One of the great things about living in the LA area is that music fans can sometimes catch a celebrity act in an up-close setting.

Such will be the case Saturday night, when Janice Freeman and her band visit Arcadia Blues Club.

Freeman’s powerful pipes stood out on the NBC series “The Voice” in 2017, helping her make it to the finals. While she didn’t take home the gold that year, she nonetheless has made her mark on the music world.

Living in LA since 1999, the singer-songwriter and native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has received widespread praise for her neo-soul sound and her soulful vocal range.

Freeman’s latest release is the single, “You,” available on iTunes and SoundCloud.

Visit janicefreemanlive.com.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Blues Club, 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Call (626) 447-9349 or visit arcadiabluesclub.com.