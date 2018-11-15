Approaching the end of dismal seasons for both squads, the 2-8 UCLA Bruins will be squaring off against the 5-5 USC Trojans at the Rose Bowl Saturday in a historic crosstown rivalry which for locals transcends national rankings.

Newly hired UCLA Coach Chip Kelly, who came to Westwood from the University of Oregon where he engineered a national championship with his hurry-up offense, has most recently led the Bruins on a three game skid, losing last week 31-28 to the Arizona State Sun Devils by a score of 31-28. Unfortunately, the Bruins lack the speed and offensive line to make Kelly’s offense click.

Adding to the team’s woes, UCLA has been forced to alternate between quarterbacks Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Michigan transfer Wilson Speight. Fast and lightning-quick, Thompson-Robinson fits the mold of a Chip Kelly QB. Yet, he is a true freshman who has been banged up. Speight is a pocket passer who has at times shown flashes of brilliance.

One of the season’s silver linings has been running back Josh Kelley, who has rushed for eight touchdowns. Kelley also had four consecutive games in which he rushed for more than 100 yards.

Over at USC, last Saturday’s game against the Cal Golden Bears was a perfect example of the frustration the Trojans have endured this year. After USC jumped out to a 14-0 lead, Cal engineered a second half comeback, scoring the final 15 points for the win. The loss not only dropped USC to 5-5, but eliminated the team from winning the PAC-12 South.

Offensively, USC has been led by QB JT Daniels who has completed 57.2 percent of his passes for 11 touchdowns. Both programs have allowed more than 30 points per game.

Saturday’s game is slated for 12:30 p.m. and will air on FOX.

The winner will receive the Victory Bell, which hasn’t rung for the Bruins in four years.

As of the 2017 season, USC leads 49–31–7. But this game is about pride and tradition, regardless of their respective records.

On Nov. 24, UCLA faces the Stanford Cardinal to end the year. USC faces undefeated Notre Dame, ranked No. 3, to close out the season.