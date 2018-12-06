2,228 American military service members (1 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

ISIS leader responsible for the death of an American was killed in a US airstrike on Sunday in Syria. Al Umarayn was involved in the killing of former US Army Ranger Peter Kassig in 2014, according to Reuters.  

US Army soldier has died as a result of a roadside bomb in Afghanistan last week that killed 3 soldiers. The episode marks the largest loss of American life in the war since 2015, according to The AP.

Al-Jazeera journalists were released by the Somalian government 2 days after they were arrested along with their driver by security forces, Al-Jazeera reported.