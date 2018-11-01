THURSDAY 11/1/18

Center for the Arts, Eagle Rock, 2225 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock, presents the exhibition “Balay/Bahay: Creating Our Home,” featuring works by a group of emerging Filipino-American artists, opening with a reception from 8 to 10 p.m. and continuing through Nov. 29. The opening includes an invitation to guests to bring offerings to their ancestors in honor of Day of the Dead. Call (323) 561-3045 or visit cfaer.org.

FRIDAY 11/2/18

Starting Friday, Old Pasadena will host a Day of the Dead Weekend, featuring a self-guided tour of 20 altars at district stores. There will also be community altars at which anyone can leave items to honor their ancestors: Big Bang Theory Way, 109 E. Union St., from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday; Indiana Colony, 59 E. Colorado Blvd.; and CTRL Collective, 45 S. Arroyo Parkway. Visit oldpasadena.org/halloween or call (626) 356-9725.

SATURDAY 11/3/18

Pasadena International Film Festival Fall Fete, a fundraiser for the Festival, features live music, a silent auction, food, wine, beer and other libations and swag starting at 3 p.m. at BlankSpaces Outdoor Garden, 680 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Tickets are $30, in advance only, at pasadenafilmfestival.org.

SUNDAY 11/4/18

The Jazz ‘n Paz concert series concludes with a performance by guitarist Will Brahm & Homenaje starting at 5 p.m. at Neighborhood Church, 301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena. Brahm performs extensively with Homenaje and also with artists including The Gordon Goodwin Phat Band, Kim Richmond, Jimmy Branly, Otmaro Ruiz and others. Tickets are $25 in advance, $28 at the door. Call (626) 296-9843 or visit jazznpaz.com.

MONDAY 11/5/18

A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, presents a free reading of Nick Payne’s “Constellations” starting at 7 p.m. as part of Fulcrum Arts AxS Festival. In a dizzying series of vignettes, the play addresses the idea that one word could alter the course of your life. Call (626) 356-3100 or visit anoisewithin.org for more information

TUESDAY 11/6/18

The fall term of the Masters Series, which embraces lifelong learning, continues from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 13 at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Tuesday’s session features a representative of the American Civil Liberties Union discussing what’s really happening along the US-Mexico border. Cost is $15 for each session.

Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

WEDNESDAY 11/7/18

The Camerata Pacifica chamber ensemble performs works by Beethoven at 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens. Tickets are $58. Call (805) 884-8410 or visit cameratapacifica.org.

THURSDAY 11/8/18

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, presents the Moonlight Forest, featuring magnificent lantern art celebrating the ancient tradition of lantern-making. The display is from 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly, except Mondays and Tuesdays, through Jan. 6. Admission is $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and $23 for children ages 3 to 17. Call (626) 566-3708 or visit arboretum.org..