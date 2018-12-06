2,228 American military service members (1 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

1 ISIS leader responsible for the death of an American was killed in a US airstrike on Sunday in Syria. Al Umarayn was involved in the killing of former US Army Ranger Peter Kassig in 2014, according to Reuters.

1 US Army soldier has died as a result of a roadside bomb in Afghanistan last week that killed 3 soldiers. The episode marks the largest loss of American life in the war since 2015, according to The AP.

3 Al-Jazeera journalists were released by the Somalian government 2 days after they were arrested along with their driver by security forces, Al-Jazeera reported.