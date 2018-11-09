THURSDAY 11/8/18

The Blue Guitar, at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena presents Twanguero at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at blueguitar.club.

FRIDAY 11/9/18

Bitchface Comedy Night at Jones Coffee Roasters, 693 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, hosted by comics Rachel Mac and Amy Silverberg, features Mekki Leeper, Naomi Ekperigin, Heather Thomson, Megan Stalter and Charles Mockler. Music starts at 8:15 and comedy starts at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5. Beer, wine and pizza are available for purchase. Visit facebook.com/groups/bfacecomedy.

SATURDAY 11/10/18

Gonzoplex Block Party, at Superba Snacks & Coffee and Pitfire Pizza parking lots, 712 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena, features live music, a food and beer garden, pizza eating contests, a cookie decorating bar, games, a selfie mural wall and a raffle benefitting radio station KPCC. It runs from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free, but RSVP to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-gonzoplex-block-party-tickets-48671148716 for tickets.

SUNDAY 11/11/18

The Musical Theatre Guild presents “Zorba,” based on Nikos Kazantzakis’ novel and the subsequent film, “Zorba the Greek.” The exuberant and passionate Zorba befriends a fledgling American writer who confronts his own life choices when he falls in love with a local widow. It starts at 7 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets are $45. Call (818) 243-2539 or visit alextheatre.org.

MONDAY 11/12/18

Free Veterans Day treats are available for veterans and the general public from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. DJ Joe spins patriotic tunes, nostalgic songs and requests. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

TUESDAY 11/13/18

J.C. Hyke’s Songwriter Serenade features Jeff Gold, Wumbloozo, Bliss Bowen and Jay Leach at 7 p.m. at Matt Denny’s Ale House, 145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. No cover. Visit jchyke.com.

WEDNESDAY 11/14/18

Sommelier Brad Owen hosts a wine tasting and lecture focusing on the wines of Northern Italy, including those of the Piedmont area and the Friuli region, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Cost is $105, or $90 for members. Register at huntington.org/calendar.

THURSDAY 11/15/18

Circus Vargas arrives at Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia starting at 7 p.m., continuing through Nov. 26, featuring its new, animal-free production. General admission tickets start at $15 for children, $25 for adults. Call (877) 468-3861 or visit circusvargas.com.