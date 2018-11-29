A Wonderful Life Indeed

Caltech celebrates alumnus Frank Capra with a screening of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Saturday

As part of its 2018-19 season CaltechLive! will present A Celebration of Caltech Alumnus Frank Capra with a free screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. Saturday in Caltech’s Beckman Auditorium, preceded by a family-focused gathering, featuring crafts, cocoa and cookies.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Frank Capra’s graduation from Caltech, this tribute will include insights into Capra’s life by his son Tom Capra. Joining him on stage will be Jimmy Hawkins, who played Little Tommy in the film and will share anecdotes about what was happening when the cameras were not rolling. This will be followed by a screening of Capra’s famous holiday film.

“Cry Wilderness,” a book based on Capra’s manuscripts recently found by his family, will be available for sale. Caroling by members of the Caltech Glee Club will add to the festivities of the evening.

This event is open to the public, free of charge, but tickets are required. For information and tickets, call the Caltech Ticket Office at (626) 395-4652.

Beckman Auditorium is located at 332 South Michigan Avenue, Pasadena (south of Del Mar Boulevard). Free parking is available in the Caltech parking structures. Call (626) 395-4652, or refer to the website at events.caltech.edu.

Baseball and Books

The Baseball Reliquary ends the year with panel discussion and readings at Central Library tonight

The Baseball Reliquary concludes its busy 2018 season of exhibitions and programming with a very special evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Nov. 29, at the Donald R. Wright Auditorium, Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut Street.

“L.A. Baseball: From the Pacific Coast League to the Major Leagues” is a panel discussion and reading related to the new book published by the Photo Friends of the Los Angeles Public Library and edited by longtime Reliquarian David Davis. Featured speakers will include several contributors to the book: Tomas J. Benitez, David Davis, Lynell George, Amy Inouye, Glynn Martin, Bob Timmermann, and Tom Zimmerman.

Copies of the “L.A. Baseball: From the Pacific Coast League to the Major Leagues” book will be available for $16.39 (which includes CA sales tax), payable by cash, check, or credit card. Visit baseballreliquary.org.

Literature and Libations

Light Bringer Project hosts fundraising party for Litfest Pasadena 2019 on Sunday

Litfest Pasadena has quickly turned into the literary event of the year in the Crown City, with dozens of writers conducting readings and panels on all manner of topics each May. Those who can’t wait to get their fill of book talk are invited to attend a holiday party and fundraiser for Litfest Pasadena 2019 to be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the century-old Pasadena Highlands home of Bill and Mary Lea Carroll, located at 1075 E. Topeka St., Pasadena.

The event will feature food and drink, live music, readings and mingling with authors, artists and educators. Sponsored by the local arts nonprofit Light Bringer Project, which just hosted the 41st Annual Pasadena Doo-Dah Parade on Nov. 18, the holiday-themed party costs $20 and advance tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com/event/3899613?fbclid=IwAR296uhoVLGwLLQY_EFmqvxMbUfFioXcJz9ZjHAoHdWt9bzCjrnC94lUCg4.

All proceeds go directly to funding Litfest Pasadena 2019. n