena
(626) 765-5939
connietaodesigns.com
BEST ELECTRONICS/CAMERAS
Samy’s Camera
1759 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 796-3300 | samys.com
This Pasadena institution is a one-stop shop for camera enthusiasts. In addition to supplying an incredible array of cameras, lenses, video equipment and accessories, Samy’s also has classes, discounts and tons of other services that make it a perennial favorite among photogs, amateurs and everyone in between.
Reader Recommended
Audio Element
117 Union St., Pasadena
(626) 793-7229
audio-element.com
Best Buy
3415 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 351-9516
bestbuy.com/ca/pasadena
BEST EYEWEAR
Linden Optometry
477 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 796-1191 | lindenoptometry.com
See your world more clearly, beautifully, with Linden Optometry. They offer superb customer-service and an extensive selection of frames, contacts and optical options for adults and children.
Reader Recommended
Diamond Vision Optometry
350 S. Lake Ave., No. 111, Pasadena
(626) 683-6868
diamondvisionoptometry.com
Moda Optique
415 S. Lake Ave., No. 104, Pasadena
(626) 796-0111
modaoptique.com
BEST FARMERS’
MARKET
Pasadena Certified
Famers’ Market
363 E. Villa St., Pasadena
(626) 449-0179
pasadenafarmersmarket.org
Find much more than just locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables at this wonderful open-air market. Pasadena Certified Farmers’ Market also features vendors who specialize in artisan jellies, jams and seafood. Come early to find the best deals, leave later satiated and happy.
Reader Recommended
Altadena Farmers’ Market
600 W. Palm St., Altadena
altadenafarmersmarket.com
South Pasadena Farmers’ Market
906 Meridian Ave., South Pasadena
(626) 403-2820
southpasadenafarmersmarket.org
BEST FLEA MARKET
Rose Bowl Flea Market
1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena
(323) 560-7469
rosebowlstadium.com/events/flea-market
Visitors and vendors come from miles around to meet at this amazing flea market. Shop for one-of-a-kind items, vintage collectibles, oddities and even antiques, or just people watch and browse.
Reader Recommended
PCC Flea Market
1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 585-7906
pasadena.edu/community/flea-market
BEST FLOWER SHOP
Jacob Maarse
655 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 449-0246 | jacobmaarse.com
Jacob Maarse furnishes floral art for every affair. Let them provide you with the perfect arrangement for your event or special occasion, and witness the transformative powers of their stunning, fragrant floral designs.
Reader Recommended
Brad Larsen Florals
597 E. Green St., No. 101, Pasadena
(626) 792-6167
bradlarsenflorals.com
The Flowerman
2450 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 795-1508 | theflowerman.net
Mary Falkingham Floral
871 E. Mariposa St., Altadena
(626) 797-8711 | maryfalkingham.com
BEST FURNITURE/
ACCESSORIES STORE
Fedde’s Furniture
2350 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 796-7103 | fedde.com
Fedde can really fill a room – any room. Fedde’s Furniture is a beloved Pasadena institution for many reasons, chief among them are their extensive selection of superb furniture, from contemporary to traditional, as well as casual and fine-dining pieces, children’s furniture, design services and an impressive assortment of accessories and lighting choices.
Reader Recommended
Ethan Allen
445 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 351-9661 |ethanallen.com
Peltier Home
1011-A Mission St., South Pasadena
(626) 799-2265
peltierinteriors.com
The Sofa Company
100 W. Green St., Pasadena
(888) 778-7632
thesofaco.com
BEST GIFT BOUTIQUE
Vroman’s Bookstore
695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 449-5320
vromansbookstore.com
So much more than a bookstore, Vroman’s has a fantastic variety of gift ideas for everyone. Trendy note-cards and postcards, sublime artisan wrapping paper, greeting cards and stylish pens are just a sample of what’s in store for you.
Reader Recommended
Craft Fair Gift Shop
820 E. California Blvd., Pasadena,
(626) 795 4991
assistanceleague.org/pasadena/
Hoopla!
2591 Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena
(626) 797-1135
shopathoopla.com
Webster’s Pharmacy
2450 Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 797-1163
altadenarx.com
BEST LOCAL BOOKSTORE/NEWSSTAND
Vroman’s Bookstore
695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 449-5320
vromansbookstore.com
While other bookstores have gone the way of the typewriter, Vroman’s endures. Its longevity is due in no small part to their impeccable reputation and devotion to the printed word. Find quality fiction, non-fiction, biographyies, rare editions, or attend one of their popular book-signings of well-known and newly-discovered authors. Vroman’s is home to books – and the people who love them.
Reader Recommended
Book Alley
1252 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 683-8083|bookalley.com
BEST LOCAL
HARDWARE STORE
Altadena Hardware
849 E. Mariposa St, Altadena
(626) 794-4393 | altadenahardware.com
Do-it-yourself, done right. Altadena Hardware is the home-repairer’s friend, offering everything for DIY enthusiasts, as well as the infrequent home-tinkerer. Tools, power equipment and additional services that include key-cutting, glass-cutting, pipe threading and cutting, as well as lamp repair and assembly are but a sample of their extensive services offered.
Reader Recommended
Arnold’s Frontier Hardware
297 W. Sierra Madre Blvd.,
Sierra Madre
(626) 355-3365 | frontierhardware.com
Pasadena True Value Hardware and Paint
409 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 792-2196
pasadenatruevalue.com
BEST LOCAL HOBBIES & CRAFTS
Blick Art Materials
44 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 795-4985 | dickblick.com
This family-owned shop has everything for craft enthusiasts. Print-making, colored pencils, paints, oils, brushes, canvas and even framing make this a crafter’s dream.
Reader Recommended
Paper Source
163 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 795-4991 | papersource.com
The Retro Store
17 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 356-9726 | retrostoreonline.com
BEST LOCAL JEWELRY
Arnold’s Fine Jewelry
350 S. Lake Ave., Suite 110, Pasadena
(626) 795-8647 | arnoldsfinejewelry.com
Find lovely, unique jewelry at Arnold’s Fine Jewelry. They offer modern and traditional pieces, as well as silver gifts and expert consultations on the best way to light your wrist, fingers and life.
Reader Recommended
Gold Mine Jewelry
1818 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 792-2377
Place Vendome
48 Hugus Alley, Pasadena
(626) 577-7001 | plvendome.com
Wayne Jason Designs
105 W. California Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 795-9215 | waynejasonjewelry.com
BEST LOCAL MEN’S CLOTHING
PM Jacoy
2650 Mission St. No. 104, San Marino
(626) 799-4600 | pmjacoy.com
Upscale men’s fashion never looked so good. PM Jacoy has styles from casual to dressy, modern to classic, in many sizes and colors for every man and every occasion.
Reader Recommended
Le Monsieur
544 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
(626) 569-8437
Mark Piscitelli
589 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 578-7382
markpiscitellimensfashions.com
BEST LOCAL PET STORE
Steve’s Pets
2395 Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 797-4247 | stevespetstore.com
Steve’s Pets knows you love them like family, so that’s how you’re treated when shopping for your pet at this marvelous store with everything needed for pet care and maintenance. Nutritious treats, toys, preventative care, popular brands and an attentive staff are all waiting for you and your pet at Steve’s Pets.
Reader Recommended
I Dig My Dog
2160 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 844-7877 | idigmydog.com
My Pet Garden
2245 E. Colorado Blvd., No. 106, Pasadena
(626) 449-1600 | mypetgarden.com
BEST LOCAL RECORD STORE
Canterbury Records
805 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 792-7184 | canterburyrecords.com
Let the music play – and play and play. Canterbury Records is a music lover’s dream. Founded in 1956 by Leonard Gordon, Canterbury Records has an incredible selection of indie, rock, classical, country, folk, contemporary and even big-band music, plus much more. This is the place to be for rare, hard-to-find tunes, special editions and an impressive vinyl section.
Reader Recommended
PooBah Record Shop
2636 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 449-3359 | poobah.com
BEST LOCAL SHOE STORE
Run With Us
235 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 568-3331 | clubrunwithus.com
The first shop devoted to runners, Run With Us provides all the necessary accessories to support the runner’s lifestyle and keep its customers in tip-top shape. That commitment has led voters to once again choose Run With Us as one of Pasadena’s best.
Reader Recommended
Lucha’s Comfort Footwear
921 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena
(626) 799-6891 | comfortfootwear.com
Neo 39
338 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-7403 | neopasadena.com
BEST LOCAL TOY STORE
Dinosaur Farm
1510 Mission St., South Pasadena
(626) 441-2767 | dinosaurfarm.com
This specialty toy and bookstore in South Pasadena has everything dinosaur related. If your child is a big fan of the Jurassic era then Dinosaur Farm is the place for you. They have everything from dino-themed room decor to pop-up encyclopedias, as well as a selection of non-dinosaur toys and a few unusual pieces.
Reader Recommended
San Marino Toy & Book Shoppe
2476 Huntington Drive, San Marino
(626) 309-0222 | toysandbooks.com
Tom’s Toys
2281 Honolulu Ave., Montrose
(818) 249-2178 | tomstoystore.com
BEST LOCAL VIDEO STORE
Vidéothèque
1020 Mission St., No. 1, South Pasadena
(626) 403-6621 | info@vidtheque.com | vidtheque.com
This is hands down Los Angeles County’s premier indie cinema stop, specializing in independent, foreign, cult, classic, documentary, new release, and rare cinema rentals and sales. Vidéothèque also includes new releases and old favorites among in its vast library of movie treasures.
Reader Recommended
MeowMeowz! Retro 80’s
Thrift Shop
2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 798-6969
Plaza Video
1832 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-2451
BEST LOCAL WOMEN’S CLOTHING
Meredith M
2450 Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 204-2677 | meredith-m.com
Meredith M has a highly curated selection of apparel and trendsetting gifts and lifestyle collections. That’s probably why she keeps winning. Meredith developed her chic touch back in childhood by watching her mom put together outfits and decorate rooms, and today her customers receive the benefit of her upbringing.
Reader Recommended
Elisa B
16 E. Holly St., Pasadena
(626) 397-4770 | elisab.com
Walker Viden Luxury
Consignment
1033 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 844-9244 | walkerviden.com
BEST NURSERY
Armstrong Garden
Center
352 E. Glenarm St., Pasadena
(626) 799-7139 |armstronggarden.com
The company began in 1889 when John Armstrong purchased a few acres of property in California and
he began growing eucalyptus and olive trees. His success as a nurseryman grew and he soon expanded his operation. Today, the company offers a wide variety of plants and products and offers landscape design and installation and home consultations.
Reader Recommended
Bellefontaine Nursery
838 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 796-0747
bellefontainenursery.com
Lincoln Avenue Nursery
804 Lincoln Ave., Pasadena
(626) 792-2138
lincolnavenuenursery.com
BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE
Fishbecks Patio Center
150 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 796-9255 | fishbecks.com
For more than 100 years, Fishbecks has been one of Southern California’s largest outlets for outdoor and casual furniture. Their beautiful selection includes Tuscany and Florence-inspired designs to a line of Pasadena style pieces. Even after all these years, Fishbecks is still the best.
Reader Recommended
Patio World
520 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 795-5803 | patioworld.net
Pier 1 Imports
422 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 584-9147 | pier1.com
BEST SHOPPING
DESTINATION
Old Pasadena
(626) 356-9725 | oldpasadena.org
A shopper’s paradise nestled in a charming, historic section of a world class city, Old Pasadena is the go-to place for the chic, casual and bargain hunting shopper. Trendy boutiques, eclectic stores and fashion spots draw thousands of visitors every year. Intimate cafés, bistros and eateries can be found along with family restaurants and bakeries. You can find everything you need among Old Pasadena’s limitless options.
Reader Recommended
Paseo Colorado
300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 795-9100 | paseocolorado.com
South Lake Avenue
(626) 792-1259 | southlakeave.org
BEST SMOKE/TOBACCO SHOP
Cigars by Chivas
58 S. DeLacey Ave., Pasadena
(626) 395-7475 | cigarsbychivas.com
At Cigars by Chivas, they don’t believe that a cigar is just a cigar. They believe it’s a tool of relaxation, atmosphere and pleasure. Located on the corner of Green Street and De Lacey Avenue in the heart of Old Pasadena, Cigars by Chivas provides cigar smokers with a walk-in humidor stocked with specially selected cigars and a unique setting in which to enjoy them.
Reader Recommended
Ace Smoke Shop
2501 Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 296-0273
Universal Stop
1878 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 797-3333
BEST SPECIALTY FOOD STORE
We Olive & Wine Bar
32 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 787-1000
weolive.com/pasadena
Specialty food stores can’t get more specialized than a shop dedicated to olive products like some sort of olive oil high roller, where the owners bet big on olives. But it has paid off and now cooking (and olive) enthusiasts can find whatever they can think of at We Olive Pasadena, from gourmet spreads to lip balms. Plus, people can try before they buy.
Reader Recommended
Bristol Farms
606 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena
(626) 441-5450 | bristolfarms.com
Culture Club 101
1392 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 893-5164 | cultureclub101.com
BEST LOCAL SPORTING GOODS
Run With Us
235 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 568-3331 | clubrunwithus.com
Run With Us has a trained staff that will fit even the widest and narrowest of feet with stylish, comfortable footwear for a variety of sports and in a plethora of styles and colors. Since many of the Run With Us professional team are runners themselves, you’ll feel comfortable allowing them to guide you through the process of picking the perfect shoe at an affordable price. At this remarkable shop, you’ll find their customer commitment and substantial inventory ample reason to return, year after year.
Reader Recommended
Play it Again Sports
3640 E Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 405-9988
playitagainsportspasadena.com
Turner Outdoorsman
835 S Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
(626) 578-0155 | turners.com
BEST STATIONERY
Vroman’s Bookstore
695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 449-5320 | vromansbookstore.com
As other independent bookstores struggle to keep their doors open due to competition from Amazon, Vroman’s continues to dominate locally. It was once the largest bookstore west of the Mississippi and is now the oldest and largest independent bookstore in Southern California. They also have a stationery department that includes writing instruments and other accessories.
Reader Recommended
The Paper Source
163 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 577-3825 | papersource.com
Shaboo Prints
(626) 405-8827| shabooprints.com
BEST THRIFT SHOP
Goodwill
340 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 204-3576|goodwill.org
Most Goodwill stores introduce more than 2,000 new items onto the sales floor each day. If you’re looking for a deal, this is the place to look. Don’t be surprised if you find more treasure while you’re searching the shelves. Also 38.6 million people benefited from Goodwill employment training, job placement services, financial education, youth mentoring and more last year.
Reader Recommended
Full Circle Thrift Store
2245 Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 639-3051 | fullcirclethriftshop.org
Out of the Closet Thrift Shop
1726 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 440-1719 | outofthecloset.org
Treasure Fair Thrift Shop
3239 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 449-3326 | assistanceleague.org/pasadena/our-shops/thrift-shop
BEST VINTAGE/RESALE STORE
CROSSROADS TRADING CO.
104 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-2000 | crossroadstrading.com
Shopping at Crossroads is like a treasure hunt. The store is filled with a changing inventory of current, trendy and affordable name-brand clothing and accessories for men and women. You can also sell or trade clothes and accessories.
Reader Recommended
MEOWMEOWZ RETRO 80s
THRIFT SHOP
2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 798-6969
facebook.com/MeowMeowzPasadena
Walker Viden Luxury
Consignment
1033 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 844-9244 | walkerviden.com
BEST WINE/BEER SHOP
Mission Wine & Spirits
1785 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 794-7026 | missionliquor.com
Mission Wine still has some of the lowest prices in the area for good beverages. That’s not really a shocker. They have maintained great prices for nearly 40 years and continue to be one of the finest wine and spirit shops in Southern California.
Reader Recommended
Everson Royce Wine & Spirits
155 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 765-9334 | eversonroyce.com
Total Wine & More
721 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 463-1444 | totalwine.com
We Olive & Wine Bar
32 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 787-1000 | weolive.com/pasadenan
