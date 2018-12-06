THURSDAY 12/6/18

The Blue Guitar at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena, presents the multi-genre trioKAIT (kaitdunton.com/triokait) at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at blueguitar.club.

FRIDAY 12/7/18

The Arcadia High School Dance Department hosts its annual Charity Dance Show, featuring the school’s Orchesis Dance Company, joined by professional and pre-professional dances companies performing contemporary and hip-hop dance, Chinese folk dance and other genres from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Arcadia Performing Arts Center, 188 Campus Drive, Arcadia. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Call (626) 821-1781 or visit arcadiapaf.org.

SATURDAY 12/8/18

Art on Palm features works by more than 40 artists, this year in its new location, Jones Coffee Roasters, 693 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists involved share a portion of proceeds with Sierra Madre arts organization the Creative Arts Group. Admission is free. Visit artonpalm.com.

SUNDAY 12/9/18

The Los Angeles Children’s Chorus celebrates the holidays with its annual winter concert, featuring sounds of the season by Elgar, Bach, Kodály, Britten, Verdi and various others starting at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 16 at Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Tickets are $27 to $46, half-price for those 17 and younger. Call (626) 793-4231 or

Visit lachildrenschorus.org.

MONDAY 12/10/18

Catch the final performance of Antaeus Theatre Company’s production of Lillian Hellman’s “Little Foxes,” an epic drama about a Southern family in crisis in 1900, a time and place in which women had limited options and men appeared to hold all the power. It starts at 8 p.m. at the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Broadway, Glendale. Tickets are $35. Call (818) 506-1983 or visit antaeus.org.

TUESDAY 12/11/18

Hall of Fame photographer Andrew Bernstein discusses and signs “The Mamba Mentality,” exploring the story of Kobe “The Black Mamba” Bryant and his vast understanding of the game of basketball, starting at 7 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

WEDNESDAY 12/12/18

The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, presents “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” adapted from the film by Joe Landry, starring Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”), opening at 8 p.m. Wednesday and continuing at 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 23. Tickets are $25 and up. Call (626) 356-7529 or visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.

THURSDAY 12/13/18

Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant, 145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, presents its annual Holiday Beer Dinner, featuring a five-course meal paired with 10 great beers, starting at 7 p.m. Cost is $67. Call (626) 462-0250 or visit mattdennys.com.