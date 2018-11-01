SHOWTIMES

Friday Nov 2 to Thursday Nov 8 Note: Times are p.m., and daily, unless otherwise indicated. All times are subject to change without notice.

PASADENA

Academy 6

1003 E Colorado Bl, (626) 229-9400.

Christopher Robin Fri.-Thurs., 12:40, 6:50 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:30, 5, 7:50 p.m.

Incredibles 2 Fri.-Thurs., 1, 4, 7 p.m.

The Meg Fri.-Thurs., 9:50 p.m.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout Fri.-Thurs., 10:20 p.m.

Night School Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 3:45, 7:15, 10 p.m.

The Nun Fri.-Thurs., 12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.

Operation Finale Fri.-Thurs., 3:30, 9:30 p.m.

A Simple Favor Fri.-Thurs., 12:50, 4:15, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.

iPic theaters at

One Colorado Pasadena

42 Miller Alley, (626) 639-2260.

Beetlejuice Sat.-Sun., 11:30 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody Fri. 12:15, 1, 3:30, 4:15, 6:45, 7:30, 10, 10:45 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 12 noon, 1, 3:30, 4:15, 6:45, 7:30, 10, 10:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:15, 1, 3:30, 4:15, 6:45, 7:30, 10, 10:45 p.m.; Thurs. 1, 4:15, 7:30, 10:45 p.m.

The Book of Life Sat.-Sun., 11:45 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web Thurs. only, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.

Halloween Fri. 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 2:15, 5, 8, 11 p.m.; Mon. 2, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 2, 4:45, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.

Hunter Killer Fri. 3:15 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 4:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 3:25 p.m.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Fri. 12:30, 1:15, 4, 6:30, 7, 9:15, 9:45 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 1:15, 2, 4, 7, 7:45, 9:45, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:45, 1:15, 4, 6:30, 7, 9:15, 9:45 p.m.; Thurs. 1:15, 4, 7, 10 p.m.

A Star Is Born Fri. 12:30, 3:45, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.; Sat.-Wed., 12:15, 3:45, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.



Laemmle’s Playhouse, 7673 E Colorado Bl,

(626) 844-6500.

The Better Angels Fri.-Thurs., 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10 p.m.

Dragon Ball Z: Saiyan Double Feature Sat. 12:55 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m.

Hymn — Sarah Brightman in Concert Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

The Importance of Being Earnest Mon. 7:30 p.m.; Tues. 1 p.m.

Liz and the Blue Bird Fri.-Thurs., 1, 3:10, 7:40 p.m.

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! Take on Me Tues. only, 7:30 p.m.

MGC Presents: Red Wed. only, 7:30 p.m.

The Panama Papers Fri.-Thurs., 1:20, 4:10, 7:10, 10 p.m.

ArcLight Pasadena 14, 280 E Colorado Bl, (626) 568-8888.

Bohemian Rhapsody Fri.-Sat., 11:15 a.m., 1, 4, 7, 10, 12 midnight; Sun. 11:15 a.m., 1, 4, 7, 10 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web Thurs. only, 7, 9:30, 12 midnight

The Grinch Thurs. only, 6, 8, 10, 11 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:15, 9:35, 11:55 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:15, 9:35 p.m.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m., 1:15, 3, 5:15, 7:30, 9:45, 12:15 a.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 1:15, 3, 5:15, 7:30, 9:45 p.m.

Overlord Thurs. only, 7:45, 10:15, 12:05 a.m.

GLENDALE

Pacific Glendale 18

The Americana at Brand, 322 Americana Way, Glendale

(818) 551-0218.

Bohemian Rhapsody Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 1, 4, 7, 10 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web Thurs. only, 7, 9:45 p.m.

The Grinch Thurs. only, 6, 10:30 p.m.

The Grinch 3D Thurs. only, 8:15 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool Fri.-Sun., 11:45 a.m., 2:20, 4:55, 7:30, 10:05 p.m.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Fri.-Sun., 2:20, 7:15, 9:40 p.m.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms 3D Fri.-Sun., 11:55 a.m., 4:45 p.m.

Overlord Thurs. only, 7:05, 9:40 p.m.

UA La Canada Flintridge

1919 Verdugo Bl, (818) 952-1940.

Bohemian Rhapsody Fri.-Wed., 12 noon, 3:30, 7, 10:15 p.m.; Thurs. 11:45 a.m., 3:15, 6:45, 10:15 p.m.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Wed. only, 7 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web Thurs. only, 7, 10:10 p.m.

The Grinch Thurs. only, 6, 10:40 p.m.

The Grinch 3D Thurs. only, 8:20 p.m.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Fri.-Thurs., 11:20 a.m., 4:40, 7:20, 10 p.m.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms 3D Fri.-Thurs., 2 p.m.

ARCADIA

AMC Santa Anita 16

Westfield Shoppingtown Mall,400 Baldwin Ave, (888) 262-4386.

Bohemian Rhapsody Fri.-Sun., 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.

Dragon Ball Z: Saiyan Double Feature Sat. 12:55 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web Wed. 7 p.m.; Thurs. 7, 9:45 p.m.

The Grinch Thurs. only, 6, 8:15 p.m.

Hymn — Sarah Brightman in Concert Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Mamma Mia! 10th Anniversary Sun. 1, 4 p.m.; Tues. 4, 7 p.m.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:10, 6:45, 9:15 p.m.

Overlord Thurs. only, 7, 9:40 p.m.

ALHAMBRA

Edwards Alhambra Renaissance Stadium 14 & IMAX

1 E. Main Street, (626) 300-0107.

Bohemian Rhapsody Fri. 11 a.m., 1, 4:15, 4:45, 7:30, 10:20, 10:40 p.m.; Sat.-Thurs., 1, 4:15, 7:30, 10:40 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody: The IMAX 2D Experience Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.

Dragon Ball Z: Saiyan Double Feature Sat. 12:55 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Wed. only, 7 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web Thurs. only, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.

The Grinch Thurs. only, 6, 8:15, 10, 10:30 p.m.

The Grinch 3D Thurs. only, 7, 9:15 p.m.

Halloween Fri. only, 11:55 a.m., 2:35, 5:15, 8, 10:40 p.m.

Hunter Killer Fri. only, 11:15 a.m., 2:10, 5, 7:55, 10:45 p.m.

Hymn — Sarah Brightman in Concert Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Indivisible Fri. only, 11:30 a.m.

Johnny English Strikes Again Fri. only, 2:25, 4:50, 7:15, 9:45 p.m.

Mamma Mia! 10th Anniversary Sun. 1, 4 p.m.; Tues. 4, 7 p.m.

Mid90s Fri. only, 12:45, 3, 5:15, 7:25, 9:50 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool Fri. 11:10 a.m., 1:55, 4:40, 7:20, 10:35 p.m.; Sat.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:35, 10:25 p.m.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Fri. 11:05 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 2:30, 4:20, 5:05, 7, 7:45, 9:40, 10:25 p.m.; Sat.-Thurs., 11:05 a.m., 4:20, 7, 9:40 p.m.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms 3D Fri.-Thurs., 1:40 p.m.

Overlord Thurs. only, 7, 9:50 p.m.

Smallfoot Fri. only, 2:15, 7:50 p.m.

A Star Is Born Fri. only, 12:30, 3:50, 7:05, 10:15 p.m.

Suspiria Fri. only, 12:05, 3:35, 7:10, 10 p.m.

Venom Fri. only, 11:25 a.m., 2:10, 4:55, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.