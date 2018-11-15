Over the course of four decades, the Doo Dah Parade has become famous — or infamous — for shining a spotlight on some of the most lovably eccentric people in Pasadena as they frolic irreverently through the city’s streets in the most inventive costumes and floats imaginable. A hilarious twist on the city’s beloved Rose Parade, the Doo Dah has always honored its own Doo Dah Queen, with this year’s honoree being Queen Jennipha Nelson — who will be flanked by this year’s parade king, Clayton Loucks.

The choice of a Doo Dah King was started just last year to help mark the parade’s landmark 40th anniversary, with Eric Waterhouse (the recorder-playing “Pied Piper of Pasadena”) talking his way into creating the honorific. According to Doo Dah co-founder and spokesperson Patricia Hurley of the Light Bringer Project, producers of the parade, the idea was an inspired one, and she’s excited about having both titles filled once again.

“Jennipha emphasized how she’s a party girl and in her case, that’s the Democratic Party, which in these times is pretty apropos, and the tryouts were right before the election,” says Hurley. “It was a come to Jesus moment this year at the queen tryouts, as people didn’t rely as much on performing crazy acts but just talking about who they are this year.

“I guess we’re attracting real people now,” Hurley adds, laughing. “Jennipha inspires people with her activism and likes to be called the People’s Queen because she’s got all sorts of activist groups participating with her in the parade that she’s involved with: Indivisible, ACLU, United Nations and American Disabilities Commission. I promise she’ll be arriving in a glamorous and exciting way, and all of her groups will be with her, so it’s going to be a pretty large entry.”

Meanwhile, Loucks managed to become the king through sheer force of personality, playing off his status as one of Old Pasadena’s longest-running eccentrics. Doo Dah had foregone having a king until last year, and initially it was believed that last year’s royal title would be a one-time addition, but Loucks made a colorful case.

“Clayton explained why he felt he should be king since he’s been around since day one of Doo Dah, is known as the king of Old Pasadena and is a known character in the city,” says Hurley. “The judges just said yes, though after that, others tried out for king and the judges were afraid they decided too fast.

“But one of those tryouts was a man who was actually seeking to become the Doo Dah Princess, and the other was a dog,” adds Hurley. ‘It was almost like Clayton appointed himself king, but everyone went with it because he always has a twinkle in his eye, a little smile on his face, is like a leprechaun and well-loved.”

The rest of the parade will consist of the usual unusual mix of “local eccentrics, disruptors, pundits, mutant art cars, lone wolves, steam punks, makers and merrymakers,” as Hurley said, with parade entries from groups with oddball names including The Pony Baloney Express, Radioactive Chickenheads and the Aloha Oy Vey Marching Ukelele Band. Longtime marchers The Billionaires are more relevant than ever as they satirize rich and powerful fat cats in the age of billionaire President Donald Trump, while other stalwarts including Count Smokula and the Flying Baby Homerun Border Crossing, are also part of the nearly 40 groups on hilarious display.

“There will be a boat car, and another car made to look like a giant honeybee, but the weirdest vehicle might be Professor Pigeon’s Flying Library, a two-story float that has a book theme followed by a marching band that’s been at Burning Man,” explains Hurley. “There are political messages coming not only from our queen, but also the Great Firewall of China Marching Band, which protests China locking people up for speaking their minds. There’s something for everyone to laugh at and be surprised by.”

The 41st Occasional Doo Dah Parade starts at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2627 E. Colorado Blvd. and runs along Colorado Boulevard between Altadena Drive and San Gabriel Boulevard. Admission is free and it is suitable for all ages. Visit pasadenadoodahparade.info.