BETH HART, Live at the Royal Albert Hall (Provogue): ****

Strolling through the packed London venue, singing “As Long as I Have a Song” a cappella while hugging fans, the glammed-up LA powerhouse swiftly establishes how they respond to her voice and story and she to their affection. That symbiotic dynamic repeats throughout this smartly filmed concert DVD. Hart’s intuitive band is equally supportive, flexing as she shifts between newly arranged anthems (“Lifts You Up”), devastating balladry (“Leave the Light On”), lighthearted acoustic numbers (“The Ugliest House on the Block”) and stunning Joplin-esque showcases (“Caught Out in the Rain”). Deft camera work enhances performance immediacy, while between-song stories about Hart’s struggles with bipolar disease, addiction, and family dysfunction ground her showmanship in emotional grit. bethhart.com

SUPERFONICOS, Suelta (Discos Fonicos): ***½

The buzz-generating Austin octet’s self-described “Caríbe soul,” rooted in greasy Afro-Colombian rhythms and progressive messages of “peace and unity,” heats up with fiery electric guitar solos and the kind of rubbery grooves that keep feet moving throughout this six-track EP, their first. From the magnetic title track through the gaita- and saxophone-studded “Ethiopian Dust,” which tips a trippy hat to Ethiopian jazz father Mulatu Astatke, to the fear-defying “El Miedo” and slippery “Sigue Pa’Lante,” it’s a keeper. superfonicos.com

VARIOUS ARTISTS,Dreaming of Dylan (BMG): ***

Inspired by her wishful dreams of dinners with Dylan, Mary Lee’s Corvette frontwoman Mary Lee Kortes collected Bob-centered imaginings from an international cast of social workers, educators, scientists, economists, filmmakers, lawyers, writers, medical professionals and musicians (including Jimbo Mathus, Patti Smith and Warren Zanes). Some are two-line wisps of memory; others laugh-out-loud stories; others, poetically offbeat recollections of dream Dylan retrieving his guitar from a freezer or walking Civil War battlefields. Daniel Root’s photographs and Rina Root’s illustrations handsomely illuminate the decades-eliding surreality of dreams, and the quality most try to bridge: Dylan’s inscrutability. maryleekortes.com

DOE PAORO, Soft Power (Anti): ***½

R&B grooves and echoes of ’70s pop bards (Carole King, Randy Newman, Nicolette Larson) shimmer through LA songwriter Sonia Kreitzer’s third album as Doe Paoro. “Fading Into Black” poetically references upheaval caused by the 2016 election (“Only something time can cure”), while tracks like “Cruelty of Nature,” “Walking Through the Fire” and “The Projector” thoughtfully probe the state of communication between the sexes and in the media. The “power” she champions may be subtle, but it’s compelling. At the Lodge Room in Highland Park Thursday, Nov. 29. doepaoro.com