Jonathan Stout and His Campus Five, featuring Hilary Alexander, provide the dancing tunes for some Halloween fun at the Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association’s Saturday Swing Dance.

Stout and company are among the premiere swing bands in the nation. The group specializes in showcasing popular music of the late 1930s and early 1940s. The repertoire is well-known for its danceable sound. Influences include the Benny Goodman Sextet, Artie Shaw’s Gramercy Five, Count Basie’s Kansas City Six and other acts of the era.

Co-founders Stout and Alexander have been dedicated swing dancers for more than 20 years. This group is well-versed in providing musical good times. Guests are encouraged to come in costume, and a costume contest is included.

Visit campusfive.com.

A complimentary swing dance lesson starts at 7:30 p.m. and the music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association, in Grace Hall, 73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Admission is $20. Call (626) 799-5689 or visit pasadenaballroomdance.com.