HOLIDAY HANDBELLS

The Crown City Ringers handbell choir presents “All Is Calm, All Is Bright,” featuring favorite holiday songs and a few surprises, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 789-3390 or visit crowncityringers.com.

BRAZILIAN CHRISTMAS

A Pasadena Playhouse District free concert features Little Brazil performing its signature Brazilian sound and holiday classics from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Vroman’s Bookstore courtyard, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 744-0340 or visit playhousedistrict.org.

RANDOM MUSIC

Random Acts of Music features members of the Pasadena Symphony and POPS in a holiday-inspired performance at 1 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 18 at One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 564-1066 or visit onecolorado.com.

HISTORICAL FUN

A free holiday open house at the Pasadena Museum of History, 470 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena includes festive music performed on 16th-century instruments by Ad Hoc Consort, refreshments, a family craft session, tours of the Finnish Folk Art Museum and fine art in the galleries from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call (626) 577-1660 or visit pasadenahistory.org.