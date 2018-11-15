Pasadena City College Board of Trustees President Anthony Fellow has revealed the names of three finalists in the junior college district’s search for its next superintendent and school president.

After weekend interviews Nov. 3-4, the college announced as finalists Erika A. Endrijonas, president of Los Angeles Valley College, Kimberlee S. Messina interim vice chancellor in the San Mateo County Community College District, and Mendicino College Superintendent/President J. Arturo Reyes.

“To a person, the board is thoroughly impressed with these candidates’ qualifications and experience, and we are confident that among them is the leader we need to continue PCC’s outstanding trajectory,” Fellow said in a prepared statement.

The candidates are scheduled to appear at the college in individual forums on at noon and 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, 28 and 29 in PCC’s Creveling Lounge, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd.

The candidates are expected to share their vision for the college at the forums.

Dr. Rajen Vurdien, PCC’s 15th superintendent-president, announced his retirement in July 2017. He agreed to stay through 2018 after previous efforts to find a replacement for the $293,000 a year post stalled.