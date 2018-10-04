The more things change, the more they stay the same… So goes an age-old maxim that proves true when assessing this year’s Best of Pasadena Nightlife winners. Pummeled by constant political drama and wondering what fresh chaos the next day’s headlines will deliver, PW readers continue to declare fealty to establishments that reward their loyalty with quality goods and experiences. A celebration of community values further threads together their seemingly disparate choices.
Topping the list is Lucky Baldwin’s, whose invitingly traditional British pub ambiance, wide ale selection and comfort-food offerings again earned it Best Beer Selection and Best Pub Grub honors. The local institution also reclaimed its Best Bar status from last year’s winner and this year’s runner-up (alongside Kings Row Gastropub), Blind Donkey. 1886 Bar at the Raymond again earned a resounding thumbs up for serving the Best Cocktails, while Mijares continued its virtually unbroken streak for Best Margaritas; Freddie’s 35er Bar traded places with the runner-up Colorado Bar as Best Dive Bar; happy hours at Rocco’s Tavern again earned props as Best Sports Bar; and Stephanie Delgado’s attentive care of Noor patrons again earned her distinction as Best Bartender. (Go-to wedding host Noor was itself a repeat Best Wedding/Banquet Hall winner.) Kabuki Japanese Restaurant’s savory menu helped it retain its hold on Best Happy Hour, while Everson Royce’s extensive variety of wines from around the world again inspired PW readers to name it the Best Wine Selection in town.
The venerable Ice House, meanwhile, remained in a class of its own as Best Comedy Club. Unsurprisingly, the Pasadena Playhouse, the State Theatre of California, retained its lock on Best Live Theatre Venue, thanks to socially conscious productions like Culture Clash’s “Bordertown Now” that made audiences laugh, cry, and above all think (and then laugh again). KPCC’s Best Radio Station win was not surprising either, but it was nonetheless gratifying to see its substantive programming acknowledged as a vital, must-listen presence in the local community. The Rose at Paseo Colorado’s cushy, supper-club vibe and slate of heritage acts again earned it top nod as Best Live Music Venue, while award-winning children’s theatre group Theatre 360 was again recognized with the Best Theatre Production title for its staging of the classic musical “42nd Street.” PW readers decreed there’s no need to prioritize either the blockbuster-leaning ArcLight or the artsier, more independent Laemmle’s Playhouse 7, instead announcing a Best Movie Theater tie between the two cinematic winners.
New this year: Best Bowling Alley winner Bowlmor Pasadena, whose up-to-date décor and old-school sport has a charming multigenerational appeal, and Club 54, whose three-floor, three-bar, three-sound-system setup earned it the Best Place to Dance title. And then there’s the Best Private Event Venue winner: Castle Green, a local architectural landmark. Both its age (it was built in 1898) and Frederick Roehrig’s opulent design have made it a nationally registered historic treasure, and oh, if those walls could only talk… they’d put today’s sordid scandals to shame.
And the winners are….
BEST BAR
Lucky Baldwins
17 S. Raymond Ave.
(626) 795-0652 | luckybaldwins.com
Lucky Baldwin’s Trappiste
1770 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 844-0447
Lucky Baldwin’s Delirium Café
21 Kersting Court, Sierra Madre
(626) 355-1440
This beloved British pub remains a perennial winner, because comfort and community are perennially needed in this wackadoodle world of ours. It’s a welcoming, family-friendly haven whether you’re craving a homey meal of bangers and mash, cottage pie or fish ‘n’ chips with a pull of your favorite malty ale, or hoisting a foamy brew at the pub’s Belgian beer or IPA festivals or the imminent Oktoberfest, or if you just want to jawbone with the hospitable staff and watch early-morning soccer finals on the telly. And with satellite locations in East Pasadena and Sierra Madre, Pasadenans needn’t travel far to find this home-away-from-home.
Reader Recommended
Blind Donkey
53 E. Union St., Pasadena
(626) 486-2379
theblinddonkey.com/pasadena
Kings Row Gastropub
20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-3010 | kingsrowpub.com
BEST BARTENDER
Stephanie Delgado, Noor
300 E. Colorado Blvd. A209, Pasadena
(626) 793-4518 | noorevents.com
Reader Recommended
John Dardon, 38 Degrees Ale House & Grill
110 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 408-5544
38degreesalehouse.com
BEST BEER SELECTION
Lucky Baldwins
17 S. Raymond Ave.
(626) 795-0652 | luckybaldwins.com
Once again, PW loyal readers rewarded this Crown City institution, grateful for its robust Euro, UK and US offerings. With about five dozen ales, bitters, ciders, Hefeweizens, IPAs, lagers, patersbiers, pilsners, stouts amd witbiers on tap, the menu ranges from Dublin’s classic Guiness draughts and flavorful Val-Dieu Triples (Belgian ale) to Bourbon Peach American Wild Ale (from the wilds of Ypsilanti, Michigan) and Poppyfields Pale Ale (brewed right here in Pasadena). Not bad for a local watering hole.
Lucky Baldwin’s Trappiste
1770 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 844-0447
Lucky Baldwin’s Delirium Café
21 Kersting Court, Sierra Madre
(626) 355-1440
Reader Recommended
Congregation Ale House
300 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 403-2337
congregationalehouse.com
Yard House
330 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 577-9273
yardhouse.com/locations/ca/pasadena/pasadena-paseo-colorado/8307
BEST BOWLING ALLEY
Bowlmor Pasadena
3545 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 351-8858
bowlmor.com/location/bowlmor-pasadena
Nestled across from Ralph’s in Hastings Ranch, Bowlmor has remained a popular destination for families, singles and party crews thanks to ample space (31 coolly lit lanes in a 33,000-square-foot facility), a welcoming atmosphere, eye-catching décor, and all-ages appeal (interactive arcade, full-length sports bar, food and drink service). This ain’t your grampa’s bowling alley, but he’d feel at home here too.
Reader Recommended
Jewel City Bowl
135 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale
(818) 243-1188
backalleybowling.com
Montrose Bowl
2334 Honolulu Ave., Montrose
(818) 249-3895
montrosebowl.com
BEST COCKTAILS
1886 Bar at the Raymond
1250 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 441-3136 | theraymond.com
It’s tough to beat the speakeasy atmosphere of this repeat winner, and the elegance of the Sidecars, Smoking Jackets, Sours, and other classic cocktails handcrafted to lipsmacking approval here. Drinks are fashioned from top-shelf liquors, seasonal and regional ingredients, fresh juices, and syrups that are made in-house by the Raymond’s discerning bartenders. Adult beverages, indeed.
Reader Recommended
Magnolia House
492 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 584-1126 | themaghouse.com
Parkway Grill
510 S. Arroyo Pkwy., Pasadena
(626) 795-1001 | theparkwaygrill.com
BEST COMEDY CLUB
Ice House
24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena
(626) 577-1894 | icehousecomedy.com
There are a lot of stages for standup comedy; but in a casino room, let’s say, the vibe can be decidedly corporate and cutthroat. Not so at this homey Pasadena institution, which still books shows five nights a week. For almost six decades it’s been a venerable proving ground for local and national comics, including George Carlin, Fritz Coleman, Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Maher, Steve Martin, Paul Rodriguez, Joe Rogan, Lily Tomlin and Robin Williams.
BEST DIVE BAR
Freddie’s 35er Bar
12 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 356-9315 | 35erbar.com
Location is everything, as they say, and the 35er’s had that locked in for almost 55 years. Shooting pool, punching up classic rock faves on the jukebox, watching sports on TV (not for nothing are the walls adorned with framed ballplayer shirts), chowing down tater tots and 50-cent wings, chugging $4 pints or $5 well drinks: there’s nothing fancy here. And that’s the point. Just one question: Does anyone remember Freddie?
Reader Recommended
The Colorado Bar
2640 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 449-3485
facebook.com/TheColoradoBar
The Rancho Bar
2485 N. Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 798-7634
ranchobaraltadena.com
BEST HAPPY HOUR
Kabuki Japanese
Restaurant
88 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 568-9310
3539 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 351-8963
kabukirestaurants.com
Yes, it’s part of a corporate chain, but PW readers once again celebrated what locals have long known: the food here is seriously tasty. Seaweed salad, broiled mussels, sesame chicken, Krab sushi, spicy tuna roll, Firecrackers and fried gyoza dumplings are just some of the tried-and-true menu highlights. Combine those with budget-easing prices, convenient locations (in Old Town and East Pasadena), a respectable Japanese beer menu and cocktails like Sake Sangri and Tokyo Mojito, and you have a happy hour worth blocking out time for on a busy calendar.
Reader Recommended
Paul Martin’s American Grill
455 S. Lake Ave., Ste. 102, Pasadena
(626) 773-7600
Roy’s Restaurant
641 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 356-4066
roysrestaurant.com/locations/ca/pasadena
We Olive and Wine Bar
32 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 787-1000
weolive.com/pasadena/
Yard House
330 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 577-9273
yardhouse.com/locations/ca/pasadena/pasadena-paseo-colorado/8307
BEST LIVE MUSIC
BAR/CLUB
Kings Row Gastropub
20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-3010
kingsrowpub.com
Readers gave thumbs-up to a changeup in musical offerings at this cozy Central Pasadena hang. Whether it’s Shakeup Sundays with Leila Avila or Trio Frio, Midweek Mayhem with David Macias, or Friday night party time with the ’80s- and ’90s-loving Past Action Heroes, the emphasis is on passing a good time with a friendly background soundtrack of R&B, reggae, roc en espanol and modern rock covers.
Reader Recommended
Edwin Mills by Equator
22 Mills Place, Pasadena
(626) 564-8656 | edwinmills.com
Old Towne Pub
66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 577-6581
theoldtownepub.com
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE
The Rose at Paseo
Colorado
245 E. Green St., Pasadena
(888) 645-5006
Tribute bands galore and marquee acts such as Marc Cohn, LeAnn Rimes, Motley Crue’s Vince Neil, blues legends Buddy Guy and John Mayall, Young Dubliners, and Dave Mason and Steve Cropper’s Rock & Soul Revue continue to find their way to this upscale venue, which can hold up to 1,500 and comfortably melds concert hall and dinner theatre elements. A solid link in a chain that also includes the Canyon Club (in Agoura and Santa Clarita), Libbey Bowl (Ojai) and the Saban Theatre (Beverly Hills), it offers a more up-close and pampered concert experience for audiences that want to tune in “where music meets the soul” and reminisce.
Reader Recommended
Ambassador Auditorium
131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena
(626) 794-1199
theambassadorauditorium.org
Boston Court Performing Arts Center
70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena
(626) 683-6801 | bostoncourt.com
Coffee Gallery Backstage
2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 798-6236 | coffeegallery.com
BEST LIVE
THEATRE VENUE
Pasadena Playhouse
39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena
(626) 356-7529
pasadenaplayhouse.org
It may be the State Theatre of California (since 1917), but our iconic Playhouse is not stuffy. Under the auspices of Artistic Director Danny Feldman, it has continued to honor its historic — and diverse — roots while engaging timely themes of community, immigration and social justice with lively productions of Culture Clash’s “Bordertown Now” and the Jason Alexander-directed “Native Gardens.” Upcoming productions such as the musical “Ragtime” and Dominique Morisseau’s Motown-soundtracked “Detroit 67” (the latter to be presented upstairs in the Carrie Hamilton Theatre) promise to continue that tradition.
Reader Recommended
A Noise Within
3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 356-3100 | anoisewithin.org
Boston Court Performing Arts Center
70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena
(626) 683-6883 | bostoncourt.com
Parson’s Nose
95 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena
(626) 403-7667 | parsonsnose.com
BEST LOCAL MUSICIAN
Emiko
Standing or sitting at her electronic keyboard, Emiko somehow manages to create the impression that there are more people onstage even when she’s playing solo. Smart, driven, and a creative self-promoter, she’s also a born entertainer whose between-song banter can be funny as hell and whose dynamic vocals add empathetic heart to her tough grooves and savvy arrangements.
Reader Recommended
Past Action Heroes
BEST MARGARITAS
Mijares
145 Palmetto Drive, Pasadena
(626) 792-2763
mijaresrestaurant.com
Even when you’ve been in business since 1920, as this beloved family-run restaurant has, you can’t coast on past accolades. Some credit for the enduring popularity of their margaritas should be given to the near-bucket-sized glasses into which they’re poured — who doesn’t appreciate generosity? — but most of all to the quality of the ingredients that go into such delicious specialties as the Blood Orange and Partida Organic Margaritas and hand-shaken fruit-and-liqueur favorites like their Pomegranate, Chambord Raspberry, and Midori Melon Liqueur Margaritas.
Reader Recommended
El Cholo
Paseo Colorado, 300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 795-5800 | elcholo.com
El Portal
695 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 795-8553
elportalrestaurant.com
BEST MOVIE THEATER (TIE)
ArcLight
300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 568-9651 | arclightcinemas.com
Pasadenans, we have a tie. Both conveniently located — the ArcLight in the Paseo Colorado and Laemmle’s Playhouse 7 next to Vroman’s in the Playhouse District — they broaden the gamut of cinematic offerings for local audiences. The ArcLight strives to create an experience of comfort and ease for patrons with blockbuster films, large screens, café/bar and assigned seating options, while the Playhouse 7 maintains a smart mix of arthouse fare, documentaries and first-run studio films, plus occasional Q&A sessions with filmmakers.
Laemmle’s Playhouse 7
673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(310) 478-3836
laemmle.com/theaters/6
Reader Recommended
iPic
42 Miller Alley, Pasadena
(626) 639-2260 | ipictheaters.com
Regency Theaters
1003 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 229-9400 | regencymovies.com/main.php?theaterId=8
BEST PLACE TO DANCE
Club 54
54 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-0608 | club54lounge.com
A lounge in the basement augments the two-level nightclub here, adding up to three floors for those wanting to get their groove on or for private parties. That plus three full bars, three sound systems, three DJs, go-go dancers, bottle service, a party-time dress code and VIP booths pushed this sleek dance hotspot into the top slot for PW readers.
Reader Recommended
Ixtapa
119 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 304-1000 | cantinaixtapa.com/the-lounge.htm
LindyGroove
Pasadena Masonic Hall
200 S. Euclid Ave., Pasadena
(626) 795-5610
pasadenamasonic.org
BEST PRIVATE
EVENT VENUE
Castle Green
99 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 793-0359 | castlegreen.com
A nationally registered historic treasure built in 1898, this Old Town landmark occupies a prized spot in Pasadena history. Its Frederick Roehrig’s distinctive Mediterranean-meets-Moorish Revival architecture and the luxuriously appointed décor have made it a prime location for weddings, photo and film shoots, corporate and private parties. Twice each year, the Castle Green opens to the public to allow visitors to savor the Victorian ambiance and intricate details such as hand-carved moldings, iron grilles and fireplace mantles; this year’s Holiday Home Tour takes place Dec. 2.
Reader Recommended
Noor
260 E. Colorado Blvd. A209, Pasadena
(626) 793-4518 | noorevents.com
University Club of Pasadena
175 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena
(626) 793-5157 | universityclubpasadena.com
BEST PUB GRUB
Lucky Baldwins
17 S. Raymond Ave.
(626) 795-0652 | luckybaldwins.com
Pubs are vital community hubs in English and Irish culture, as convivial gathering places and also because of the kind of satisfying fare you’ll find on the menu at this Pasadena institution: pigs in a blanket, loaded crisps, lentil-and-mushroom and traditional meat pies, smoked salmon lox, homemade chicken curry, fish ‘n’ chips (of course), plus signature American, English and Irish burgers, salads, and a tasty variety of ales, ciders, and tea to help you wash it all down.
Lucky Baldwin’s Trappiste
1770 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 844-0447
Lucky Baldwin’s Delirium Café
21 Kersting Court, Sierra Madre
(626) 355-1440
Reader Recommended
Congregation Ale House
300 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 403-2337
congregationalehouse.com
Kings Row Gastropub
20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-3010 | kingsrowpub.com
BEST RADIO STATION
KPCC
474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(866) 893-5722 | scpr.org
Larry Mantle’s “AirTalk” has been must-listen radio for decades, and as Southern California Public Radio’s flagship station has expanded its offerings over the years, 89.3 FM has been a dependable space for listeners to tune in to other not-to-be missed programs like John Horn’s “The Frame,” A Martínez’s “Take Two,” Jonathan Capehart’s “America On the Line,” “Live From Here With Chris Thile,” “BBC Newshour,” NPR’s “Marketplace” with Kai Ryssdal, Joshua Johnson’s First Amendment-championing “1A.” Log onto scpr.org and you can also subscribe to a handful of KPCC podcasts, including “FilmWeek” and Sandra Tsing Loh’s “The Loh Down On Science.”
Reader Recommended
KCRW
1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 450-5183 | kcrw.com
KUSC
1149 S. Hill St., Suite H100, downtown Los Angeles
(213) 225-7400 | kusc.org
BEST SPORTS BAR
Rocco’s Tavern
44 W. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 765-6810 | roccostavern.com
Part of a small chain (other locations are in Culver City, Studio City and Westwood), Rocco’s in Old Town Pasadena has secured a niche as a popular place to hang with family and friends thanks to its spacious layout, an abundance of large TV screens for sports fans, and finger foods like hot buffalo wings, pizza, seasoned fries with garlic aioli, and hot pretzels with cheese. Best of all are its beer pitchers and two-for-one happy hour specials.
Reader Recommended
Buffalo Wild Wings
1000 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 993-6400 | buffalowildwings.com
T. Boyle’s Tavern
37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena
(626) 578-0957 | tboylestavern.com
BEST THEATER
PRODUCTION
“42nd Street” at Theatre 360 in First Baptist Church of Pasadena
75 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena
(626) 577-5922 | theatre360.org
Kids from 3 to 19 learn real-world, practical skills and the value of approaching a craft like a professional via this award-winning children’s theatre company’s classes, workshops, performing arts camp and other programs. They earned additional plaudits for this year’s staging of “42nd Street,” the classic musical about the honest small-town chorus girl who inadvertently becomes a star by working hard to show she’s a pro.
Reader Recommended
“Twelfth Night,”
Parson’s Nose
95 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena
(626) 403-7667
parsonsnose.com
BEST WEDDING/
BANQUET HALL
Noor
300 E. Colorado Blvd., No. 200, Pasadena
(626) 793-4518 | noorevents.com
The possibilities for creating an enchanting setting seem endless at this versatile event space. The Art Nouveau-inspired Sofia Ballroom; the smaller, Art Deco-inspired Ella Ballroom and private patio; the high-ceilinged, chandelier-appointed Sofia Foyer and private balcony; and the outdoor Terrace, graced with a fountain and a circular trellis overhead, all offer staff event planners ample room to conjure wedding-day magic.
Reader Recommended
Altadena Town & Country Club
2290 Country Club Drive, Altadena
(626) 794-7163 | altaclub.com
Pasadena Convention Center
300 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 793-2122 | pasadenacenter.visitpasadena.com
BEST WINE SELECTION
Everson Royce
155 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 765-9334 | eversonroyce.com
In addition to three weekly wine tastings, this amply stocked shop also usually has about four red and four white wines available for tasting by the glass. Consider the sheer volume of judiciously selected varieties from around the globe that line its brick walls and wooden shelves: rich, jammy California zinfandels and buttery chardonnays and Oregon pinot noirs; French Bordeaux, burgundies and champagnes; earthy Spanish Garnachas and Riojas; juicy New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs; and other palate-teasing offerings from Argentina, Australia, Chile and Italy. It’s an offer too tasty to refuse.
Reader Recommended
Monopole
21 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena
(626) 577-9463 | monopolewine.com
Vertical Wine Bar
70 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 795-3999
verticalwinebistro.com
Trackbacks/Pingbacks