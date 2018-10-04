Pasadena offers a wide array of places to shop for people who are looking to dress for success or just keep on trucking.

If you’re heading out to boogie down on a Saturday night, you might do well to visit some of Pasadena’s best shops and boutiques before hitting the local disco scene or roller rink.

The first thing a hipster is going to need is some threads, and Pasadena has all the places to shop that would have impressed even the coolest cats in the 1970s.

John Travolta seemed to have it all together when it came to wearing the right threads in “Saturday Night Fever.” Steve McQueen also loved looking pretty cool sitting in his bitchin’ cars while cruising in search of adventure.

For all the people looking to make their mark like these two mega-stars did, this year’s Best of Pasadena winners can dig where you’re coming from.

For starters, once again Old Pasadena has been voted the Best Shopping Destination, according to our readers. The trendy area has come a long way since “The Me Generation” and today is one of the coolest spots in the region, attracting shoppers and diners from miles around.

Strolling Colorado Boulevard you just have to look good, and there are a number of local spots that can help you make that scene.

One is PM Jacoby — voted this year as the Best Local Men’s Clothing Store. They can help anyone look like a star from Studio 54 with their selection of groovy male threads, including sports coats, pants and shirts.

If you need to get decked out in something a little more formal, check out La Soie Bridal, which tied with The Lovely Bride for the Best Bridal/Best Tux Shop award.

Run With Us has once again been voted Pasadena’s Best Shoe Store, and if anyone can help you get into something comfortable and stylish, it’s them.

If you aren’t into running and want to put the pedal to the metal in a cool ride that will turn heads, check out Rusnak Auto Group. The dealership specializes in the high-end brands including Porsche, Audi, Mercedes and Jaguar. You can’t go wrong at Rusnak.

Looking for some stuff for the pad? Pasadena Antique Mall has once again been voted Best Antiques by our readers.

Casual or cool, having the right glasses are a must. Linden Optometry — once again voted Best Eyewear by Pasadena Weekly readers — sells thousands of prescription glasses and shades.

For intellectuals, find something deep to read at Vroman’s Bookstore, once again voted Best Local Bookstore/Newsstand.

Samy’s Camera returns as the Best Local Camera Shop as they continue to expand with more video and lighting equipment and now offer classes for beginners and novice photographers.

If vinyl records are your thing, then pay a visit to Canterbury Records which has been voted as Best Local Record Store.

Everyone can find something they love in Pasadena.

Can you dig it?

And the winners are……

BEST ANTIQUES

Pasadena Antique Mall

300 E. Colorado Blvd., #125, Pasadena

(626) 304-9886 | thepasadenaantiquemall.com

Vintage collectible lovers rejoice! There is a one-stop shop for all your nostalgic yearnings. The Pasadena Antique Mall has everything your heart desires, including furniture, home décor, textiles and more. Conveniently located and brimming with unique items, this remarkable place is a great way to spend the day.

Reader Recommended

McGinty’s Gallery

869 E. Mariposa St., Altadena

(626) 794-4477

The Huntington Collection

766 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 535-2468 | huntingtonhospital.org

BEST APPLIANCES

Snyder Diamond

432 S Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena

(626) 795-8080 | snyderdiamond.com

Founded way back in 1949, Snyder Diamond has locations in Santa Monica, Pasadena and North Hollywood. The self-described progressive, design-forward kitchen and bath showroom steeped in knowledge and customer service and is an authorized dealer of such brands as Hansgrohe, Sub Zero Wolf, Miele, Rohl, Fantini, Dornbracht, Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, Victoria + Albert, TopBrewer and Viking.

Reader Recommended

Ferguson Bath, Kitchen &

Lighting Gallery

340 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena,

(626) 463-4180|Fergusonshowrooms.com

Ultra Bath & Kitchen

318 Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 521-9938|ultrabathroomandkitchen.com

BEST ART/FRAMING STORE

Mission Framing

1501 Mission St., South Pasadena

(626) 799-3445

“Best framers in the area by far!” That’s how one customer described Mission Framing in South Pasadena on Yelp. “They take time with customers and make wonderful suggestions resulting in an end result way better than you had ever imagined!” Other praise was no less effusive. “A lost art, but one that can still be found here. Lovely couple takes genuine interest in the memory, the content, and the product,” wrote another satisfied customer. “Best framers ever,” another exclaimed.

Reader Recommended

Aarnun Gallery

603 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 793-4805 | aarnungallery.com

Blick Art Materials

44 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

(626) 795-4985 | dickblick.com

Nova Picture Framing & Gallery

1003 1/2 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 577-5875 | novaframela.com

BEST AUTO DEALER

RUSNAK AUTO GROUP

337 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 449-0770 | rusnakonline.com

The Rusnak Auto Group approach to customer satisfaction is simple: provide exceptional service, quality automobiles and a no-pressure experience. Their winning formula has garnered repeat and new customers for many years, so let their outstanding team of sales associates steer you towards the vehicle that works best for you and your family.

Reader Recommended

Honda of Pasadena

1965 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 773-8774 | hondaofpasadena.com

Toyota Pasadena

3600 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 795-9787 | toyotapasadena.com

BEST BATH & BODY

Lush Cosmetics

24 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 792-0901|lushusa.com

As the name implies, Lush is in the business of beauty, in all its forms, but takes it a compassionate step further. Lush Cosmetics and skin-care products are cruelty-free and made with vegetarian ingredients that enhance, beautify, cleanse and restore – all with minimal packaging and preservatives.

Reader Recommended

Lather

17 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 396-9636 | lather.com

The Soap Kitchen

25 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 396-9996 | thesoapkitchen.com

BEST BICYCLE SHOP

Pasadena Cyclery

1670 E. Walnut St., Pasadena

(626) 795-2866 | pasadenacyclery.com

Let Pasadena Cyclery get you moving – and keep you going with their dedicated team of cycling experts that will help you find the right bicycle for your needs. This award-winning shop also has first-rate service and accessories centers for cycling enthusiasts.

Reader Recommended

InCycle

175 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-0440 | incycle.com

Steve’s Bike Shop

843 E. Mariposa St., Altadena

(626) 798-8703

Velo Pasadena

2562 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 304-0064|velopasadena.com

BEST BRIDAL/TUX SHOP (TIE)

La Soie Bridal

650 E. Colorado Blvd,, Pasadena

(626) 356-9889 | lasoiebridal.com

The modern bride is a savvy bride, and La Soie Bridal understands their special needs, concerns and desires. La Soie’s attentive team of stylists will guide the betrothed through the joyous but often arduous process of choosing and altering bridal gowns and accessories, as well as provide options on designs for the entire bridal party.

The Lovely Bride

87 E. Green St., No. 206, Pasadena

(626) 345-5828 | lovelybride.com

Billing themselves as an “OG Indie Bridal Shop,” Lovely’s approach to bridal fashions is cutting-edge, distinctive and daring. Here, you’ll find bridal designs with an edge, and enjoy a warm, relaxed atmosphere, as well as stylists eager to make your unique bridal dreams come true.

Reader Recommended

Connie Tao Designs

23 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena

(626) 765-5939

connietaodesigns.com

BEST ELECTRONICS/CAMERAS

Samy’s Camera

1759 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 796-3300 | samys.com

This Pasadena institution is a one-stop shop for camera enthusiasts. In addition to supplying an incredible array of cameras, lenses, video equipment and accessories, Samy’s also has classes, discounts and tons of other services that make it a perennial favorite among photogs, amateurs and everyone in between.

Reader Recommended

Audio Element

117 Union St., Pasadena

(626) 793-7229

audio-element.com

Best Buy

3415 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 351-9516

bestbuy.com/ca/pasadena

BEST EYEWEAR

Linden Optometry

477 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 796-1191 | lindenoptometry.com

See your world more clearly, beautifully, with Linden Optometry. They offer superb customer-service and an extensive selection of frames, contacts and optical options for adults and children.

Reader Recommended

Diamond Vision Optometry

350 S. Lake Ave., No. 111, Pasadena

(626) 683-6868

diamondvisionoptometry.com

Moda Optique

415 S. Lake Ave., No. 104, Pasadena

(626) 796-0111

modaoptique.com

BEST FARMERS’

MARKET

Pasadena Certified

Famers’ Market

363 E. Villa St., Pasadena

(626) 449-0179

pasadenafarmersmarket.org

Find much more than just locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables at this wonderful open-air market. Pasadena Certified Farmers’ Market also features vendors who specialize in artisan jellies, jams and seafood. Come early to find the best deals, leave later satiated and happy.

Reader Recommended

Altadena Farmers’ Market

600 W. Palm St., Altadena

altadenafarmersmarket.com

South Pasadena Farmers’ Market

906 Meridian Ave., South Pasadena

(626) 403-2820

southpasadenafarmersmarket.org

BEST FLEA MARKET

Rose Bowl Flea Market

1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena

(323) 560-7469

rosebowlstadium.com/events/flea-market

Visitors and vendors come from miles around to meet at this amazing flea market. Shop for one-of-a-kind items, vintage collectibles, oddities and even antiques, or just people watch and browse.

Reader Recommended

PCC Flea Market

1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 585-7906

pasadena.edu/community/flea-market

BEST FLOWER SHOP

Jacob Maarse

655 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 449-0246 | jacobmaarse.com

Jacob Maarse furnishes floral art for every affair. Let them provide you with the perfect arrangement for your event or special occasion, and witness the transformative powers of their stunning, fragrant floral designs.

Reader Recommended

Brad Larsen Florals

597 E. Green St., No. 101, Pasadena

(626) 792-6167

bradlarsenflorals.com

The Flowerman

2450 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 795-1508 | theflowerman.net

Mary Falkingham Floral

871 E. Mariposa St., Altadena

(626) 797-8711 | maryfalkingham.com

BEST FURNITURE/

ACCESSORIES STORE

Fedde’s Furniture

2350 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 796-7103 | fedde.com

Fedde can really fill a room – any room. Fedde’s Furniture is a beloved Pasadena institution for many reasons, chief among them are their extensive selection of superb furniture, from contemporary to traditional, as well as casual and fine-dining pieces, children’s furniture, design services and an impressive assortment of accessories and lighting choices.

Reader Recommended

Ethan Allen

445 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 351-9661 |ethanallen.com

Peltier Home

1011-A Mission St., South Pasadena

(626) 799-2265

peltierinteriors.com

The Sofa Company

100 W. Green St., Pasadena

(888) 778-7632

thesofaco.com

BEST GIFT BOUTIQUE

Vroman’s Bookstore

695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 449-5320

vromansbookstore.com

So much more than a bookstore, Vroman’s has a fantastic variety of gift ideas for everyone. Trendy note-cards and postcards, sublime artisan wrapping paper, greeting cards and stylish pens are just a sample of what’s in store for you.

Reader Recommended

Craft Fair Gift Shop

820 E. California Blvd., Pasadena,

(626) 795 4991

assistanceleague.org/pasadena/

Hoopla!

2591 Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena

(626) 797-1135

shopathoopla.com

Webster’s Pharmacy

2450 Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 797-1163

altadenarx.com

BEST LOCAL BOOKSTORE/NEWSSTAND

Vroman’s Bookstore

695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 449-5320

vromansbookstore.com

While other bookstores have gone the way of the typewriter, Vroman’s endures. Its longevity is due in no small part to their impeccable reputation and devotion to the printed word. Find quality fiction, non-fiction, biographyies, rare editions, or attend one of their popular book-signings of well-known and newly-discovered authors. Vroman’s is home to books – and the people who love them.

Reader Recommended

Book Alley

1252 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 683-8083|bookalley.com

BEST LOCAL

HARDWARE STORE

Altadena Hardware

849 E. Mariposa St, Altadena

(626) 794-4393 | altadenahardware.com

Do-it-yourself, done right. Altadena Hardware is the home-repairer’s friend, offering everything for DIY enthusiasts, as well as the infrequent home-tinkerer. Tools, power equipment and additional services that include key-cutting, glass-cutting, pipe threading and cutting, as well as lamp repair and assembly are but a sample of their extensive services offered.

Reader Recommended

Arnold’s Frontier Hardware

297 W. Sierra Madre Blvd.,

Sierra Madre

(626) 355-3365 | frontierhardware.com

Pasadena True Value Hardware and Paint

409 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 792-2196

pasadenatruevalue.com

BEST LOCAL HOBBIES & CRAFTS

Blick Art Materials

44 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

(626) 795-4985 | dickblick.com

This family-owned shop has everything for craft enthusiasts. Print-making, colored pencils, paints, oils, brushes, canvas and even framing make this a crafter’s dream.

Reader Recommended

Paper Source

163 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 795-4991 | papersource.com

The Retro Store

17 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

(626) 356-9726 | retrostoreonline.com

BEST LOCAL JEWELRY

Arnold’s Fine Jewelry

350 S. Lake Ave., Suite 110, Pasadena

(626) 795-8647 | arnoldsfinejewelry.com

Find lovely, unique jewelry at Arnold’s Fine Jewelry. They offer modern and traditional pieces, as well as silver gifts and expert consultations on the best way to light your wrist, fingers and life.

Reader Recommended

Gold Mine Jewelry

1818 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 792-2377

Place Vendome

48 Hugus Alley, Pasadena

(626) 577-7001 | plvendome.com

Wayne Jason Designs

105 W. California Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 795-9215 | waynejasonjewelry.com

BEST LOCAL MEN’S CLOTHING

PM Jacoy

2650 Mission St. No. 104, San Marino

(626) 799-4600 | pmjacoy.com

Upscale men’s fashion never looked so good. PM Jacoy has styles from casual to dressy, modern to classic, in many sizes and colors for every man and every occasion.

Reader Recommended

Le Monsieur

544 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena

(626) 569-8437

Mark Piscitelli

589 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 578-7382

markpiscitellimensfashions.com

BEST LOCAL PET STORE

Steve’s Pets

2395 Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 797-4247 | stevespetstore.com

Steve’s Pets knows you love them like family, so that’s how you’re treated when shopping for your pet at this marvelous store with everything needed for pet care and maintenance. Nutritious treats, toys, preventative care, popular brands and an attentive staff are all waiting for you and your pet at Steve’s Pets.

Reader Recommended

I Dig My Dog

2160 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 844-7877 | idigmydog.com

My Pet Garden

2245 E. Colorado Blvd., No. 106, Pasadena

(626) 449-1600 | mypetgarden.com

BEST LOCAL RECORD STORE

Canterbury Records

805 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 792-7184 | canterburyrecords.com

Let the music play – and play and play. Canterbury Records is a music lover’s dream. Founded in 1956 by Leonard Gordon, Canterbury Records has an incredible selection of indie, rock, classical, country, folk, contemporary and even big-band music, plus much more. This is the place to be for rare, hard-to-find tunes, special editions and an impressive vinyl section.

Reader Recommended

PooBah Record Shop

2636 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 449-3359 | poobah.com

BEST LOCAL SHOE STORE

Run With Us

235 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 568-3331 | clubrunwithus.com

The first shop devoted to runners, Run With Us provides all the necessary accessories to support the runner’s lifestyle and keep its customers in tip-top shape. That commitment has led voters to once again choose Run With Us as one of Pasadena’s best.

Reader Recommended

Lucha’s Comfort Footwear

921 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena

(626) 799-6891 | comfortfootwear.com

Neo 39

338 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-7403 | neopasadena.com

BEST LOCAL TOY STORE

Dinosaur Farm

1510 Mission St., South Pasadena

(626) 441-2767 | dinosaurfarm.com

This specialty toy and bookstore in South Pasadena has everything dinosaur related. If your child is a big fan of the Jurassic era then Dinosaur Farm is the place for you. They have everything from dino-themed room decor to pop-up encyclopedias, as well as a selection of non-dinosaur toys and a few unusual pieces.

Reader Recommended

San Marino Toy & Book Shoppe

2476 Huntington Drive, San Marino

(626) 309-0222 | toysandbooks.com

Tom’s Toys

2281 Honolulu Ave., Montrose

(818) 249-2178 | tomstoystore.com

BEST LOCAL VIDEO STORE

Vidéothèque

1020 Mission St., No. 1, South Pasadena

(626) 403-6621 | info@vidtheque.com | vidtheque.com

This is hands down Los Angeles County’s premier indie cinema stop, specializing in independent, foreign, cult, classic, documentary, new release, and rare cinema rentals and sales. Vidéothèque also includes new releases and old favorites among in its vast library of movie treasures.

Reader Recommended

MeowMeowz! Retro 80’s

Thrift Shop

2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 798-6969

Plaza Video

1832 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-2451

BEST LOCAL WOMEN’S CLOTHING

Meredith M

2450 Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 204-2677 | meredith-m.com

Meredith M has a highly curated selection of apparel and trendsetting gifts and lifestyle collections. That’s probably why she keeps winning. Meredith developed her chic touch back in childhood by watching her mom put together outfits and decorate rooms, and today her customers receive the benefit of her upbringing.

Reader Recommended

Elisa B

16 E. Holly St., Pasadena

(626) 397-4770 | elisab.com

Walker Viden Luxury

Consignment

1033 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 844-9244 | walkerviden.com

BEST NURSERY

Armstrong Garden

Center

352 E. Glenarm St., Pasadena

(626) 799-7139 |armstronggarden.com

The company began in 1889 when John Armstrong purchased a few acres of property in California and

he began growing eucalyptus and olive trees. His success as a nurseryman grew and he soon expanded his operation. Today, the company offers a wide variety of plants and products and offers landscape design and installation and home consultations.

Reader Recommended

Bellefontaine Nursery

838 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 796-0747

bellefontainenursery.com

Lincoln Avenue Nursery

804 Lincoln Ave., Pasadena

(626) 792-2138

lincolnavenuenursery.com

BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE

Fishbecks Patio Center

150 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

(626) 796-9255 | fishbecks.com

For more than 100 years, Fishbecks has been one of Southern California’s largest outlets for outdoor and casual furniture. Their beautiful selection includes Tuscany and Florence-inspired designs to a line of Pasadena style pieces. Even after all these years, Fishbecks is still the best.

Reader Recommended

Patio World

520 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 795-5803 | patioworld.net

Pier 1 Imports

422 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 584-9147 | pier1.com

BEST SHOPPING

DESTINATION

Old Pasadena

(626) 356-9725 | oldpasadena.org

A shopper’s paradise nestled in a charming, historic section of a world class city, Old Pasadena is the go-to place for the chic, casual and bargain hunting shopper. Trendy boutiques, eclectic stores and fashion spots draw thousands of visitors every year. Intimate cafés, bistros and eateries can be found along with family restaurants and bakeries. You can find everything you need among Old Pasadena’s limitless options.

Reader Recommended

Paseo Colorado

300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 795-9100 | paseocolorado.com

South Lake Avenue

(626) 792-1259 | southlakeave.org

BEST SMOKE/TOBACCO SHOP

Cigars by Chivas

58 S. DeLacey Ave., Pasadena

(626) 395-7475 | cigarsbychivas.com

At Cigars by Chivas, they don’t believe that a cigar is just a cigar. They believe it’s a tool of relaxation, atmosphere and pleasure. Located on the corner of Green Street and De Lacey Avenue in the heart of Old Pasadena, Cigars by Chivas provides cigar smokers with a walk-in humidor stocked with specially selected cigars and a unique setting in which to enjoy them.

Reader Recommended

Ace Smoke Shop

2501 Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 296-0273

Universal Stop

1878 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 797-3333

BEST SPECIALTY FOOD STORE

We Olive & Wine Bar

32 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 787-1000

weolive.com/pasadena

Specialty food stores can’t get more specialized than a shop dedicated to olive products like some sort of olive oil high roller, where the owners bet big on olives. But it has paid off and now cooking (and olive) enthusiasts can find whatever they can think of at We Olive Pasadena, from gourmet spreads to lip balms. Plus, people can try before they buy.

Reader Recommended

Bristol Farms

606 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena

(626) 441-5450 | bristolfarms.com

Culture Club 101

1392 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 893-5164 | cultureclub101.com

BEST LOCAL SPORTING GOODS

Run With Us

235 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 568-3331 | clubrunwithus.com

Run With Us has a trained staff that will fit even the widest and narrowest of feet with stylish, comfortable footwear for a variety of sports and in a plethora of styles and colors. Since many of the Run With Us professional team are runners themselves, you’ll feel comfortable allowing them to guide you through the process of picking the perfect shoe at an affordable price. At this remarkable shop, you’ll find their customer commitment and substantial inventory ample reason to return, year after year.

Reader Recommended

Play it Again Sports

3640 E Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 405-9988

playitagainsportspasadena.com

Turner Outdoorsman

835 S Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena

(626) 578-0155 | turners.com

BEST STATIONERY

Vroman’s Bookstore

695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 449-5320 | vromansbookstore.com

As other independent bookstores struggle to keep their doors open due to competition from Amazon, Vroman’s continues to dominate locally. It was once the largest bookstore west of the Mississippi and is now the oldest and largest independent bookstore in Southern California. They also have a stationery department that includes writing instruments and other accessories.

Reader Recommended

The Paper Source

163 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 577-3825 | papersource.com

Shaboo Prints

(626) 405-8827| shabooprints.com

BEST THRIFT SHOP

Goodwill

340 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 204-3576|goodwill.org

Most Goodwill stores introduce more than 2,000 new items onto the sales floor each day. If you’re looking for a deal, this is the place to look. Don’t be surprised if you find more treasure while you’re searching the shelves. Also 38.6 million people benefited from Goodwill employment training, job placement services, financial education, youth mentoring and more last year.

Reader Recommended

Full Circle Thrift Store

2245 Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 639-3051 | fullcirclethriftshop.org

Out of the Closet Thrift Shop

1726 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 440-1719 | outofthecloset.org

Treasure Fair Thrift Shop

3239 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 449-3326 | assistanceleague.org/pasadena/our-shops/thrift-shop

BEST VINTAGE/RESALE STORE

CROSSROADS TRADING CO.

104 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-2000 | crossroadstrading.com

Shopping at Crossroads is like a treasure hunt. The store is filled with a changing inventory of current, trendy and affordable name-brand clothing and accessories for men and women. You can also sell or trade clothes and accessories.

Reader Recommended

MEOWMEOWZ RETRO 80s

THRIFT SHOP

2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 798-6969

facebook.com/MeowMeowzPasadena

Walker Viden Luxury

Consignment

1033 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 844-9244 | walkerviden.com

BEST WINE/BEER SHOP

Mission Wine & Spirits

1785 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 794-7026 | missionliquor.com

Mission Wine still has some of the lowest prices in the area for good beverages. That’s not really a shocker. They have maintained great prices for nearly 40 years and continue to be one of the finest wine and spirit shops in Southern California.

Reader Recommended

Everson Royce Wine & Spirits

155 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

(626) 765-9334 | eversonroyce.com

Total Wine & More

721 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 463-1444 | totalwine.com

We Olive & Wine Bar

32 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 787-1000 | weolive.com/pasadenan