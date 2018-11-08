Search PW
Nov
8
Thu
7:00 pm Gary Busey Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Gary Busey Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Nov 8 @ 7:00 pm
Gary Busey discusses and signs “Buseyisms: Gary Busey’s Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth” at 7 p.m.
7:30 pm Jazz at the Blue Guitar @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Jazz at the Blue Guitar @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Nov 8 @ 7:30 pm
The club at Arroyo Seco Golf Course presents Twanguero at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available on the website.
7:30 pm Peter Harper Performs at Noor @ Noor
Peter Harper Performs at Noor @ Noor
Nov 8 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Guitarist Peter Harper and an all-star cast of musicians perform an energy-packed show starting at 7:30 p.m. Visit : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peter-harper-at-the-noor-118-tickets-50652472910 for tickets.
Nov
9
Fri
10:00 am Free Film, Blanket-Making Sessio... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Free Film, Blanket-Making Sessio... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Nov 9 @ 10:00 am
An improvisation workshop for life skills offers training to tap into your natural, creative talents using improv techniques, theater games and creative drama to increase your spontaneity, memory, focus and interactive social and communicative skills,[...]
5:30 pm Film at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Film at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Nov 9 @ 5:30 pm – 7:15 pm
The film “To Sir, with Love” (1967) starring Sidney Poitier runs from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m., included in regular museum admission of $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, free for members, students and those 18[...]
