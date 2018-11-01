2,224 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

5,200 US troops will be sent to the southern border by President Trump. All told, there will be more troops at the nation’s border with Mexico than in Iraq and Syria combined.

1 civilian was killed in an armed attack in Baghdad on Monday by unidentified gunmen, according to Reuters. ISIS has taken responsibility for the attack.

75 civilians were killed and 179 injured in Iraq in terrorist acts in September, according to casualty figures provided by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq