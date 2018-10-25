GHOSTLY FANTASY

“Spiders and Monsters and Ghosts, Oh My,” a Flights of Fantasy Halloween show for teens, features Lorrie Oshatz and Theresa Amy blending folk tales, fables and rhymes in a blend of spookiness and laughter starting at 3:30 p.m. today, Oct. 25, at the Pasadena Public Library Santa Catalina Branch, 999 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 744-7272 or visit

pasadenapubliclibrary.net.

FALL FUN

All ages are invited to don costumes and enjoy games, a costume contest, Halloween films, free family photos and other activities from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the San Gabriel Mission District. Free. Call (626) 308-2800 or visit sangabrielcity.com.

FANCY PUMPKINS

Guests of all ages are invited to the annual pumpkin decorating contest, using glitter glue, pipe cleaners and washable markers, with all materials provided, first come, first served, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 564-1066 or visit

onecolorado.com.

HALLOWEEN TREATS

Guests are invited to don Halloween costumes and visit the Pasadena Senior Center’s coffee bar for free coffee, hot cider, candy and other treats, with music provided by Deejay Joe, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.