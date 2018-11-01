Barry Mosley, a well-established artist in the LA music scene, will be performing Friday at Edwin Mills by Equator in Old Pasadena.

Mosley is an acknowledged master of the trombone, specifically the valve trombone, an instrument that has helped propel him to top venues all around the area.

Mosley made a name for himself in the 1980s, performing with jazz star Chet Baker. Baker’s cool, West Coast jazz style profoundly influenced Mosley, and he has kept the legacy alive through numerous high-profile performances. One such show is the annual Hollywood Annie Awards, which Mosley has headlined for the past five years. He is also a familiar face at legendary jazz venues including Vitellos, the late, great Jax Bar & Grill, The Hip Kitty, Colombo’s and other clubs.

He’s also a top pick for major events at venues including the Riviera Country Club, the Marina Del Ray Yacht Club and major fundraisers in the area.

Mosley also works as a composer and music educator.

Mosley’s CD releases, “Jazz Time” and “Speak Softly” have received air play around the US and Europe. Visit barrymosley.com.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Friday at Edwin Mills by Equator, 22 Mills Place, Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 564-8656 or visit edwinmills.com.