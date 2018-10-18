High-profile House Republican leaders are lending their political and financial muscle to a state proposition that could result in lower car registration fees and put an end to Sacramento legislators raising taxes on gasoline.

But if Proposition 6, a repeal of the state’s gasoline tax, passes on Nov. 6, Pasadena will no longer receive an estimated $2.3 million from the state, according to Assistant City Manager Julie Guitierrez.

That money is expected to be used for a resurfacing and slurry seal project, which will resurface 5.8 miles of streets utilizing rubberized asphalt, and the annual Citywide Street and Improvement Project, which will resurface 4.3 miles of streets.

The money will also be used to place a traffic signal at Garfield Avenue and Washington Boulevard.

Statewide, Gutierrez said Proposition 6, if passed, would eliminate more than $5 billion annually in transportation funds, and put a stop to more than 6,500 bridge and road safety, transportation and public transit improvement projects currently underway throughout California.

The gasoline tax, which funds public transit, freeway repair and maintenance, local law enforcement and the Departments of Food and Agriculture and Recreation and Parks, was passed on May 1 as Senate Bill 1.

Soon after Gov. Jerry Brown signed the bill into law, state and national Republican leaders began pouring money into an organized effort to get Proposition 6 on the ballot in time for the midterm elections.

Through political action committees, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) has donated $50,000, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of (R-Bakersfield) has contributed over $200,000, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) has given $50,000, and Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox has kicked in $250,000 to the Proposition 6 campaign, according to state campaign finance records.

Proponents of the initiative say a family of four will this year pay nearly $800 more in taxes due to the gas tax.

A public Policy Institute of California poll taken last month showed the public siding with opponents of the measure by a margin of 52-39 percent, with 8 percent undecided.