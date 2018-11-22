SHOWTIMES

Friday Nov. 16 to Thursday Nov. 22 Note: Times are p.m., and daily, unless otherwise indicated. All times are subject to change without notice.

PASADENA

Academy 6

1003 E Colorado Bl,

(626) 229-9400.

Crazy Rich Asians Fri.-Thurs., 1, 4:15, 7:20, 10:05 p.m.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:30 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls Fri.-Thurs., 12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:50 p.m.

Incredibles 2 Fri.-Thurs., 12:40, 4, 7, 9:50 p.m.

Johnny English Strikes Again Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 5:30 p.m.

Night School Fri.-Thurs., 12:50, 3:45, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.

The Nun Fri.-Thurs., 10:15 p.m.

A Simple Favor Fri.-Thurs., 2:50, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.

iPic theaters at

One Colorado Pasadena

42 Miller Alley, (626) 639-2260.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Fri.-Tues., 12:45, 4, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.; Wed. 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10:15 p.m.; Thurs. 12:45, 4, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web Fri. 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:35 p.m.; Sat.-Mon., 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.

Instant Family Fri.-Mon., 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10 p.m.; Tues. 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:45 p.m.; Wed. 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.; Thurs. 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:45 p.m.



Laemmle’s Playhouse 7

673 E Colorado Bl,

(626) 844-6500.

Castle in the Sky — Studio Ghibli Fest 2018 Sun. 12:55 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m.

Exhibition on Screen: Degas — Passion for Perfection Mon. 7:30 p.m.; Tues. 1 p.m.

ArcLight Pasadena 14

280 E Colorado Bl, (626) 568-8888.

Creed II Tues. 7:30, 10:15, 12:05 a.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5, 7:45, 10:30, 12 midnight

Elf Wed. only, 7:30 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 1, 4, 7, 10 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald 3D Fri.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:30 p.m.

Home Alone Mon. only, 7:30 p.m.

Ralph Breaks the Internet Tues. 6, 7, 9:30, 12 midnight; Wed.-Thurs., 11:45 a.m., 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30, 11:45 p.m.

Ralph Breaks the Internet 3D Tues. 8:30, 11 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 6 p.m.

Robin Hood Mon. 7 p.m.; Tues. 7:15, 9:45, 12:15 a.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:45, 7:15, 9:45, 12:10 a.m.

GLENDALE

Pacific Glendale 18

The Americana at Brand,322

Americana Way, Glendale

(818) 551-0218.

Creed II Tues. 7:10, 10:10 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 10:10 a.m., 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Fri.-Sun., 4:45, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald 3D Fri.-Sun., 10:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m.

Instant Family Fri.-Sun., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.

Ralph Breaks the Internet Tues. 6, 11:20 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 4:20, 7, 9:40 p.m.

Ralph Breaks the Internet 3D Tues. 8:40 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 1:40 p.m.

Robin Hood Mon. 7 p.m.; Tues. 7:20, 10 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:20, 10 p.m.

Widows Fri.-Sun., 11:15 a.m., 2:10, 5:05, 8, 10:55 p.m.

UA La Canada Flintridge

1919 Verdugo Bl, (818) 952-1940.

Burn the Stage: The Movie Sat.-Sun., 12:55 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Fri.-Thurs., 10 a.m., 1:10, 4:20, 7:30 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald 3D Fri.-Thurs., 10:40 p.m.

Instant Family Fri. 10:20 a.m., 1:20, 4:40, 7:45 p.m.; Sat.-Thurs., 10:20 a.m., 1:20, 4:40, 7:45, 10:50 p.m.

Ralph Breaks the Internet Tues. 6 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 10:40 a.m., 4:20, 7:10, 10 p.m.

Ralph Breaks the Internet 3D Tues. 8:50 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 1:30 p.m.

ARCADIA

AMC Santa Anita 16

Westfield Shoppingtown Mall,400 Baldwin Ave, (888) 262-4386.

Bandstand: The Broadway Musical on Screen Mon. only, 7 p.m.

Burn the Stage: The Movie Sat.-Sun., 12:55 p.m.

Creed II Tues. 7, 10:15 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:40 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Fri.-Tues., 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:45, 8, 11 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — The IMAX 2D Experience Fri.-Thurs., 10 a.m., 1, 4, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.

Instant Family Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 1:50, 4:50, 7:40, 10:35 p.m.

Ralph Breaks the Internet Tues. 6, 9 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 10:45 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:45 p.m.

ALHAMBRA

Edwards Alhambra Renaissance Stadium 14 & IMAX

1 E. Main Street,

(626) 300-0107.

Bandstand: A New Musical Mon. only, 7 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody Fri. only, 12:25, 3:30, 4:20, 6:45, 9:10, 10:05 p.m.

Burn the Stage: The Movie Sat.-Sun., 12:55 p.m.

Castle in the Sky — Studio Ghibli Fest 2018 Sun. 12:55 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 7 p.m.

Creed II Tues. 7, 10:10 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:50 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Fri. only, 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 2:10, 3:10, 5:20, 6:40, 7:35, 9:50 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch 3D Fri. only, 4:25 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Fri. 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:10, 2:35, 3:45, 4:45, 5:45, 7, 7:30, 8, 9, 10:05, 10:35 p.m.; Sat.-Mon., 3:45, 7, 10:05 p.m.; Tues. 3:50, 7:05, 10:10 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 3:45, 7, 10:05 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — The IMAX 2D Experience Fri.-Thurs., 12:05, 3:15, 6:30, 9:35 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald 3D Fri. 12:40 p.m.; Sat.-Mon., 12:35 p.m.; Tues. 12:40 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 12:35 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web Fri. only, 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:50, 7:45, 10:35 p.m.

Instant Family Fri. 11:05 a.m., 2, 4:50, 7:40, 10:40 p.m.; Sat.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 2, 4:55, 7:50, 10:45 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool Fri. only, 2:10, 9:45 p.m.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Fri. only, 11:10 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 6:45, 9:15 p.m.

Overlord Fri. only, 11:15 a.m., 1:55, 4:40, 7:25, 10:10 p.m.

Robin Hood Mon. 7 p.m.; Tues. 7, 10 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:35, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.

Venom Fri. only, 11:10 a.m., 1:55, 4:35, 7:20, 10:55 p.m.

Widows Fri. 12:55, 4:05, 7:15, 10:20 p.m.; Sat.-Thurs., 12:55, 4:05, 7:15, 10:25 p.m. n