DOYLE BRAMHALL II, Shades (Mascot/Provogue): ****

Playing with Tedeschi Trucks Band seems to have rubbed off on the veteran guitarist in productive ways. Lean arrangements and songwriting depth make this Bramhall’s strongest and most consistently enticing album, as his guitar expressively colors the gospel-cadenced “Break Apart to Mend,” slow-burning Norah Jones collaboration “Searching for Love,” and hooky, Stevie Wonder-kissed soul of “Everything You Need” (with Eric Clapton), and he trades solos and harmonies with Tedeschi Trucks through a fervent reading of Bob Dylan’s “Going Going Gone.” Bramhall plays the Across the Great Divide benefit for the Americana Music Association and Blues Foundation at Ace Hotel in downtown LA Friday, Oct. 19. db2music.com

SARAH BORGES & THE BROKEN SINGLES, Love’s Middle Name (Blue Corn): ****

The Boston artist’s forthright knack for pairing tough rock hooks with plainspoken lyrics has always been viscerally satisfying, and this reunion with producer Eric “Roscoe” Ambel arrives with a deeper sense of triumph. Smartly constructed rockers like “Let Me Try It” and “Are You Still Takin’ Them Pills,” country-dusted confessional “I Can’t Change It,” and a defiant take on Brennen Leigh and Noel McKay’s “Lucky Rocks” find Borges assessing the costs of love, divorce and sobriety with sly humor and a bracing lack of self-pity. sarahborges.com

BLACK LILIES, Stranger to Me (Attack Monkey): ***

Smooth-singing frontman Cruz Contreras is joined by ex-Everybodyfields bassist Sam Quinn, guitarist Mike Seal and pedal steel player Jonathan Keeney for the Knoxville band’s fifth album. The storytelling drama of “Don’t Be Afraid” and acoustic “Earthquake” echo earlier recordings, but gone are the rootsy country and soul along with Trisha Gene Brady’s fiery vocals; these restructured Black Lilies lean into chunkier rhythms, driving electric guitars and Eagles-esque harmonies. The latter band’s influence is most evident during “Joy and Misery” and the revved-up “Ten Years.” Although the Lilies’ sound’s more consistent compared to past arrangements, results are mixed. theblacklilies.com

PAUL KELLY, Nature (Cooking Vinyl): ***½

Two dozen albums into his award-winning career, the beloved Aussie artist remains a prolific force of creativity. As he did with 2016’s Shakespeare-inspired “Seven Sonnets and a Song,” Kelly challenges himself as a songwriter by crafting compelling melodic settings for verse by classic poets — in this case, Gerard Manley Hopkins, Phillip Larkin, Sylvia Plath, Dylan Thomas and Walt Whitman — as well as poems of his own. In a band of intuitive players, the guitar parts of nephew Dan Kelly and Ash Naylor bring particular vitality and occasional delicacy to Kelly’s natural imagery and themes. paulkelly.com.au