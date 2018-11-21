Search PW
Upcoming Events
Nov
22
Thu
10:00 am Union Station Homeless Services ... @ Pasadena Central Park
Union Station Homeless Services ... @ Pasadena Central Park
Nov 22 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Union Station Homeless Services Dinner in the Park offers free Thanksgiving dinner to homeless individuals, low-income people, the elderly and others who simply have nowhere to go for Thanksgiving, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
12:00 pm Thanksgiving at the Bunny Museum @ The Bunny Museum
Thanksgiving at the Bunny Museum @ The Bunny Museum
Nov 22 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Guests can visit the live bunnies and check out bunny art in the museum from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military personnel, $8 for children, free for[...]
Nov
24
Sat
10:00 am Small Business Saturday at Flint... @ Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse
Small Business Saturday at Flint... @ Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse
Nov 24 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
The store’s Small Business Saturday features a day of guest authors, artists, live music, stories and activities for all ages from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.
1:00 pm Family Drop-In Program at the Hu... @ The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens
Family Drop-In Program at the Hu... @ The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens
Nov 24 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Garden Party, a family drop-in program invites guests with children 3 and older to visit the Children’s Garden, visit the Huntington’s hummingbird friend, Bing and enjoy hands-on activities, from 1 to 2 p.m. This fall’s[...]
1:00 pm Guided Tour at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Guided Tour at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Nov 24 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
A guided tour visits works collected by founder Norton Simon, from 1 to 2 p.m., included in regular museum admission of $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, free for members, students and those 18 and[...]
