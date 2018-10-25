Search PW
3:30 pm Flights of Fantasy Halloween Sho... @ Pasadena Public Library, Santa Catalina Branch
Oct 25 @ 3:30 pm
A Flights of Fantasy Halloween show for teens, “Spiders and Monsters and Ghosts, Oh My” features Lorrie Oshatz and Theresa Amy blending folk tales, fables and rhymes in a blend of spookiness and laughter starting[...]
7:00 pm Book Discussion at Central Library @ Pasadena Public Library, Central Branch
Oct 25 @ 7:00 pm
Author Ivy Pochoda discusses “Wonder Valley” at 7 p.m.
7:00 pm Book Discussion at Flintridge Bo... @ Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse
Oct 25 @ 7:00 pm
Timothy Burgess discusses and signs “California Son: A Liam Sol Mystery” at 7 p.m.
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Oct 25 @ 7:00 pm
Nancy Boyarsky discusses and signs “Liar Liar” at 7 p.m.
7:30 pm Jazz at the Blue Guitar @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Oct 25 @ 7:30 pm
The club at Arroyo Seco Golf Course presents the Elliott Caine Quintet at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available on the website.
