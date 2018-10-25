THURSDAY 10/25/18

Lillian Hellman’s “Little Foxes” opens at 8 p.m. at Antaeus Theatre Company, 110 E. Broadway, Glendale. The epic drama is about a Southern family in crisis in 1900, a time and place where women have limited options and men appear to hold all the power. Performances continue at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays and 8 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 10. Tickets are $35. Call (818) 506-1983 or visit antaeus.org.

FRIDAY 10/26/18

The annual Contemporary Crafts Market returns for a three-day run at the Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. The market features artisan-made, handcrafted items of functional, decorative and wearable art, including fine furnishings, ceramics, blown glass, jewelry, textiles, wood and metal pieces and many other items. Doors open at 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $8. Visit craftsource.net.

SATURDAY 10/27/18

“Drama After Dark: A Night of the Macabre with Poe and Gorey” features tales of Edgar Allan Poe and Edward Gorey presented by the actors of the Guild of St. George from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, recommended for those age 10 to adult. Tickets are $65 or $55 for members. Visit huntington.org/calendar to register.

SUNDAY 10/28/18

Art Center College of Design Car Classic celebrates the 70th anniversary of its transportation design program, featuring displays of rare automobiles, motorcycles and concept cars. Guests can meet some of the designers, many of whom were educated at Art Center, tour the school’s design studios and other activities starting at 10:30 a.m. at Art Center College of Design, 1700 Lida St., Pasadena. Admission is $10 to $40. Visit artcenter.edu/carclassic to register.

MONDAY 10/29/18

Catch jazz by the Eric Ekstrand Trio at 7 p.m. Monday at Colombo’s Restaurant, 1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock. No cover. Call (323) 254-9138 or visit colombosrestaurant.com.

TUESDAY 10/30/18

The fall term of the Masters Series, which embraces lifelong learning, continues from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 13 at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Tuesday’s session features Pasadena architect Jan Munz presenting a virtual tour of the elegant and functional creations of local architect Myron Hunt. Cost is $15 for each session. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

WEDNESDAY 10/31/18

Brad Colerick’s weekly Wine & Song singer-songwriter series presents Alice Wallace and Andrew Delaney at 7 p.m. at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at wineandsong.com.

THURSDAY 11/1/18

Union Station Homeless Services hosts its annual “An Evening for the Station” fundraiser from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. The event features magic by Rob Zabrecky, Ardan James, Tina Lenert, Mike Caveney and David Kovac. All proceeds benefit the organization’s programs for the local homeless population. Show host is Union Station CEO Anne Miskey. Tickets are $65. Call (626) 240-4595 or visit unionstationhs.org.