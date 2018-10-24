Thursday Oct. 25 through Wednesday Oct. 31

PASADENA, SOUTH

PASADENA & ALTADENA

1881 Bar

1881 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 314-2077

facebook.com/1881bar

Fridays—Live jazz

Saturdays—Gypsie jazz

Wednesdays—Reggae

The Blue Guitar

Arroyo Seco Golf Course

1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena

(323) 769-3500

blueguitar.club

Thursday—Elliott Caine Quintet

The Boulevard Bar

3199 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 356-9304

blvdbar.com

Fridays—Drag performances hosted by Tia Wanna every Friday

Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine

655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 795-0230

cabreras.com

Thursdays—Live jazz

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays—Karaoke

Coffee Gallery Backstage

2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 798-6236

coffeegallery.com

Thursday—Les Poules Ȧ Colin

Friday—John York

Saturday—Rock the Vote: Songs of Resistance, Protest and Hope

Der Wolfskopf

72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 219-6054

derwolfskopf.com

Fridays—“Night Court” features Deejay Kind Cromang spinning vinyl soul, funk, disco and boogie

Edwin Mills by Equator

22 Mills Place, Pasadena

(626) 564-8656

edwinmills.com

Friday—Kira Morrison

Saturday—Robby Fontana

Tuesday—Nick Gomez Trio

Wednesday—The Sonny Na Trio

The Mixx

443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 500-0021

themixxpasadena.com

Thursday—Jeff Dale & the South Woodlawners

Saturday—Gina Sicilia

Tuesday—Scary Salsa Halloween Party

El Portal Restaurant

695 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 795-8553

elportalrestaurant.com

Fridays—Mariachi México

Saturdays—Alanniz

Sundays—Mariachi Bella

Ice House

24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-1894

icehousecomedy.com

Thursday—Fundraiser for Kidney Support; Peter Sers and Friends

Friday—Rod Man; Comedians You Should Know

Saturday—Cool Beans Comedy Improv class; Six Weeks to Stand Up Graduation Show; Mike Muratore Presents: Wash Your Mouth Out with a Bar of Soap; Hollywood Comes to Pasadena Sebastian Cetina’s Halloween Comedy Show

Sunday—Hypnotist Mark Sweet; Dave McNary’s All-Star Variety Show; The Good, The Bad and the Funny w/Fernando Flores

Wednesday—Ice House Open Mic; Wednesday Night Live w/Rudy Moreno

Kings Row Gastropub

20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-3010

kingsrowpub.com

Thursday—Thirsty Thursday w/Mike Moody

Friday—Trio Frio

Saturday—Just Gentlemen; Halloween Party

Sunday—Reggae Sunday w/My Reggae Band; Shake Up Sundays w/Trio Frio

Wednesday—Wicked Wednesdays w/Liela Avila

MEOWMEOWZ! Retro ‘80s Thrift Shop

2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 798-6969

facebook.com/meowmeowz

Fridays and Saturdays—Live music every Friday and Saturday; all ages welcome

Old Towne Pub

66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-6583

theoldtownepub.com

Live music most nignts of the week

Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association

73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena

(626) 799-5689

pasadenaballroomdance.com

Saturday—Saturday Swing Dance features Jonathan Stout & His Campus Five w/Hilary Alexander

Plate 38

2361 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-7100

plate38.com

Fridays & Saturdays—Live music on select Fridays & Saturdays

The Rose

Paseo Colorado

245 E. Green St., Pasadena

(888) 645-5006

wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com

Friday—D. Holmes Presents the 11th Annual Whose House Turkey Tussle Affair

Saturday—Halloween Party w/Dog ‘N Butterfly Hear Tribute; RG Stewart Rod Stewart Tribute

Sunday— Soulful Sunday Brunch

T. Boyle’s Tavern

37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena

(626) 578-0957

tboylestavern.com

Sunday—Geeks Who Drink Trivia

Tuesday—Geeks Who Drink Trivia

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY

Arcadia Blues Club

16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 447-9349

arcadiabluesclub.com

Friday—Deb Ryder

Saturday—Shawn Jones Band

The Buccaneer

70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre

(626) 355-9045

https://www.facebook.com/Buccaneer-847437898642883/

Wednesday—Wednesday Night Platter Party: Bring your fave vinyl to be spun on turntable

First Cabin

46 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 446-2575

Fridays-Saturdays—Pat O’Brien & the Priests of Love exalt the blues and classic rock

The Granada

17 S. First St., Alhambra

(626) 227-2572

thegranadala.com

Thursday—Halloween Party; Deejay Vince; Deejay Aragon

Friday—Live music w/Son Mayor; Deejay Tico; Deejay Vince; Deejay Miro

Saturday—Live music w/Guicho Y La Tribu; Deejay Magico; Deejay Miro; Deejay Marco

Sunday—Chicago Steppin w/Deejay Steppin; Grupo Invasion Latina; Deejay Zonik; Deejay Vince

Tuesday—Halloween Costume Party w/Deejay Vince

J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade

Matt Denny’s Ale House

145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 462-0250

mattdennys.com, jchyke.com

Tuesday—Linda Geleris; Alexis Taylor; Kelly Fitzgerald

Villa Catrina

251 N. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia

(626) 294-1973

villacatrina.com

Thursdays—Comedy open mic every first and third Thursday of the month

Wednesdays—Karaoke w/Deejay Zary

WEST OF PASADENA

Colombo’s Restaurant

1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock

(323) 254-9138

colombosrestaurant.com

Live music most nights of the week

Days Inn Lounge

450 Pioneer Drive, Glendale

(323) 259-5900

tommydodson.com

Fridays—Tommy Dodson and friends present Cabaret Fridays

The Oak and Vine

117 E. Harvard St., Glendale

(818) 507-7011

theoakandvine.com

Live music most nights of the week

Winchester Room

6522 San Fernando Road, Glendale

(818) 241-5475

thewinchesterroom.com

Friday—Karaoke

Saturday—Karaoke n