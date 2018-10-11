Queen for a Doo Dah Day

Doo Dah Parade Queen try outs to be held Oct. 28

Pasadena may be known worldwide as the home of the Rose Parade, but locals have developed a genuine love for the eccentric and ever-unpredictable Doo Dah Parade. Featuring an open-admission policy in which any person or group who applies at pasadenadoodahparade.info can have the funny float of their dreams, this year’s edition will take place on Nov. 18 in East Pasadena, along Colorado Boulevard between Altadena Drive and San Gabriel Boulevard.

This year’s Doo Dah Queen tryouts will take place at 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at the American Legion Post 280, 179 N. Vinedo St., Pasadena. Individuals of all genders, shapes, ages and persuasions will be testing their fate to become queen.

The event features a town hall setting with long tables in beer-fest style, with alcoholic beverages and hot food available for purchase and the official Doo Dah House Band, New Astroturf, setting the mood for the lively caucus, along with other guest performers.

Each Queen hopeful will have three minutes to impress the judges, who are chosen at the event from those attendees who buy the parade organizers a few beers. They should be ready to show and tell why they should be the Queen, with microphone provided for all contestants. It is highly encouraged for each contestant to bring a ring of loyal followers to cheer them on.

Admission is $5, with all tryout contestants admitted free. Call (626) 590-1134.

Opening Opportunities

8th Annual Adelante Young Men College & Career Conference to be held Nov. 10 at Pasadena City College

The nonprofit Adelante Youth Alliance will present the 8th Annual Adelante Young Men (AYM) College & Career Conference from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Pasadena City College, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena.

The full-day conference provides boys and young men, ages 12 to 21, and parents with opportunities to participate in interactive workshops presented by over 130 successful professionals from various disciplines, including college prep, careers in health care, business, science, technology, engineering, law, arts, entertainment, and other promising fields.

Workshop presenters serve as role models, imparting firsthand knowledge and personal stories of positive decision-making and professional development. Attendees will have the option of choosing workshops of greatest interest to them. College and university representatives will be on-site to provide information regarding financial aid, college admissions, employment, and internship opportunities.

The AYM Conference fee is $25 per person, which includes breakfast, lunch and an AYM signature bag. Pre-registration and payment are required by Friday, Oct. 12. Find more information and register online at adelanteaya.org. There will be no on-site registration.

Loud and Clear

Pasadena hearing specialist Lora Lee McDunn honored by the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation

The Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation (LSH) has awarded its highest honor, the Helen Keller Humanitarian Award, to Pasadena hearing specialist Lora Lee McDunn.

For the past five years, “Dr. Lora” has partnered with LSH and the Pasadena Host Lions Club to supply hearing aids to needy local residents who otherwise couldn’t afford the devices.

“Dr. McDunn has been such a valuable part of our mission,” said LSH CEO Randy Stein. “Many people don’t realize that hearing aids are not covered by most health insurance, including Medicare, and the cost can run into the thousands of dollars. With Dr. McDunn and her personal touch, our work in the Pasadena area has brought the gift of hearing to many needy residents.”