Thursday Nov. 08 through Wednesday Nov. 14

Please note: Deadline for Calendar submissions is noon. Wednesday of the week before the issue publishes.

PASADENA, SOUTH

PASADENA & ALTADENA

1881 Bar

1881 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 314-2077

facebook.com/1881bar

Fridays—Live jazz

Saturdays—Gypsie jazz

Wednesdays—Reggae

The Blue Guitar

Arroyo Seco Golf Course

1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena

(323) 769-3500

blueguitar.club

Thursday—Twanguero

The Boulevard Bar

3199 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 356-9304

blvdbar.com

Fridays—Drag performances hosted by Tia Wanna every Friday

Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine

655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 795-0230

cabreras.com

Thursdays—Live jazz

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays—Karaoke

Coffee Gallery Backstage

2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 798-6236

coffeegallery.com

Thursday—Sourdough Slim & Robert Armstrong

Friday—Baby Gramps

Saturday—Broken Arrow

Sunday—Ellen and Steve Stapenhorst

Wednesday—Frankie Gavin

Der Wolfskopf

72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 219-6054

derwolfskopf.com

Fridays—“Night Court” features Deejay Kind Cromang spinning vinyl soul, funk, disco and boogie

Edwin Mills by Equator

22 Mills Place, Pasadena

(626) 564-8656

edwinmills.com

Friday—Emma & Chitarra

Saturday—Olivia & the Suites

Tuesday—B.R.B. Trio

Wednesday—Liela Avila

The Mixx

443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 500-0021

themixxpasadena.com

Thursday—Melissa Morgan

Friday—Junior Toots & Quinto Sol

Saturday—Jazz Zone

Tuesday—Steve F’Dor

El Portal Restaurant

695 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 795-8553

elportalrestaurant.com

Fridays—Mariachi México

Saturdays—Alanniz

Sundays—Mariachi Bella

Ice House

24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-1894

icehousecomedy.com

Thursday—Amanda Seals; Stand-Up All Stars w/Jon Rudnitsky

Friday—Hollywood Comes to Pasadena; Liar’s Club Podcast; Bruce Jingles

Saturday—Nancy Bellany; Kevin Nealon; Hollywood Comes to Pasadena

Sunday—Dave McNary’s All-Star Variety Show

Wednesday—Ice House Open Mic; Smokin’ Comedy Wednesday w/comic juggler Ivan Pecel

Kings Row Gastropub

20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-3010

kingsrowpub.com

Live music most nights of the week

MEOWMEOWZ! Retro ‘80s Thrift Shop

2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 798-6969

facebook.com/meowmeowz

Fridays and Saturdays—Live music every Friday and Saturday; all ages welcome

Old Towne Pub

66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-6583

theoldtownepub.com

Live music most nignts of the week

Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association

73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena

(626) 799-5689

pasadenaballroomdance.com

Saturday—Saturday Swing Dance features Sylvia & the Savoy 6

Plate 38

2361 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-7100

plate38.com

Fridays & Saturdays—Live music on select Fridays & Saturdays

The Rose

Paseo Colorado

245 E. Green St., Pasadena

(888) 645-5006

wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com

Friday—Metalachi

Saturday—Gilby Clarke

Sunday— Soulful Sunday Brunch; Just Pretending Pretenders Tribute

T. Boyle’s Tavern

37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena

(626) 578-0957

tboylestavern.com

Sunday—Geeks Who Drink Trivia

Tuesday—Geeks Who Drink Trivia

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY

Arcadia Blues Club

16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 447-9349

arcadiabluesclub.com

Friday—Chris Pitts & the Memphis Prime

Saturday—Janice Freeman

The Buccaneer

70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre

(626) 355-9045

https://www.facebook.com/Buccaneer-847437898642883/

Wednesday—Wednesday Night Platter Party: Bring your fave vinyl to be spun on turntable

First Cabin

46 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 446-2575

Fridays-Saturdays—Pat O’Brien & the Priests of Love exalt the blues and classic rock

The Granada

17 S. First St., Alhambra

(626) 227-2572

thegranadala.com

Thursday—Live music w/Kewin Cosmos; Deejay Vince; Deejay Zonik; Deejay Aragon

Friday—Live music w/Ismael Miranda & the Granada All Stars; Deejay Jojo; Deejay Marco; Deejay Miro

Saturday—Live music w/La Verdad; Deejay Martin; Deejay Miro; Deejay Vince

Sunday—Student solo and group performances; Deejay Zonik

Tuesday—Deejay Good Times

J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade

Matt Denny’s Ale House

145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 462-0250

mattdennys.com, jchyke.com

Tuesday—Jeff Gold; Bliss Bowen; Wumbloozo; Jay Leach

Villa Catrina

251 N. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia

(626) 294-1973

villacatrina.com

Thursdays—Comedy open mic every first and third Thursday of the month

Wednesdays—Karaoke w/Deejay Zary

WEST OF PASADENA

Colombo’s Restaurant

1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock

(323) 254-9138

colombosrestaurant.com

Thursday—Trifecta

Friday—Steve Thompson; Blue Bird Harmony

Saturday—Ernie Draffen; Vincent Reyes Quartet

Sunday—Sasaki & Giles

Monday—Eric Ekstrand Trio

Tuesday—Tom Armbruster

Wednesday—Jimmy Spencer & Karen Hernandez

Days Inn Lounge

450 Pioneer Drive, Glendale

(323) 259-5900

tommydodson.com

Fridays—Tommy Dodson and friends present Cabaret Fridays

The Oak and Vine

117 E. Harvard St., Glendale

(818) 507-7011

theoakandvine.com

Live music most nights of the week

Winchester Room

6522 San Fernando Road, Glendale

(818) 241-5475

thewinchesterroom.com

Friday—Karaoke

Saturday—Karaoke n