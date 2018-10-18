Bill Staines, a songwriter for major hit-makers, takes the stage at Caltech’s Beckman Institute Auditorium Saturday night in a Pasadena Folk Music Society show.

While Staines isn’t really well-known hereabouts, many know his work, which includes songs recorded by Peter, Paul and Mary, Jerry Jeff Walker, Nanci Griffith, the Clancy Brothers and many others. Composer David Amram has referred to him as “a modern-day Stephen Foster. His music will be around 100 years from now.”

Saturday night marks his first appearance at Caltech.

Staines mixes traditional and contemporary songs with his own originals. His writing and performing are in the tradition of the great Woody Guthrie, earning the singing songwriter critical acclaim nationwide.

Staines’ talent keeps him on the road for more than 175 shows a year, a testament to his ongoing durability.

Visit acousticmusic.com/staines.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday in Caltech’s Beckman Institute Auditorium, 400 S. Wilson Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for Caltech students and children. Call (626) 395-4652 or visit pasadenafolkmusicsociety.org.