Artists, artisans, makers, bakers and specialty purveyors will showcase their works and wares at a local gift market extravaganza just in time for the holidays.

The Pasadena Arts & Crafts Show, which runs from Friday, Nov. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 11, is at the Hilton Pasadena Hotel, 168 S. Los Robles Ave.

The three-day exhibition showcases handcrafted works and offers a vast choice of holiday gifts and products designed and produced by independent artisans and studio artists.

The event will include clothing and accessories; textile, weaving and handmade art; jewelry, gems, minerals and home goods; furniture, antiques, craft supplies and artisan foods.

The show was established by artisans who were inspired by the Arts & Crafts Movement and wanted to offer special gifts to people directly from the artists, artisans and tradespeople.

By 1908, Pasadena had become a hotbed for the handcrafted movement, which began in England in response to mass-produced furniture, clothing and jewelry, and emphasized handmade artisanship, authentic materials and meticulous detail.

Architects soon began creating a collection of timeless homes, churches, winding cobblestone walkways, gardens, and stone work arcades — using materials in their designs that were in harmony with the natural surroundings.

The show’s promoters produce shows like these every year in Pasadena, Costa Mesa, Santa Monica, Walnut Creek, Marin and Tucson. Each one promotes artisanship, handcrafting and workshop design, offering the widest range of artisan creations to be found anywhere.

The Pasadena Arts & Crafts Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 9-11 at the Hilton Pasadena Hotel,168 S. Los Robles Ave. Admission is $8 online, $10 at the door. People 18 and under get in for free. Visit ArtsAndCraftsShow.com.