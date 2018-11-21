2,224 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

200 graves containing the remains of thousands of victims have been found in areas formerly controlled by ISIS, a United Nations report revealed.

5 people were killed in a car bomb blast in Iraq on Sunday.

16 others were wounded in the blast that set fires on both sides of a commercial street in the heart of the city, CNN reported.

6 people were killed in explosions in Iraq on Sunday. According to CNN, most of the victims were civilians. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks.