Chanteuse Chloé Perrier, who boasts an educational background in acting and music, will be appearing Friday at Edwin Mills by Equator in Old Pasadena.

Perrier settled on music as her life’s work after a number of years studying both disciplines. To enhance her natural abilities, she attended the highly touted Bill Evans Piano Academy in Paris. There, she began composing her first songs, continuing her education through 2011. She eventually relocated to the United States, and has performed extensively in New York and LA.

Perrier works in various ensembles and has performed concerts at a wide range of venues in LA, New York and in France. She has released the album “Coeur de Francaise” (“Heart of a French Girl”), a compilation of her own jazz compositions and French songs.

Visit chloeperrier.net.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Friday at Edwin Mills by Equator, 22 Mills Place, Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 564-8656 or visit edwinmills.com.